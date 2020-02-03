Fire Alarm Services will continue as a sponsor of John Hunter Nemechek during his rookie Cup Series season, Front Row Motorsports announced Monday.

The company, a source for all fire alarm, electrical, security and fire suppression needs, will be on Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford in four races: Martinsville Speedway (May 9), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 5), Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 29) and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 8).

Fire Alarm Services has been a sponsor of Nemechek since 2016 in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Last year it sponsored him in 15 Xfinity Series races at GMS Racing.

Nemechek’s roster of sponsors for his rookie year includes FAS, Speedy Cash and CitiGuard.

“I’m thrilled to see FAS come on board with Front Row Motorsports this year,” Nemechek said in a press release. “They have been a key part of my successful climb to the top level of our sport and I’m so thankful for the relationship that we’ve been able to build. (Owners) Shannon and Connie Smith have high expectations for their customers and products and I’m glad that they continue to see us as part of that.”