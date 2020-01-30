Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Motorsports world mourns passing of John Andretti

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
John Andretti, who passed away Thursday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer, was blessed with a well-known surname and famous family members.

But he also was a versatile and successful race car driver in his own right, competing across several motorsports disciplines.

Those included sports car racing (including winning the 1989 Rolex 24 Hours); USAC; open-wheel racing in CART, IRL and IndyCar; in all three major NASCAR series; and even spent time competing in NHRA Top Fuel racing and USAC.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said of Andretti:

“John Andretti embodied the spirit of a champion and inspired an entire fan base through his courageous battle with cancer. He was a fierce competitor throughout his life, and we are saddened by his passing. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest condolences and prayers to John’s family.”

There were also several statements released, including these:

Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles, on behalf of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “John Andretti’s skills behind the wheel of any kind of race car were admired by his millions of fans around the world, and he always returned that loyalty and kindness to become one of the most popular drivers of his generation. But John’s true mission was helping others, whether through his countless hours of charity work, especially with Riley Children’s Hospital here in Indianapolis, or by the colon screening campaign he started in April 2017 after he was diagnosed with cancer. John’s positive attitude and selflessness throughout his brave fight inspired all of us and will be a legacy that will continue forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Nancy, their three children and the entire Andretti family.”

Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway president: “On behalf of everyone at Martinsville Speedway I want to share my deepest condolences to Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, Amelia and the entire Andretti family. John was a winner in everything he set out to do and always did it with class and dignity. One of my fondest memories with him was watching him celebrate his victory at Martinsville Speedway in 1999. Although John’s courageous battle with cancer might be over, his memory and legacy will be remembered for years to come by everyone who was fortunate to know him.”

John Doonan, IMSA President: “We are devastated by the news that our dear friend, John Andretti, has passed away. John was an extremely talented IMSA racer, as his 1989 Rolex 24 victory and three other victories will attest. But he was one of the most versatile racers ever, winning races in IndyCar and NASCAR and reaching the pinnacle of top fuel drag racing as well. Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family, friends and many colleagues, and he will be missed by many throughout our motorsports community.”

