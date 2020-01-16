Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Natalie Decker to run part-time Truck slate for Niece Motorsports in 2020

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 16, 2020, 11:12 AM EST
Niece Motorsports announced Thursday that Natalie Decker will run a part-time schedule in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020.

The Eagle River, Wisconsin, native will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado. It’s expected that Decker will run at least eight Truck races, with the possibility of adding more as the season plays out. Decker’s first race will be the season-opening NextEra 250 on Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

“Change is inevitable, change is expected and exciting, and change is also frightening,” Decker said in a media release. “But this year is a year I’m ready for! I have never felt so prepared with my health, in the gym, and mentally.

“There are so many things to be excited about working with Niece Motorsports, starting with my teammates Ross (Chastain) and Ty (fellow Wisconsin native Ty Majeski). I’m ready to learn from them and be 100% open minded going into the season!”

Decker joins Niece Motorsports after competing in 19 races last season for DGR Crosley. Photo: Niece Motorsports.

The 22-year-old Decker will also have Carson Hocevar as a Niece Motorsports teammate.

“We are excited to have Natalie join the team,” said team owner Al Niece.  “Natalie has shown a lot of talent, and we are excited to see her continue to develop that at Niece Motorsports.  We are certain we will put her in competitive equipment that will really give her a chance to shine.”

Decker, who spent the 2015 season as part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program with Rev Racing, joins Niece Motorsports after making 19 starts last season for DGR-Crosley and finishing 19th in the overall standings.

Her best finish last season was 13th at Las Vegas. It was a difficult first year in the Truck Series for her, recording nine DNFs, including eight early exits due to crashes.

She previously raced full-time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018, including earning the pole and finishing fifth in the season opener at Daytona. She went on to finish seventh overall in the season standings.

Decker also announced that in addition to her part-time Truck Series slate with Niece Motorsports, she’ll run a full six-race schedule in the SGT-Trans Am West Coast Series for AVE Motorsports. She’ll be behind the wheel of a GT-4. The season begins March 14 at Sonoma Raceway.

Joe Graf Jr. set for full-time Xfinity season with SS Greenlight Racing

SS Greenlight Racing
By Daniel McFadinJan 16, 2020, 11:42 AM EST
Joe Graf Jr. will compete in his first full-time Xfinity Series season this year with SS Greenlight Racing, the team announced Thursday.

Graf, 21, will drive the team’s No. 08 Chevrolet, which Gray Gaulding raced in 2019.

Patrick Donahue will serve as Graf’s crew chief. He will be sponsored by the EAT SLEEP RACE clothing line.

A native of Mahwah, New Jersey, Graf competed part-time for Richard Childress Racing last year, making three starts and failed to qualify for two others. His best finish was 14th in the fall race at Richmond. Graf raced full-time in the ARCA Menards Racing Series the last two years. He earned one win, seven top fives and 21 top 10s.

“To be racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is super cool,” Graf said in a press release. “My boys at EAT SLEEP RACE are really pumped and I am looking forward to having them back on the car.

“Bobby (Dotter, team owner) and Patrick prepare solid cars. To have the chance to get into a competitive race car for a full season is exactly what I need to continue developing at this level.

“My goal is to learn as much as possible, contend for strong finishes and maybe even earn a berth into the Xfinity Series playoffs. I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m eager for the challenge and am ready to get to Daytona and getting the season underway.”

As an owner, Dotter has 220 Xfinity Series starts since 1995 and 305 in the Truck Series since 2004. Gaulding earned Dotter’s best Xfinity result last year when he placed second at Talladega.

“I’ve been watching Joe for a little while now, especially when he ran a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races last season and I’ve seen he’s eager to learn and perform,” Dotter said in a press release. “This is a big step for him, but he is determined to put the effort in and have a good rookie season.

“With Patrick’s leadership and the strength that our team has shown in recent seasons, there’s no reason that we can’t go out there and do the same with Joe in 2020. I’m looking forward to getting the year started.”

During his 2019 season at RCR, Graf served as a marketing and communications intern through New York University, where he attends school. He will continue in that role this year.

Auto-Owners Insurance to continue backing Martin Truex Jr. through 2021

Martin Truex Jr.
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 16, 2020, 10:12 AM EST
Auto-Owners Insurance will continue as a sponsor of Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota through the 2021 Cup Series season, according to the company’s website. JGR announced a multi-year deal with the company in 2019.

Like the last two seasons, the company will be on Truex’s car in eight races in 2020: Atlanta (March 15), Bristol I (April 5), Kansas I (May 31), Michigan I (June 7), Brickyard 400 (July 5), Kentucky (July 11), Michigan II (Aug. 9) and Martinsville II (Nov. 1).

The insurance provider has sponsored Truex since 2016 when he drove for Furniture Row Racing.

Truex earned a series-best seven wins in 2019, his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing. He enters his second year with the organization, but will have a new crew chief in James Small.

Christopher Bell begins quest for fourth straight Chili Bowl title

Christopher Bell
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 16, 2020, 9:34 AM EST
Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell‘s effort for a fourth straight Chili Bowl Nationals title begins today.

Bell’s preliminary feature in the midget racing event is scheduled for tonight at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he will try to secure a spot in Saturday night’s A main feature.

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier was scheduled to run tonight, but he will compete Friday due to a scheduling conflict.

Former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Rico Abreu won Wednesday night’s preliminary feature, securing the two-time Chili Bowl winner in Saturday night’s feature event.

The winners of the first three preliminary features have been 17-year-old Cannon McIntosh (Monday), Kyle Larson (Tuesday) and Abreu (Wednesday).

Notable results from Wednesday night’s preliminary feature: J.J. Yeley finished 11th, Ryan Newman finished 21st and Karsyn Elledge, granddaughter of Dale Earnhardt, placed 22nd.

Kyle Busch to compete in Feb. 20 Super Late Model race in Las Vegas

Kyle Busch
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 15, 2020, 2:30 PM EST
When the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas in February, hometown native Kyle Busch will pull double duty as he returns to compete at the The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time in 13 years.

The defending Cup Series champion is set to compete in the Feb. 20 Star Nursery 100, a 100-lap Super Late Model race on the 3/8-mile track. He will then race in the Feb. 23 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup race at LVMS.

Busch developed his racing skills at the Bullring, totaling 50 wins between 1999 and 2003. He last competed there in 2007.

“It’s going to be great to get back to where it all began,” Busch said in a press release. “My family and I spent many Friday and Saturday nights racing at the Bullring, and it will always hold a special place for me. I’m really looking forward to racing against a few guys I raced against back in the day as well as some of the new drivers who are cutting their teeth coming up through the ranks.”

The Super Late Models race begins at 10 p.m. ET followed by the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race at 11 p.m. ET.