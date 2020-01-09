Chip Ganassi Racing announced an expanded relationship with sponsor AdventHealth Thursday, that will include sponsorship in four Cup Series races in 2020.
The deal will see the health system on Kyle Larson‘s No. 42 Chevrolet in the Feb. 9 Busch Clash and in the Oct. 18 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
It will also sponsor Ross Chastain in starts in the Feb. 16 Daytona 500 and the May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with Chastain driving the No. 77 Chevrolet as part of a relationship with Spire Motorsports. CGR will prepare Chastain’s car in those races.
Chastain, who will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing, continues to be a CGR development driver after he signed with the team in 2018.
“To have the opportunity to run the Daytona 500 is awesome, and it’s great to do it this year with AdventHealth on board my car,” Chastain said in a press release. “I’ve only had one start in the Daytona 500 (finished 10th in 2019 with Premium Motorsports), and can’t wait to run that race again in what I know will be a competitive car. I’m also looking forward to racing the Coca-Cola 600. That’s another iconic race that all of us want to win.”
Chastain, a Florida native, won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona last July for his second career Xfinity win.
AdventHealth has been a partner of CGR since 2016. It sponsored Jamie McMurray in last year’s Busch Clash and Kurt Busch in last year’s Fall race at Kansas. It also sponsored Larson when he won last year’s All-Star Race.
Kyle Larson ready to fly to Chili Bowl, Australia and Daytona
Fresh off an 11-day trip over the holidays where he raced midget cars in New Zealand, Kyle Larson will do even more frequent flying over the next month to race.
Now that he’s back in the U.S. – he was at Daytona Beach International Speedway on Thursday to take part in a sponsorship announcement – Larson heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday to spend the next week preparing for and racing midget cars in the annual Chili Bowl Nationals.
As soon as the checkered flag falls in Tulsa for the final time on January 18, Larson will once again be hopping a plane and flying back across the Pacific Ocean to compete in several sprint car races in Australia.
Then it’s back across the ocean and very little rest afterward as Larson will be back to his regular job, preparing for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 16.
Larson talked about his upcoming expeditions Thursday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track.”
Here are some of the highlights:
On the Chili Bowl: “It’s definitely tough to describe. … It’s one of the biggest races everywhere. Nothing I’ve been to is like the Chili Bowl. It’s all in one building. There’s 350 competitors there, all the fans and trailers are in one building. It’s pretty incredible, the atmosphere and parties are some of the funnest times of the year. … And having Tony Stewart out there on the tractor on the racing surface and multiple grooves to race on, gosh, there’s just no other event like it. You can’t really explain it to somebody and give a good idea. They just have to go for themselves and experience it. Definitely any fan that’s never been definitely should (go) at least once in a lifetime.”
Christopher Bell has won the Chili Bowl the last three years. How do you beat him this year? “Our car has been really good ever since I got my own midget. We’ve only lost one time in it. … Christopher is obviously an amazing driver and you can never count him out. I think it’s going to be a little tougher this year maybe than years past. We’re less than a week away so we’ll get a good idea of who’s fast this Monday morning (in practice).”
Look back on last season, when you had your career-best finish in Cup (sixth place) and also won the $1 million prize in the All-Star Race at Charlotte: “If you could almost forget about the first 10 races, it was a pretty good year. We had some bad luck and blown tires and stuff like that, and mistakes on my part and crashes, but after the first 10 we finally found some momentum. Winning the All-Star Race kind of turned our season around, we became more consistent and started getting more top-five and top-10 finishes. Obviously, you want to make the final four and give yourself a chance for the championship, but it was pretty good and hopefully this year we can be better. I know we can. We ended better than where we began last year. Our cars are better, our team is better. If we can start off the Daytona 500 with how we were performing at the end of the year, hopefully we can contend for more wins and contend for a championship.”
Where does the team need to improve the most? “Every area needs to get a little bit better. If every area on this race team can get better, we can contend more often. If we can get everything better and I limit my mistakes and limit mistakes on pit road, I think we’ll run better and be in the top 10 a lot more. … I feel like the last two-thirds of the season I was a much smarter racer and that really helped us out. We just have to be smarter.”
Thoughts on this year’s Daytona 500, which will be your seventh: “It’s definitely one that’s tricky. Everybody gets caught up in a wreck and we seem to get caught up more often. When I ran out of fuel (on the last lap of the 2017 Daytona 500), that was definitely heartbreaking. I’m hoping this year we can get it done. If we can just not get in a crash, we leave ourselves a better opportunity.”
There are devastating fires currently throughout Australia. Are you still planning on racing there after the Chili Bowl? “They’ve been racing there since October and even with the fires going on, that doesn’t seem to be affecting the racing down there at all. You hate to see the damage that’s been done in that country, but the races are still on as scheduled. I haven’t got an email that my flight’s cancelled, so I’m going.”
JD Motorsports has tapped 18-year-old Colby Howard to drive one of its cars for the majority of the upcoming Xfinity Series season.
Howard, a native of Simpsonville, South Carolina, will make his first start in the March 7 race at Phoenix Raceway.
Howard started in the final two Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races last year, earning a best finish of 21st at Phoenix. He also has four ARCA Menards Series starts over the last two years, with a best finish of eighth at Salem (Indiana) Speedway in 2018.
“I am really looking forward to starting this season with JDM,” Howard said in a press release. “It’s going to be a steep learning curve for sure with all the new tracks on my schedule, but I’m sure we can handle it. My goal is to go out there and learn as much as I possibly can, all while aiming for solid top 20 runs. This is a big step in my career, and I am excited to show what I am capable of.”
Howard will be sponsored by the Project Hope Foundation, which aims to help children cope with autism difficulties in daily life activities. Other sponsors will be announced at a later date, along with Howard’s car number.
Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards to serve as a primary sponsor on the No. 6 Ford driven by Ryan Newman in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The hotel rewards program has been a sponsor of the team since 2018. In 2019, it was a primary sponsor on Newman’s car in 10 races.
Its first race on the No. 6 in 2020 will be Feb. 23 at Las Vegas.
“It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards back on board,” Newman said in a press release. “They will be on the car at Las Vegas and hopefully we can reward them with a strong run and a trip to victory lane.”
Newman is entering his second season with Roush Fenway Racing. He made the playoffs last year before finishing 15th in the standings.
The seven-time champion will have one last go at earning a record eighth title before retiring from full-time Cup racing. He’ll also try to end a 95-race losing streak that dates to June 2017. A win by Johnson would give him 84 and move him into a tie with Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip for fourth all-time.
The defending Cup champion is within milestones in all three of NASCAR’s national series. He’s four Cup wins away from 60, four Xfinity Series wins from 100 and four Truck Series wins away from 60. Busch has said once he reaches 100 Xfinity Series wins he’d stop competing in the series unless car owner Joe Gibbs needed him to fill in.
With 56 career victories, Busch is seventh on the all-time wins list. Dale Earnhardt is sixth with 76 victories.
A win by Busch this year would give him wins in 16 straight seasons. That would match Jimmie Johnson’s streak from 2002-17. Richard Petty had 18 straight seasons with a win (1960-77) and David Pearson had 17 straight seasons with a win (1964-80).
The 2014 Cup champion needs one win to reach 50 for his career. He’s currently tied for 11th on the all-time wins list with his team owner, Tony Stewart. Harvick has 1,151 starts across NASCAR’s three nationals series. Thirty four starts this year will match him with Richard Petty for second all-time. Joe Nemechek has the most all-time with 1,188.
After earning six wins in 2019, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver needs three more to reach 40 Cup wins. He’s currently tied with Hall of Hamer Bobby Isaac. Should Hamlin win the Daytona 500, he’d be the first driver to win the race in back-to-back seasons since Sterling Marlin (1994-95).
The 2017 Cup champion could reach 30 career wins this season. He has 26. Of note, every eligible retired driver who has 30 or more Cup wins is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Five active drivers have 30 or more wins: Brad Keselowski (30 wins), Kurt Busch (31), Hamlin (37), Harvick (49) and Kyle Buch (56).
In his second season with Roush Fenway Racing, Newman is within two victories of 20 career wins. He’s been stuck there since 2017 when he won the spring race at Phoenix Raceway. A win would give Newman a victory with all four organizations he’s competed for in Cup (Team Penske, Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing are the others). Roush is winless in the last 91 races.
Kurt Busch
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver should reach 700 Cup Series starts this season. He’s 16 starts away from the mark and is scheduled to reach it June 14 at Sonoma Raceway. Among active full-time Cup drivers, Busch’s 684 starts are the most.
The Team Penske drivers should both reach 400 career starts this season. Logano will reach the mark in the Daytona 500, while Keselowski needs 23 starts. He’s scheduled to make start No. 400 on Aug. 9 at his home track of Michigan International Speedway (Keselowski has yet to win there).
McDowell and Almirola are each set to reach 350 Cup Series starts this season. McDowell is scheduled to reach that mark Sept. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Almirola would reach it Oct. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. With 321 starts, McDowell trails Landon Cassill (324 starts) for most starts among active full-time drivers without a win. StarCom Racing has not announced its plans for Cassill in 2020.
The veteran driver is set to compete full-time for Rick Ware Racing this season. It would be his first full-time Cup season since 2007 when he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing. Yeley is nine starts away from his 300th Cup start. He is scheduled to reach the mark April 19 at Richmond Raceway.