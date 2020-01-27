Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports

UniFirst to sponsor Chase Elliott in three Cup Series races this year

By Daniel McFadinJan 27, 2020, 11:07 AM EST
UniFirst will be a sponsor of Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Chevrolet in three Cup Series races this year, Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday.

The company will be on Elliott’s car at Phoenix Raceway (March 8), the All-Star Race (May 16) and the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 27).

A work clothing and uniform supplier, UniFirst has been a Hendrick Motorsports sponsor since 2016. It sponsored William Byron in four races in 2018 and three last year.

UniFirst also will be featured as an associate sponsor for all races in 2020.

 

Brendan Gaughan to run 4 final Cup races in 2020, including Daytona 500

Photo: Beard Motorsports' Twitter account
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 27, 2020, 12:27 PM EST
Brendan Gaughan will kick off his 23rd and final season of NASCAR racing in the 62nd Daytona 500 for Beard Motorsports.

Gaughan – who is using the hashtag #NotGaughanYet to symbolize his final season — will drive the No. 62 Chevrolet at Daytona. If he qualifies, it will be his fifth time in the 500 field, with his best finish coming in 2017 when he finished 11th.

The 44-year-old Gaughan is slated to drive four races this season in NASCAR Cup for Beard Motorsports. In addition to the Daytona 500, he’ll also race April 26 at Talladega Superspeedway, August 29 back at Daytona and will make the final start of his racing career on October 4 back at Talladega.

The Las Vegas native has made 12 previous starts for Beard Motorsports, all at either Daytona and Talladega.

“I love racing, and competing with Beard Motorsports these last few years have made for some of my most enjoyable moments in NASCAR,” Gaughan said in a media release. “We do a lot with a little, so when we run up front and lead laps, it’s very satisfying because you know all the work that went into it.”

Last April, Gaughan led five laps at Talladega and gave Beard Motorsports its second top-10 finish in the Cup Series, finishing eighth. Gaughan also finished seventh at Daytona for Beard Motorsports in July 2017.

“I wouldn’t want my last races as a NASCAR driver to be with any other team,” Gaughan said. “(Team owner) Mark Beard Sr., and his entire family are passionate about racing, and NASCAR in particular. We’re all competitive and want to perform, but we’re going to have fun doing it. That’s how we all got started in the sport – because it was fun. And as I wrap up my career, I’m going to make sure it stays fun.”

Gaughan has made 62 prior starts in the Cup Series dating back to his rookie season in 2004, when he earned his best career finish in the series (fourth at Talladega).

He also has made 219 starts in the Xfinity Series with two wins, and 217 starts in the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series with eight wins.

Gaughan’s effort at Daytona will be in a chassis built by Richard Childress Racing and powered by a motor from ECR Engines. He’ll be sponsored by Beard Oil Distributing, South Point Hotel & Casino and City Lights Shine whiskey moonshine.

He begins his quest to qualify for the 40-car field with Daytona 500 qualifying on February 9. His lap will determine his starting spot in the Feb. 13 Duel – twin 150-mile heat races that set the rest of the field for the Great American Race.

ARCA team lawsuit alleges two former employees stole information

Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 27, 2020, 9:06 AM EST
Venturini Motorsports alleges in court documents that former employees Frank Kimmel and Griffin Rider “engaged in a scheme designed to steal (Venturini Motorsports’) most sensitive intellectual property” shortly before leaving the team.

In its complaint, Venturini Motorsports alleges that Rider downloaded setup information from a team computer to a USB drive and that Kimmel took photos and/or video of the underbody of Venturini Motorsports cars in the setup room.

VIEW: Venturini Motorsports vs. Griffin Rider and Frank Kimmel Complaint

Venturini Motorsports alleges the incidents took place Dec. 16, 2019 when senior management was at a wind tunnel test. The team states in court documents that Kimmel resigned Dec. 18 and Rider resigned Dec. 19.

Venturini Motorsports notes in court documents that KBR Development, an ARCA team owned by Michael Bursley, announced Dec. 20 that it had hired Kimmel to be its general manager. NBC Sports reached out to Bursley to confirm that Kimmel remained employed by KBR Development but received no response.

Venturini Motorsports alleges in court documents that Rider downloaded sensitive information from a team computer to a USB device. Venturini Motorsports cites security video footage that showed Rider removing the team’s crew chief computer from the setup area of the race shop. The team states in court documents that “the recording depicts Rider carrying the computer out to the parking lot and into an unlocked (team) trailer whereupon Rider spent approximately eleven (11) minutes with the computer. The recordings then depict Rider carrying the computer (initially concealed in a seat cover) back into the setup area, and returning it to its original position.”

Venturni Motorsports stated in court documents that it had a forensic analysis done of the computer. In an affidavit, Clark Walton states that his analysis indicates a USB drive was connected to the computer for 11 minutes on Dec. 16 and shows the files and folders that were opened and copied.

Venturini Motorsports alleges in court documents that the team’s security camera “captured Kimmel removing a mobile telephone from his pocket, whereupon numerous flashes of light reveal that Kimmel then took photographs and/or video of the underbody VMS’ cars in the setup room.”

The North Carolina Business Court ordered Kimmel to identify, collect and return to Venturini Motorsports by Monday the photographs and/or video of the underbody of the team’s cars taken by Kimmel on Dec. 16, 2019.

The court also ordered that Kimmel must by Monday:

# Identify all copies of the team’s intellectual property, if there are any, no longer in his possession or control.

# Identify all individuals and entities that Kimmel provided copies of any or all of Venturini Motorsports’ intellectual property and the date, time and method of such transfer.

# Provide Kimmel’s mobile phone to a specified forensic analyst.

The court has scheduled a hearing Wednesday on Venturini Motorsports’ motion for leave to take expedited discovery and motion for temporary restraining order.

Kimmel was a 10-time ARCA driving champion and all-time series winner with 80 victories.

Venturini Motorsports won 14 of 20 ARCA races last year. Christian Eckes won the ARCA series title for the team last year. Teammate Michael Self was second in points.

 

Will Dale Earnhardt Jr. be on the next NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 27, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
CHARLOTTE – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a well-established devotee of racing lore.

But on the eve of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 11th class being inducted Friday, he is trying to avoid pondering something historic.

That he could be a part of its 12th class next year.

“It’s hard not to think about it, but that’s as far as I let myself go,” Earnhardt said. “I try not to get too wrapped up in it.

“I follow a lot of guys on social media that are passionate about the history of the sport even more so than I am, and there’s a lot of guys that belong in the Hall of Fame that probably should go in there before me. And my feelings about that are if I ever get in, I’ll be very honored. I hope that may happen one day.”

It’ll happen Friday for Tony Stewart, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte, Waddell Wilson and the late Buddy Baker as the 2020 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame formally is enshrined at the Charlotte Convention Center. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

The vote for the 2021 class likely will happen in May, and Earnhardt, who retired from full-time racing after the 2017 season to become an NBC Sports analyst, is eligible to be chosen among the 20 names on the ballot. According to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, drivers who have competed for at least 10 years and have been retired for two years are eligible for nomination.

The 2020 candidates, which are selected by a nominating committee next month, should be announced by mid-March. Among recently retired big-name drivers, Jeff Gordon and Stewart both were candidates in their first year of eligibility. Carl Edwards, who left NASCAR after the 2016 season, didn’t make the nominee list last year.

A 15-time Most Popular Driver and two-time Xfinity champion with 26 Cup victories, Earnhardt has credentials that can match those of others who have been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

But he lacks the on-track resumes of Gordon (four championships, 93 wins in Cup) and Stewart (three titles, 49 wins in Cup), both of whom were first-ballot selections.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame annually inducts the top five in voting from 20 candidates. Last year’s top three vote-getters outside the top five were Mike Stefanik, Ray Fox and Hershel McGriff.

The trio is likely to return for consideration this year along with the 12 others on the 2020 ballot who weren’t selected: Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Red Farmer, Harry Gant, John Holman, Harry Hyde, Ralph Moody, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd and Red Vogt.

Votes are cast by a panel of more than 50 that includes NASCAR executives, track owners, media members, manufacturer representatives and the reigning Cup Series champion (Kyle Busch), as well as an online fan vote.

“I’m certainly young enough to wait it out if I need to, and there’s a lot of guys in our sport that belong in there, and there’s only so many that get inducted each year,” said the 45-year-old Earnhardt, whose late seven-time champion father was among the inaugural class in 2010. “There’s just so much history in our sport that should be acknowledged and appreciated and will be, so it’s got to be tough as someone who’s having to vote for who goes in.

“That’s got to be some of the toughest decisions to make that decision on who’s going to get there.”

He addressed his Hall of Fame prospects while attending a Jan. 15 news conference at the Uptown Charlotte shrine, which recently unveiled a new Glory Road exhibit that features 18 championship cars chosen by Earnhardt.

NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley said Earnhardt was selected because of his appreciation of stock-car history. Earnhardt recently helped spearhead a project to map defunct North Wilkesboro Speedway for iRacing gamers, and he has an upcoming program about vanished racetracks slated for the Peacock streaming service.

One of his first forays into TV production was a documentary show called “Back in the Day” that celebrated classic NASCAR races and footage.

“I do love to be acknowledged for the passion that I have for the history,” said Earnhardt, whose favorite era is the 1970s. “If you’re a bit of a historian of the sport, any involvement in anything the Hall of Fame is going to be doing is awesome and going to be a great experience.”

NASCAR mourns Kobe Bryant

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 26, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
Joining their brethren in other sports, the NASCAR world took to social media upon learning the tragic news of the death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant had met a number of NASCAR drivers in his career, including Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. They were among a number of NASCAR notables who took to social media to mourn Bryant:

 

