Angela Ruch, the niece of former Cup Series driver and 1990 Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope, is set for a full-time Truck Series season with Reaume Bros Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
Ruch, 36, will drive the No. 00 truck. This would be her first full-time season in a national NASCAR Series.
Ruch has 11 Truck Series starts with 10 coming last year. She made two starts for Joe Nemechek‘s NEMCO Motorsports, including a sixth-place finish in the season opener at Daytona, making her the second woman to earn a top 10 in the Truck Series.
The rest of her starts were with Niece Motorsports, where her best result was 16th at Kansas Speedway.
Ruch also has 14 Xfinity Series starts since 2011.
GearWrench, a hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, will return as a sponsor of Kurt Busch in the Cup Series in 2020, Chip Ganassi Racing announced Wednesday.
GearWrench will be on the No. 1 Chevrolet in four Cup Series races: Phoenix Raceway (March 8), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24), Dover International Speedway (Aug. 23) and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4).
The brand has been a primary sponsor of CGR since 2017 when Jamie McMurray drove the No. 1 car.
In 2019, it was Busch’s primary sponsor in four races and a co-primary sponsor in a fifth race.
“We are looking forward to teaming up with Koch Industries and having them on the car for one of the most celebrated races of the season,” said Newman in a press release. “Winning the 500 (in 2008) is one of the biggest accomplishments of my racing career. We have really fast superspeedway cars at Roush Fenway and we’d like nothing better than to kick off our season by driving the Koch Industries Ford into victory lane at Daytona.”
Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Chevrolet Accessories partners Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero will be primary sponsors of Alex Bowman‘s No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for 26 races in 2020.
Hendrick Motorsports also announced that Valvoline will be the No. 88 team’s primary sponsor for the Busch Clash and Daytona 500. The addition of the two Daytona Speedweeks events gives Valvoline four races as primary sponsor in 2020.
The team has additional primary sponsorship from Axalta Coating Systems (three races), LLumar (three races) and Cincinnati (two races).
The website ChevyGoods.com, which launches in February, will promote Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero products throughout 2020. Bowman’s car will advertise the site and feature a rotation of the three sponsor brands on the hood.
“NASCAR fans take pride in their vehicle ownership,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports, in a statement. “With Chevrolet Accessories, customers can personalize and enhance the appearance, performance and capability of their Chevy. We’re pleased some of our key partners like Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero are teaming with Hendrick Motorsports to promote these great accessories.”
Bowman scored his first career Cup win last season, winning at Chicagoland Speedway. He made the playoffs for a second consecutive year.
Champion crew chief Jeff Hammond returning to pit box
Jeff Hammond, a two-time Cup champion crew chief, will be the crew chief for Clay Greenfield in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Clay Greenfield Motorsports announced Tuesday night.
“It’s like coming full circle to be able to return to the top of the box for such a first-class team and a hungry driver like Clay Greenfield,” Hammond said in a statement from the team. “I believe this Rackley Roofing #68 is going to turn some heads and prove that we’re a team to respect!”
Said Greenfield in a statement: “We are thrilled to have a legendary crew chief like Jeff join our team and help take us to the next level. With the addition of Jeff combined with equipment upgrades Rackley Roofing has allowed us to make, we are poised to have the most successful season in CGM’s history.”
Hammond won 43 Cup races and Cup titles in 1982 and ’85 with Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip. Hammond last served as a crew chief in NASCAR in 2000 with Chad Little before joining Fox Sports as an analyst.
Hammond said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Late Shift” that “I’m not going to do as much television this year, and I got a chance to meet and get to know Clay a little bit last year. We’ve been kicking some things around. … Their desire is a lot like mine. When you go do something, do it right. They’ve shown me already their intention to be a first-class operation with making good decisions.”
Greenfield will compete in at least eight series races this season with Rackley Roofing as the primary sponsor.
Greenfield has 46 career Truck starts since 2010. He ran in four races last season. His best career finish in the series is eighth at Talladega in 2017.