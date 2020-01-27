Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ARCA team lawsuit alleges two former employees stole information

By Dustin LongJan 27, 2020, 9:06 AM EST
Venturini Motorsports alleges in court documents that former employees Frank Kimmel and Griffin Rider “engaged in a scheme designed to steal (Venturini Motorsports’) most sensitive intellectual property” shortly before leaving the team.

In its complaint, Venturini Motorsports alleges that Rider downloaded setup information from a team computer to a USB drive and that Kimmel took photos and/or video of the underbody of Venturini Motorsports cars in the setup room.

VIEW: Venturini Motorsports vs. Griffin Rider and Frank Kimmel Complaint

Venturini Motorsports alleges the incidents took place Dec. 16, 2019 when senior management was at a wind tunnel test. The team states in court documents that Kimmel resigned Dec. 18 and Rider resigned Dec. 19.

Venturini Motorsports notes in court documents that KBR Development, an ARCA team owned by Michael Bursley, announced Dec. 20 that it had hired Kimmel to be its general manager. NBC Sports reached out to Bursley to confirm that Kimmel remained employed by KBR Development but received no response.

Venturini Motorsports alleges in court documents that Rider downloaded sensitive information from a team computer to a USB device. Venturini Motorsports cites security video footage that showed Rider removing the team’s crew chief computer from the setup area of the race shop. The team states in court documents that “the recording depicts Rider carrying the computer out to the parking lot and into an unlocked (team) trailer whereupon Rider spent approximately eleven (11) minutes with the computer. The recordings then depict Rider carrying the computer (initially concealed in a seat cover) back into the setup area, and returning it to its original position.”

Venturni Motorsports stated in court documents that it had a forensic analysis done of the computer. In an affidavit, Clark Walton states that his analysis indicates a USB drive was connected to the computer for 11 minutes on Dec. 16 and shows the files and folders that were opened and copied.

Venturini Motorsports alleges in court documents that the team’s security camera “captured Kimmel removing a mobile telephone from his pocket, whereupon numerous flashes of light reveal that Kimmel then took photographs and/or video of the underbody VMS’ cars in the setup room.”

The North Carolina Business Court ordered Kimmel to identify, collect and return to Venturini Motorsports by Monday the photographs and/or video of the underbody of the team’s cars taken by Kimmel on Dec. 16, 2019.

The court also ordered that Kimmel must by Monday:

# Identify all copies of the team’s intellectual property, if there are any, no longer in his possession or control.

# Identify all individuals and entities that Kimmel provided copies of any or all of Venturini Motorsports’ intellectual property and the date, time and method of such transfer.

# Provide Kimmel’s mobile phone to a specified forensic analyst.

The court has scheduled a hearing Wednesday on Venturini Motorsports’ motion for leave to take expedited discovery and motion for temporary restraining order.

Kimmel was a 10-time ARCA driving champion and all-time series winner with 80 victories.

Venturini Motorsports won 14 of 20 ARCA races last year. Christian Eckes won the ARCA series title for the team last year. Teammate Michael Self was second in points.

 

Will Dale Earnhardt Jr. be on the next NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 27, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
CHARLOTTE – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a well-established devotee of racing lore.

But on the eve of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 11th class being inducted Friday, he is trying to avoid pondering something historic.

That he could be a part of its 12th class next year.

“It’s hard not to think about it, but that’s as far as I let myself go,” Earnhardt said. “I try not to get too wrapped up in it.

“I follow a lot of guys on social media that are passionate about the history of the sport even more so than I am, and there’s a lot of guys that belong in the Hall of Fame that probably should go in there before me. And my feelings about that are if I ever get in, I’ll be very honored. I hope that may happen one day.”

It’ll happen Friday for Tony Stewart, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte, Waddell Wilson and the late Buddy Baker as the 2020 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame formally is enshrined at the Charlotte Convention Center. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

The vote for the 2021 class likely will happen in May, and Earnhardt, who retired from full-time racing after the 2017 season to become an NBC Sports analyst, is eligible to be chosen among the 20 names on the ballot. According to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, drivers who have competed for at least 10 years and have been retired for two years are eligible for nomination.

The 2020 candidates, which are selected by a nominating committee next month, should be announced by mid-March. Among recently retired big-name drivers, Jeff Gordon and Stewart both were candidates in their first year of eligibility. Carl Edwards, who left NASCAR after the 2016 season, didn’t make the nominee list last year.

A 15-time Most Popular Driver and two-time Xfinity champion with 26 Cup victories, Earnhardt has credentials that can match those of others who have been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

But he lacks the on-track resumes of Gordon (four championships, 93 wins in Cup) and Stewart (three titles, 49 wins in Cup), both of whom were first-ballot selections.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame annually inducts the top five in voting from 20 candidates. Last year’s top three vote-getters outside the top five were Mike Stefanik, Ray Fox and Hershel McGriff.

The trio is likely to return for consideration this year along with the 12 others on the 2020 ballot who weren’t selected: Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Red Farmer, Harry Gant, John Holman, Harry Hyde, Ralph Moody, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd and Red Vogt.

Votes are cast by a panel of more than 50 that includes NASCAR executives, track owners, media members, manufacturer representatives and the reigning Cup Series champion (Kyle Busch), as well as an online fan vote.

“I’m certainly young enough to wait it out if I need to, and there’s a lot of guys in our sport that belong in there, and there’s only so many that get inducted each year,” said the 45-year-old Earnhardt, whose late seven-time champion father was among the inaugural class in 2010. “There’s just so much history in our sport that should be acknowledged and appreciated and will be, so it’s got to be tough as someone who’s having to vote for who goes in.

“That’s got to be some of the toughest decisions to make that decision on who’s going to get there.”

He addressed his Hall of Fame prospects while attending a Jan. 15 news conference at the Uptown Charlotte shrine, which recently unveiled a new Glory Road exhibit that features 18 championship cars chosen by Earnhardt.

NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley said Earnhardt was selected because of his appreciation of stock-car history. Earnhardt recently helped spearhead a project to map defunct North Wilkesboro Speedway for iRacing gamers, and he has an upcoming program about vanished racetracks slated for the Peacock streaming service.

One of his first forays into TV production was a documentary show called “Back in the Day” that celebrated classic NASCAR races and footage.

“I do love to be acknowledged for the passion that I have for the history,” said Earnhardt, whose favorite era is the 1970s. “If you’re a bit of a historian of the sport, any involvement in anything the Hall of Fame is going to be doing is awesome and going to be a great experience.”

NASCAR mourns Kobe Bryant

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 26, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
Joining their brethren in other sports, the NASCAR world took to social media upon learning the tragic news of the death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant had met a number of NASCAR drivers in his career, including Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. They were among a number of NASCAR notables who took to social media to mourn Bryant:

 

Chad Knaus and wife expecting second child

Photo courtesy Brooke Knaus official Instagram account
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 26, 2020, 1:27 PM EST
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion crew chief Chad Knaus and wife Brooke are expecting their second child.

Brooke made the announcement Saturday on her Instagram account.

The couple, already parents to one-year-old son Kip, will soon be adding a daughter to their growing family.

Brooke Knaus’s Instagram post said the baby is due in July.

Kip figured prominently in the baby revelation, coming at the end of mom and dad’s ski run while vacationing in Telluride, Colorado:

 

Kyle Larson flips, misses finals of Australia’s biggest sprint car race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 26, 2020, 12:50 PM EST
Kyle Larson’s hope of following up last week’s Chili Bowl win with a triumph in Australia’s prestigious Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic fell far short Sunday.

Larson’s bid to race his way into the 24-car finals of the three-day race at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Australia, ended when he flipped (uninjured) on the opening lap of a last-chance qualifying heat race earlier in the evening.

Instead of being one of the featured drivers in the Classic’s 40-lap finale – the largest and most popular sprint car race of the year in the land down under – Larson was left to watch the event from the pits and cheer on Dyson Motorsport teammate and fellow American Carson Macedo.

Even that didn’t go very well, as Macedo flipped his own sprint car on the first lap of the Classic, resulting in a last-place finish. The highest finishing American was Cory Eliason, who ended up fourth.

Meanwhile, it was an all-Australian podium, with James McFadden winning the Classic for the second time in his career, followed by James Veal and Kerry Madsen.

In eight days, Larson went from capturing what he called the biggest win ever of his racing career on all levels – the Chili Bowl in his 13th try last Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma – to nothing but bad luck and utter frustration throughout his Australian journey.

Larson’s first race on Wednesday in the King’s Challenge at Borderline Speedway was rained out.

Then, in the first night of the Classic on Friday, Larson wrecked heavily in his first heat race, including flipping (he was uninjured). After his team repaired his car, Larson went back on the track, only to suffer a blown engine that knocked him out of contention to race in that evening’s feature event.

After not being on the schedule to race in Night 2 of the Classic on Saturday, Larson had one last chance to make Sunday’s featured championship event.

A total of 80 drivers battled it out in the B, C and D Mains for the eight remaining spots in the A Main, but Larson would end up not being one of those — as can be seen in the second line of the following tweet by his team:

Larson now returns to the United States to prepare for the Daytona 500 on February 16.

