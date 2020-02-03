SiriusXM will returns as a primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr. in 2020 while expanding its deal, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday.

The satellite radio broadcaster will be on Truex’s No. 19 Toyota in five races, including Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1). SiriusXM also will be on the car at Martinsville Speedway (May 9), both races of the Pocono Raceway doubleheader (June 27-28) and at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 19).

SiriusXM, which has a dedicated NASCAR channel on channel 90, has been a sponsor at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2017 when it sponsored Matt Kenseth in one race. In 2018, it sponsored Erik Jones in two races, following Jones’ move from Furniture Row Racing.

It was on Truex’s car in three races last year.

“It’s awesome to have SiriusXM on our Camry again this season,” Truex said in a press release. “They do a lot for our sport with nonstop coverage on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Plus, being a customer, it’s awesome to have that connection to the product because they’re in all my Toyota street cars. I’m a big fan of their programming, especially The Highway. I’m excited to continue the relationship and hope that we can put them in victory lane like we were able to do last year.”

