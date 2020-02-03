Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Depending on how many beers he had, Clint Bowyer will likely never forget the events of Feb. 2, 2020.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, attended Super Bowl 54 in Miami and watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

It is the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title. But for Bowyer, who is 40, it was the first time he’s seen his home team play in the NFL’s championship game. It had been 50 years (1970) since the team last represented the AFC in the game.

As the night progressed, Bowyer periodically updated social media on his whereabouts as he celebrated.

Bowyer even got a photo with the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid.

Then there was this tweet. We’re not sure what Bowyer has never done.

Aight so listen up. I don’t EVER! But my team won this deal that’s a big deal. That’s all, wife is not impressed but I think we had more fun than most!!!! @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/nQs6RNrM72 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 3, 2020

When the sun rose Monday, Lorra Bowyer allowed us a glimpse at a very exhausted and likely dehydrated version of her husband.

At some point Bowyer got himself together enough to look through his phone at pictures that will likely never see the light of day, unfortunately for us.

Last 12 pictures in your phone from the night your @Chiefs won the #SuperBowl God I’m an idiot!!!! pic.twitter.com/jIGqmFRqhl — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 3, 2020

Bowyer was able to gather his thoughts enough to trade a friendly barb with NHRA driver and 49ers fan Ron Capps, who had a bet with Bowyer to wear a Chiefs jersey at the Winternationals this weekend in Pomona, California.

Definitely a better ending over here! Your going to look good in you @chiefs jersey. https://t.co/Y6j38O2ZPm pic.twitter.com/kd6kuhdbj2 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 3, 2020

