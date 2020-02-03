Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Clint Bowyer goes all out after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

By Daniel McFadinFeb 3, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Depending on how many beers he had, Clint Bowyer will likely never forget the events of Feb. 2, 2020.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, attended Super Bowl 54 in Miami and watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

It is the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title. But for Bowyer, who is 40, it was the first time he’s seen his home team play in the NFL’s championship game. It had been 50 years (1970) since the team last represented the AFC in the game.

As the night progressed, Bowyer periodically updated social media on his whereabouts as he celebrated.

Happened folks!!!! #superbowl @chiefs

Bowyer even got a photo with the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid.

Our coach is better! 💪 @chiefs #champs

Then there was this tweet. We’re not sure what Bowyer has never done.

 

When the sun rose Monday, Lorra Bowyer allowed us a glimpse at a very exhausted and likely dehydrated version of her husband.

At some point Bowyer got himself together enough to look through his phone at pictures that will likely never see the light of day, unfortunately for us.

Bowyer was able to gather his thoughts enough to trade a friendly barb with NHRA driver and 49ers fan Ron Capps, who had a bet with Bowyer to wear a Chiefs jersey at the Winternationals this weekend in Pomona, California.