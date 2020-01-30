Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Premium Motorsports announced Thursday that Spartan Mosquito will sponsor the No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro for 17 races in Brennan Poole’s NASCAR Cup rookie season.

Those 17 races include the season-opening Daytona 500, the team announced. The official unveiling of the paint scheme will take place Monday, February 3, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The sponsorship also includes engagement with RememberEveryoneDeployed.org, a charitable organization to help raise awareness about hardships faced by troops.

“It still feels surreal that I will be in the Cup Series with Spartan Mosquito, because this is my life-long dream realized,” Poole said in a media release.

Follow @JerryBonkowski