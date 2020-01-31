The latest five-member class will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame tonight and the ceremony will air on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

The class is headlined by three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart, who will be inducted with his former owner Joe Gibbs and former JGR teammate Bobby Labonte.

Here is a look at the five men who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Tony Stewart

Stewart, AKA “Smoke,” retired from full-time Cup competition after the 2016 season, taking with him three Cup titles (2002, 2005 and 2011) and 49 Cup wins. On top of that, he has 55 Cup wins and two titles as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, which he left Joe Gibbs Racing for in 2009. Stewart’s three wins in his rookie Cup season in 1999 made him the first rookie to win in Cup since Davey Allison in 1987.

Among Stewart’s 49 Cup wins were two victories in the Brickyard 400 at his home track of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A former IRL champion, Stewart is one of four drivers to attempt “The Double” of competing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same day, doing so in 1999 and 2001.

Joe Gibbs

Former head coach of the Washington Redskins, Gibbs will be inducted into the Hall of Fame 28 years after Joe Gibbs Racing first hit the track with Dale Jarrett in the 1992 Cup season. JGR has earned five Cup titles since, including last year with Kyle Busch, and 176 Cup wins, the first coming in the 1993 Daytona 500 with Jarrett.

With 341 wins in Cup and Xfinity, JGR is the winningest organization in NASCAR national series history. Gibbs is the latest active team owner to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Richard Petty, Rick Hendrick, Roger Penske, Jack Roush, Richard Childress and Leonard Wood.

Bobby Labonte

The younger brother of Hall of Famer Terry Labonte, Bobby Labonte ended his NASCAR career with the 2000 Cup title (Gibbs’ first) and the 1991 Xfinity Series title. He was the first of four drivers to win championships in both series.

Labonte earned 21 Cup wins, including the Brickyard 400 and Southern 500 in 2000. His first win came in the 1995 Coca-Cola 600.

Buddy Baker

A driver turned broadcaster, Baker made his first Cup start in 1959 and his last in 1992. In-between, he claimed 19 wins, including three in the Coke 600, the 1980 Daytona 500 and the 1970 Southern 500.

In 1980, he became the first driver to eclipse the 200-mph mark on a closed course while testing at Talladega Superspeedway. Upon his retirement, Baker transitioned into TV, serving as an analyst for TNN and CBS broadcasts and later as a co-host on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Baker died in 2015 from lung cancer.

Waddell Wilson

A talented engine builder and crew chief, Wilson built the engines for the cars that won three Cup titles, two for David Pearson and one for Benny Parsons.

As crew chief, he won the Daytona 500 three times, with Baker (1980) and Cale Yarborough (1983-84).

