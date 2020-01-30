Helmet designs for Cup Series drivers in 2020

NASCAR’s best assembled in Charlotte this week for media day ahead of the 2020 season, as each driver paraded in front of multiple cameras to show off their new threads (firesuits), record promos for tracks and GIFs for social media accounts.
They also got to show off their new helmets for the year.
Here’s a look at the helmets Cup Series drivers will sport this season.
Cole Custer
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Clint Bowyer
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kevin Harvick
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Aric Almirola
Graythen/Getty Images)
Austin Dillon
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Tyler Reddick
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Brad Keselowski
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Newman
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Buescher
(Graythen/Getty Images)
Matt DiBenedetto
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Bubba Wallace
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joey Gase
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Blaney
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kurt Busch
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Erik Jones
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Preece
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Jimmie Johnson
Graythen/Getty Images)
Martin Truex Jr.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joey Logano
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Daniel Suarez
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
William Byron
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chase Elliott
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
John Hunter Nemechek
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ty Dillon
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kyle Busch
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Michael McDowell
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Quin Houff
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Corey LaJoie
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Denny Hamlin
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Christopher Bell
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
While he’s not a Cup Series driver, we had to share Xfinity Series driver
Chase Briscoe‘s Ford Mustang-themed helmet.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
