NASCAR mourns Kobe Bryant

Joining their brethren in other sports, the NASCAR world took to social media upon learning the tragic news of the death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Bryant had met a number of NASCAR drivers in his career, including Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, who was among a number of NASCAR notables to take to social media to mourn Bryant:
So sad to hear the awful news about @kobebryant. One of the best athletes and competitors of all time in professional sports. RIP to the 🐐
— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 26, 2020
I didn’t know @kobebryant but I’m very saddened about the news he’s been killed in a helicopter crash! Sad day!!
— Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) January 26, 2020
Such awful news…. So much accomplished yet still so young. R.I.P. https://t.co/l7gNaUpVY4
— Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) January 26, 2020
Unbelievable news, Rest In Peace @kobebryant.
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 26, 2020
The #NASCAR community and all of us with @NASCARONFOX send our thoughts and our prayers to the families of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the other 3 victims from today’s tragedy! #GodBless #RIP #FB
— Larry McReynolds (@LarryMac28) January 26, 2020