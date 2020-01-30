Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Alex Bowman on contract future at Hendrick: ‘Every year is pivotal’

By Nate RyanJan 30, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTE – He made the playoffs during his first full year at Hendrick Motorsports. He scored his first Cup victory in his second full season with the team.

And for Year Three with a NASCAR powerhouse?

“Got to go win a championship,” Alex Bowman said with a laugh Thursday morning during Hendrick Motorsports’ Media Day.

There isn’t quite that much pressure on the No. 88 Chevrolet driver, but 2020 could be pivotal in a series where drivers often work on three-year contract cycles. Bowman will be among at least eight winning drivers (including Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones, to name just a few) who will be the subject of speculation during a contract year.

“I think every year is a pivotal year,” Bowman said when asked whether his deal emphasizes the need for more improvement and results. “And every year I want to go run well. It doesn’t matter what a piece of paper says. At no time are you really safe in this business. I’ve had pieces of paper tell me I was safe before and get fired, so I don’t think you’re safe at any time.

“I think at every moment, you need to make the most of every opportunity so I think every year is a pivotal year.”

DRIVER LINEUP 2020: Daniel Suarez’s signing is latest entry to Cup

Bowman, who replaced the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 after the 2017 season, said he and team owner Rick Hendrick talked briefly last year about his next contract.

“To be honest with you, I’m not really worried about it,” he said. “This is where I want to be, driving a race car for HMS is what I want to do. I want to stay here as long as I can, and I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen. Right now, what I can do to make that happen is go perform on the racetrack.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean a championship, but Bowman would like to go deeper after reaching the second round of the playoffs the past two seasons.

He also would like to improve his results on short tracks and overall consistency. While doubling his top fives (seven in 2019, up from three in 2018), Bowman had 12 top 10s last year, which was only one more than ’18.

Though he had a stretch of three consecutive runner-up finishes (Talladega, Dover and Kansas) in the spring, he had only three top fives in the final 19 races of 2019 after his breakthrough victory June 30 at Chicagoland Speedway.

“We’d have a 25th-place run one week and then go run second the next week and go run bad again,” he said. “A lot of that just comes from trying to improve our race cars. We definitely need to start races better. For whatever reason, we start races poorly and improve throughout the day. We typically end up with a pretty decent finish, but those first two stages we lose out on a lot of stage points, and we really can’t afford that. So I know we’re working really hard to figure out why we tend to start so poorly and how we can improve on that.”

Hendrick will have a redesigned Camaro body this season, and NASCAR will return to lower downforce on the short tracks (where Bowman didn’t finish higher than 14th in six starts last year).

“Hopefully that’ll help,” Bowman said of the changes. “We definitely have to capitalize on our strengths on (1.5-mile tracks). I feel like our weaknesses are ever changing. For a while in 2018, they were the mile and halves. Now those are our strengths, and our weaknesses are the places we used to be strong at, so we just need to be more consistent.

“I think if we make the Round of 8, that would be a good accomplishment, but we need to win more than just one race.”

Bowman, who turns 27 in April, will enter 2020 with the security of a recently announced primary sponsor package to fill the void left by Nationwide.

“I saw people on Twitter say if they don’t get a sponsor they’re not going to run (the No. 88) and blah blah blah,” he said. “As soon as we knew Nationwide wasn’t coming back, Mr. Hendrick sat me down and said, ‘Hey, even if we don’t find a sponsor, you’re fine. It’ll all be fine.’

“Obviously having a sponsor is very important, and I’m really excited that we were able to announce that yesterday, but at the same time it wasn’t ever like a worry or a stress point. It was kind of annoying that everybody kept talking about, but I’m really just focused on going and doing my job and controlling what I can control and do the best I can.”

John Andretti dies after battle with cancer

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Nate RyanJan 30, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
John Andretti died Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer, Andretti Autosport announced. He was 56.

Andretti was a versatile driver who competed and won in the NASCAR Cup Series and the CART IndyCar Series. He was the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader in 1994, finishing 10th at Indy for A.J. Foyt Racing and 36th at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Billy Hagan.

He also raced a Top Fuel dragster in the NHRA.

The nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti raced in NASCAR’s premier series full time from 1994-2003, including six seasons with Petty Enterprises.

He won the 400-mile race at Daytona International Speedway in July 1997. On April 18, 1999, his last Cup win came in the No. 43 Pontiac at Martinsville Speedway, where he gave team owner Richard Petty a lift into victory lane.

He also made 12 starts in the Indianapolis 500 with a best of fifth in 1991. His lone CART victory came in the 1991 season opener at the Surfers Paradise circuit in Australia.

AJ Allmendinger set for 8 Xfinity races for Kaulig Racing in 2020

Kaulig Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2020, 2:11 PM EST
In addition to his work as a NASCAR on NBC analyst, A.J. Allmendinger will increase his on-track presence in 2020, competing in eight Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing.

That’s an increase from the five races Allmendinger drove for Kaulig last season, including a win on the Charlotte ROVAL and a third-place finish at Mid-Ohio.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Kaulig Racing organization,” Allmendinger said in a media release. “I had so much fun working with everyone on the team last season and being teammates with Justin (Haley) and Ross (Chastain).

“Hopefully, I can help the team in any way possible so that we can build on the success we had last year and go for more wins. More than anything, Kaulig Racing is just a great team to compete for, especially with Matt Kaulig as the owner and Chris Rice as the President of the team.”

Allmendinger’s eight races will be the Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15 as well as the Aug. 28 race there, Talladega (April 25), Mid-Ohio (May 30), Indianapolis (July 4), Road America (Aug. 8), Watkins Glen (Aug. 15), and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 10).

This will be Kaulig Racing’s fifth season of operation and its first with two full-time entries.

“AJ has played an instrumental role in competition for Kaulig Racing,” Rice said in the press release. “He has helped guide our road course program and has been a great resource for our other drivers, crew chiefs and engineers to lean on. I look forward to what he can do in more races for us this season.”

Helmet designs for Cup Series drivers in 2020

NASCAR
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 30, 2020, 1:01 PM EST
NASCAR’s best assembled in Charlotte this week for media day ahead of the 2020 season, as each driver paraded in front of multiple cameras to show off their new threads (firesuits), record promos for tracks and GIFs for social media accounts.

They also got to show off their new helmets for the year.

Here’s a look at the helmets Cup Series drivers will sport this season.

Cole Custer

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Clint Bowyer

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kevin Harvick

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Aric Almirola

Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Dillon

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tyler Reddick

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brad Keselowski

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Ryan Newman

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Buescher

(Graythen/Getty Images)

Matt DiBenedetto

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joey Gase

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ryan Blaney

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Erik Jones

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ryan Preece

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson

Graythen/Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joey Logano

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Daniel Suarez

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

William Byron

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

John Hunter Nemechek

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ty Dillon

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Michael McDowell

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Quin Houff

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Corey LaJoie

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Christopher Bell

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

While he’s not a Cup Series driver, we had to share Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe‘s Ford Mustang-themed helmet.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Angela Ruch to compete full-time in Trucks with Reaume Bros Racing

Angela Ruch
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 29, 2020, 4:14 PM EST
Angela Ruch, the niece of former Cup Series driver and 1990 Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope, is set for a full-time Truck Series season with Reaume Bros Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

Ruch, 36, will drive the No. 00 truck. This would be her first full-time season in a national NASCAR Series.

Ruch has 11 Truck Series starts with 10 coming last year. She made two starts for Joe Nemechek‘s NEMCO Motorsports, including a sixth-place finish in the season opener at Daytona, making her the second woman to earn a top 10 in the Truck Series.

The rest of her starts were with Niece Motorsports, where her best result was 16th at Kansas Speedway.

Ruch also has 14 Xfinity Series starts since 2011.

 