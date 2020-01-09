Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Roger Penske likes direction NASCAR, his organization are going

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2020, 6:18 PM EST
The Captain likes what he sees in the waters ahead of him.

Roger Penske made a special guest appearance Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Trading Paint” and is bullish on what’s ahead for NASCAR as the series begins to implement a number of changes over the next few years.

Those include the change from one series entitlement sponsor as in past seasons in favor of four premier partners this season, as well as a revised schedule (with the potential of more schedule alterations in 2021 and beyond).

There’s also the highly anticipated Next Gen car slated for 2021, a push to attract additional car manufacturers and an industry-wide focus on cost cutting.

“One of the main things NASCAR is trying to do is take costs out,” Penske told co-hosts John Roberts and Chocolate Myers. “People say speed costs money, how fast do you want to go? But I think we’re at a limit where we have to go the other way.

“To me, the cost is key. The schedule is going to be different, I understand, but its also going to give other teams the ability to raise sponsorships and if the costs are cut by 30 or 40 percent, it’s going to allow new people to join the sport, which I feel is very, very important as we go forward.

“We need new owners, more new drivers that want to come in with maybe a new team, some of the new things they’ve announced on pit stops, and there’s a lot of discussions going on with NASCAR.”

Another area that Penske, who turns 83 next month, is also very bullish is even closer to home: the shakeup of shifting all three NASCAR Cup crew chiefs in his organization earlier this week:

“You have to look at the talent you have both on and off the track and people have been together a number of years,” Penske told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It’s like any person in any job, people like a change and it motivates them.

“We felt we had three great guys and great drivers and we said, ‘Let’s change it up this year and let’s see what happens.’ This isn’t because anybody asked for it or not. … We sat down and said what can we do differently than to have a bigger spoiler or engine that can motivate our guys going forward. It was pretty much made before Christmas … and the guys are off and running.

“I think it’s good. You see people moving crew chiefs and drivers moving around, but this is part of our business plan and part of the way we run our business.”

To further illustrate Team Penske’s one-for-all and all-for-one mantra, the organization’s patriarch said there were no objections among the three crew chiefs that were shifted, nor their drivers.

“I don’t know who spun out or didn’t because they wouldn’t tell me, but everybody reported to work so that’s the only true test I can have,” Penske said with a laugh, before drawing serious again. “Everybody was on it and wanted to go forward.

“So let’s see what the result is. It’s going to be interesting. When you start working with someone new, there’s new ideas and it’s not the same old, same old. This business is moving so fast, we have to be better as a whole team, not just crew chiefs and drivers.

“We had a good season, it wasn’t a bad season, but it wasn’t a championship season and we’re in the business of winning championships. … Sometimes it makes sense to give someone another opportunity in another job and that’s what we did.”

Penske also addressed the acquisition of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series; the sale from Hulman & Co. officially closed this past Monday.

“I looked at it as an opportunity,” Penske said. “And to me, if the legacy can go down that we can take this track, none of us can say whether we did a better job than they did after 74 years.

“I guess my first grade card is how we do in the first year in making a difference at the track in 2020. We’re completely focused on that. We’re going to make several millions of dollars of investments before the month of May. It’s not to create more revenue or profit bottom-line, it’s entirely what can we do to make the guest and fan experience better.

“That’s what we want to do. We have a number of things on our mind and we’re going to announce a lot of those things on 100 days out. We’ll have some announcements that will be exciting and hopefully the experience will be what we expect to provide to the guests that come to the track.”

The voice of the normally stoic Penske cracked slightly when asked what he thought when the sale was complete and the pride of 16th and Georgetown in Indianapolis was his after 74 years of ownership by the Hulman-George family.

“I did one thing,” he said, as his voice slightly quivered. “I looked up in the sky and said to my dad, ‘thanks’ because he took me there (for the first time) when I was 14 years old.”

Penske then continued about the significance of the track where his teams have captured a record 18 Indianapolis 500s.

“I’ve been there every year since that day in ’51,” Penske said. “It’s amazing what it brings to us. It’s an amazing place and certainly from our family, my son Greg who was very important in building California Speedway.

“I was fortunate here on the (January) 7th after we completed the transaction to be invited by the governor to go downtown and go to the (Indiana state) Senate along with Tony (George), Mark Miles, my son Greg and I and have the Senate read and approve a declaration of the day and many of the senators got up and spoke about the history of the Speedway and their families, and then we did the same thing at the (Indiana state) House. It was just amazing.

“Understand that this is the Holy Grail of the state of Indiana. They told stories about being in the state of Alaska in 1981 when Bobby Unser won the race and then they took it away because they looked at TV and said he passed when he blended — and they were arguing about it in Alaska.

“You just think about the reach of this place. Our responsibility is it’s a treasure, it’s iconic and something from my perspective, it’s just exactly what built our brand. … Certainly winning there 18 years, finally winning the Brickyard, winning on the road course, you can’t just say it happens. It takes so many great people that have given us the opportunities to be winners, so I just have to thank them. And I thank my dad … and here we are.”

After Corey LaJoie comments, NASCAR says ‘efforts continue’ on short track package

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2020, 4:14 PM EST
Cup driver Corey LaJoie stated on a podcast Thursday what he believes will be the series’ short track rules package in 2020, but NASCAR told NBC Sports that “those efforts continue” and that officials will provide “more information when appropriate.”

The racing quality at short tracks last year was a hot button issue, leading NASCAR President Steve Phelps to say in November at Miami that “our promise to our fans … is that we are going to provide the best racing we can at our short tracks.”

LaJoie, who is entering his second full-time Cup season with Go Fas Racing, detailed what he said the changes would be at short tracks on the “Sunday Money” podcast he co-hosts. The podcast is produced by Motor Racing Network, which is owned by NASCAR.

Here’s what LaJoie said.

“So we are going to have a low downforce package. The 750 (horsepower package) is going to have a comparable sized spoiler to what it had in (2018). It’s going to be a little bit bigger than what it was in 2018, not much. Less than three inches. The spoiler’s only going to be as tall as my cellphone.

“It will take the amount of downforce we had last year at the short tracks and cut it in half. So we had about 3,400 pounds of downforce is what they said last year and it should be about 1,700. So that’s a lot. It’s up to Goodyear, the ball’s going to be in Goodyear’s court to make a little bit softer tire that degrades a little bit so we can move around and lay some rubber down at places like Richmond and Martinsville. I don’t know what they’re going to do at Dover. I assume they’re going to be low downforce there as well, Phoenix. So hopefully it provides a little bit better racing.”

Asked in November if NASCAR would cut the rear spoilers on cars for short tracks, Phelps said: “Yes, could we go to something that is a lower downforce package and do we think that will probably be one of the answers that we could look at to be successful on the short tracks? Yes. Whether it’s cutting off the spoiler, other opportunities for us to take some of the downforce off there, those are things that we’ll explore.”

Martinsville prominently illustrated the issues at short tracks last year. Brad Keselowski won the spring race after leading 446 of 500 laps. Martin Truex Jr. won the fall playoff race, leading 464 of 500 laps.

The Richmond playoff race had six lead changes among three drivers. Truex, the race winner, and Kyle Busch, who finished second, combined to lead 311 of 400 laps.

The championship finale moves to Phoenix this season for the first time.

Here is NASCAR’s full statement to NBC Sports on Thursday:

NASCAR is working closely with our industry partners and race teams to improve the racing on short tracks and road courses. Those efforts continue, and we look forward to providing more information when appropriate.

Kyle Larson ready to fly to Chili Bowl, Australia and Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2020, 3:05 PM EST
Fresh off an 11-day trip over the holidays where he raced midget cars in New Zealand, Kyle Larson will do even more frequent flying over the next month to race.

Now that he’s back in the U.S. – he was at Daytona Beach International Speedway on Thursday to take part in a sponsorship announcement – Larson heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday to spend the next week preparing for and racing midget cars in the annual Chili Bowl Nationals.

As soon as the checkered flag falls in Tulsa for the final time on January 18, Larson will once again be hopping a plane and flying back across the Pacific Ocean to compete in several sprint car races in Australia.

Then it’s back across the ocean and very little rest afterward as Larson will be back to his regular job, preparing for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 16.

Larson talked about his upcoming expeditions Thursday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track.”

Here are some of the highlights:

On the Chili Bowl: “It’s definitely tough to describe. … It’s one of the biggest races everywhere. Nothing I’ve been to is like the Chili Bowl. It’s all in one building. There’s 350 competitors there, all the fans and trailers are in one building. It’s pretty incredible, the atmosphere and parties are some of the funnest times of the year. … And having Tony Stewart out there on the tractor on the racing surface and multiple grooves to race on, gosh, there’s just no other event like it. You can’t really explain it to somebody and give a good idea. They just have to go for themselves and experience it. Definitely any fan that’s never been definitely should (go) at least once in a lifetime.”

Christopher Bell has won the Chili Bowl the last three years. How do you beat him this year? “Our car has been really good ever since I got my own midget. We’ve only lost one time in it. … Christopher is obviously an amazing driver and you can never count him out. I think it’s going to be a little tougher this year maybe than years past. We’re less than a week away so we’ll get a good idea of who’s fast this Monday morning (in practice).”

Look back on last season, when you had your career-best finish in Cup (sixth place) and also won the $1 million prize in the All-Star Race at Charlotte: “If you could almost forget about the first 10 races, it was a pretty good year. We had some bad luck and blown tires and stuff like that, and mistakes on my part and crashes, but after the first 10 we finally found some momentum. Winning the All-Star Race kind of turned our season around, we became more consistent and started getting more top-five and top-10 finishes. Obviously, you want to make the final four and give yourself a chance for the championship, but it was pretty good and hopefully this year we can be better. I know we can. We ended better than where we began last year. Our cars are better, our team is better. If we can start off the Daytona 500 with how we were performing at the end of the year, hopefully we can contend for more wins and contend for a championship.”

Where does the team need to improve the most? “Every area needs to get a little bit better. If every area on this race team can get better, we can contend more often. If we can get everything better and I limit my mistakes and limit mistakes on pit road, I think we’ll run better and be in the top 10 a lot more. … I feel like the last two-thirds of the season I was a much smarter racer and that really helped us out. We just have to be smarter.”

Thoughts on this year’s Daytona 500, which will be your seventh: “It’s definitely one that’s tricky. Everybody gets caught up in a wreck and we seem to get caught up more often. When I ran out of fuel (on the last lap of the 2017 Daytona 500), that was definitely heartbreaking. I’m hoping this year we can get it done. If we can just not get in a crash, we leave ourselves a better opportunity.”

There are devastating fires currently throughout Australia. Are you still planning on racing there after the Chili Bowl? “They’ve been racing there since October and even with the fires going on, that doesn’t seem to be affecting the racing down there at all. You hate to see the damage that’s been done in that country, but the races are still on as scheduled. I haven’t got an email that my flight’s cancelled, so I’m going.”

Ganassi, AdventHealth deal includes Daytona 500, Coke 600 starts for Ross Chastain

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2020, 11:58 AM EST
Chip Ganassi Racing announced an expanded relationship with sponsor AdventHealth Thursday, that will include sponsorship in four Cup Series races in 2020.

The deal will see the health system on Kyle Larson‘s No. 42 Chevrolet in the Feb. 9 Busch Clash and in the Oct. 18 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

It will also sponsor Ross Chastain in starts in the Feb. 16 Daytona 500 and the May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with Chastain driving the No. 77 Chevrolet as part of a relationship with Spire Motorsports. CGR will prepare Chastain’s car in those races.

Chastain, who will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing, continues to be a CGR development driver after he signed with the team in 2018.

“To have the opportunity to run the Daytona 500 is awesome, and it’s great to do it this year with AdventHealth on board my car,” Chastain said in a press release. “I’ve only had one start in the Daytona 500 (finished 10th in 2019 with Premium Motorsports), and can’t wait to run that race again in what I know will be a competitive car. I’m also looking forward to racing the Coca-Cola 600. That’s another iconic race that all of us want to win.”

Chastain, a Florida native, won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona last July for his second career Xfinity win.

AdventHealth has been a partner of CGR since 2016. It sponsored Jamie McMurray in last year’s Busch Clash and Kurt Busch in last year’s Fall race at Kansas. It also sponsored Larson when he won last year’s All-Star Race.

Colby Howard to drive for JD Motorsports for majority of Xfinity season

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2020, 9:27 AM EST
JD Motorsports has tapped 18-year-old Colby Howard to drive one of its cars for the majority of the upcoming Xfinity Series season.

Howard, a native of Simpsonville, South Carolina, will make his first start in the March 7 race at Phoenix Raceway.

Howard started in the final two Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races last year, earning a best finish of 21st at Phoenix. He also has four ARCA Menards Series starts over the last two years, with a best finish of eighth at Salem (Indiana) Speedway in 2018.

“I am really looking forward to starting this season with JDM,” Howard said in a press release. “It’s going to be a steep learning curve for sure with all the new tracks on my schedule, but I’m sure we can handle it. My goal is to go out there and learn as much as I possibly can, all while aiming for solid top 20 runs. This is a big step in my career, and I am excited to show what I am capable of.”

Howard will be sponsored by the Project Hope Foundation, which aims to help children cope with autism difficulties in daily life activities. Other sponsors will be announced at a later date, along with Howard’s car number.

Howard will have Jesse Little as a full-time teammate this season.

 