Helmet designs for Cup Series drivers in 2020

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s best assembled in Charlotte this week for media day ahead of the 2020 season, as each driver paraded in front of multiple cameras to show off their new threads (firesuits), record promos for tracks and GIFs for social media accounts.

They also got to show off their new helmets for the year.

Here’s a look at the helmets Cup Series drivers will sport this season.

Cole Custer

Clint Bowyer

Kevin Harvick

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick

Brad Keselowski

Ryan Newman

Chris Buescher

Matt DiBenedetto

Bubba Wallace

Joey Gase

Ryan Blaney

Kurt Busch

Erik Jones

Ryan Preece

Jimmie Johnson

Martin Truex Jr.

Joey Logano

Daniel Suarez

William Byron

Chase Elliott

John Hunter Nemechek

Ty Dillon

Kyle Busch

Michael McDowell

Quin Houff

Corey LaJoie

Kyle Larson

Denny Hamlin

Christopher Bell

While he’s not a Cup Series driver, we had to share Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe‘s Ford Mustang-themed helmet.

Check back for more