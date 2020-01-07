Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR makes changes to pit stops for select Xfinity, Truck races

By Dustin LongJan 7, 2020, 2:30 PM EST
NASCAR will implement new pit stop rules for select Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in 2020, the sanctioning body revealed Tuesday.

The rules will be in place for most Xfinity and Truck races that do not compete with the Cup Series at the same track on the same weekend.

Here are the new rules for the select Xfinity and Truck races this season:

  • The field is frozen when the caution is displayed. Stage breaks will have a full pit cycle (two opportunities to pit). For non-stage breaks there will be a full pit cycle (two opportunities to pit). There also could be an optional quickie yellow (one opportunity to pit).
  • The team roster will consist of eight crew members at these events. The pit crew — four to service the car, one fueler and one driver assist — must come from among those eight team members on the roster. This is a way to help teams save money since they won’t need to pay for the services of a pit crew that is not a part of their team roster.
  • The pit stop must be completed within a designated time period. That time will be determined later.
  • On an oval track, teams may add fuel and change two tires per stop.
  • On a road course, teams may add fuel or change four tires per stop.

NASCAR stated that the following penalties will be issued for violations: 

  • Cars will start at the tail end of the field if they exceed the time limit on pit road.
  • If a car is involved in an incident, the team will be allowed to change four tires at once to avoid damaging the vehicle but will start at the tail end of the field.
  • A car will start at the tail end if it pits other than on the designated lap.

NASCAR will issue two-lap penalties for the following violations:

  • Change four tires and add fuel on any pit stop
  • Change tires under green (unless approved by NASCAR for damage)
  • Perform a four-tire stop on any pit stop (on oval track only)

For the restart, the field will line up:

  • Vehicles that did not pit
  • Vehicles that pitted one time, followed by vehicles that pitted two times
  • Free pass vehicle, wave around vehicles and penalty vehicles.

As for the reason for the change in format at the select races, Eric Peterson, technical manager for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, said: “We believe this procedure will increase competition on track, incentivize different strategy plays to bring interesting storylines for the fans and bring efficiencies to teams that will help help strengthen the garage now and into the future.”

The new rules will be in place for Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (May 30), Iowa Speedway (June 13 and Aug. 1) and Road America (Aug.  8). Truck races at Iowa Speedway (June 12), World Wide Technology Raceway (Aug. 21) and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Sept. 6) will use the new procedures.

The Truck race at Eldora Speedway (July 30) already has special rules regarding pit stops.

The exception for the Truck Series is the June 5 race at Texas Motor Speedway. That race will not have these special rules.

Peterson said NASCAR is using these races to “as an avenue to test and try this out. … We wanted to dip our toe in the water and do a deliberate, strategic approach to implementing and getting a look at it. The reason why we selected the events we did was because they are standalone events. Any events for the Gander Truck Series and the Xfinity Series that are not with Cup presents some challenges from a logistical end from doing the pit stop. This is a way to alleviate the burden that teams have with performing pit stops at the races that are not companion events to the Cup Series.”

Peterson said the reasoning for limiting what teams can do on pit stops is to alter strategies and restarts.

“All the teams that consistently run in the top 10, our current pit stop strategy really did not mix the field up very well,” Peterson said. “It was an average position change of right around one position. That’s the reason we took this other approach. The purpose of coming down pit road and doing pit stops is to hopefully mix the field up a little bit where you don’t have a follow-the-leader race the entire race. What we currently have at all the other events does not mix that up very well. That was one of the reasons we are going this route with these standalone races.”

The first Iowa race last year saw Christopher Bell lead 186 of 250 laps to win. There were two lead changes in the last 190 laps of that race. Last year’s Truck race at Iowa saw Ross Chastain lead the final 141 laps to take the checkered flag before his victory was taken away when his truck failed post-race inspection.

Peterson said that while each race will still have three stages, the length of the stages will be altered to prevent the need for a green-flag pit stop. In 2019, the final stage was typically longer than a fuel run, forcing teams to stop. The final stage will be shortened for 2020.

Peterson said fans will play a role in determining if this system is used in more races.

“The primary driver of that will be fan interest and engagement and feedback we get from the fans, along with how we see the races play out and utilizing the metrics we have here for passing,” he said.

Peterson also said the focus remains on the Xfinity and Truck Series for these rules.

“Right now there are no plans for the Cup Series,” he said.

Strategy is goal of pit road experiment in Xfinity, Trucks

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 7, 2020, 4:37 PM EST
While Xfinity and Truck Series teams will save some money with the newly announced pit crew and strategy rules for seven standalone races, two NASCAR team officials cited a desire to increase “strategy” and “wit” with the move.

The financial angle is a “small aspect” of the format according to Ryan Pemberton, competition director for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, where the rules will be used in four races — at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (May 30), Iowa Speedway (June 13 and Aug. 1) and Road America (Aug. 8).

“I really think it’s about leveling the playing field a little bit and mixing it up, giving people opportunities to do something different on pit road that don’t normally have that opportunity,” Pemberton said after the announcement. “You take a 15th-place car and you can pick one of those guys back there that are having a good day, and it’s hard to have a real successful day due to the fact that maybe (it’s) their pit crew versus somebody else’s (more experienced) pit crew.

“I think from a strategic point, from a crew chief’s point of view, it puts more people in play, and it should be broadened ‑‑ the competition, how many guys could be in the top 10 on a regular basis and have more opportunities. And then from a logistics standpoint, it helps out, too, as far as the people and moving people across the country.

“But for the most part, it’s really about competition.”

Pemberton emphasized that teams that take two tires on a pit stop will start ahead of teams that took four.

“That mixes things up, makes for different opportunities for different people,” Pemberton said. “And then maybe one guy does it, maybe two guys do it, and the third guy wants to do it, next thing you know it really flips the field.”

David Pepper, the general manager of ThorSport Racing in the Truck Series, made small team owner Jordan Anderson the poster child for those who could benefit from these rules in his series, which will use them at Iowa Speedway (June 12), World Wide Technology Raceway (Aug. 21) and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Sept. 6).

Anderson, a driver-owner on an underfunded team, has only two top-10 finishes in 101 Truck Series starts. Those top 10s came at Daytona and Talladega.

“Jordan Anderson, who has had many good runs, and then we come down pit road and he can’t compete on pit road with the pit crew,” Pepper said. “This will allow that to go away and a team like that to compete at a high level and have an opportunity to showcase their crew chief and driver talent and their team’s talent in building a fast race truck.

“So we’ve leveled the playing field, and I think you’re going to see a lot of really good stories from a lot of really good race car drivers that are out there that are going to have an opportunity to go run in the top five and go run in the top 10.”

Among the rules is when teams can take two or four tires.

  • On an oval track, teams may add fuel and change two tires per stop. A second stop must be made to change the other two tires.
  • On a road course, teams may add fuel or change four tires per stop.

Pemberton raised the risk/reward that a team that is leading a race will have to consider when the caution comes out.

“How many people are going to take two behind me versus taking four?” Pemberton said. “That’s going to make even the guys up front rethink what they’re doing. Maybe they get cold feet and they go like, ‘Man, I’m only going to get two because I don’t want to give up the lead, and next thing you know maybe the guys right behind them get four.

“So it’s going to really change how you go about these pit stops. And that’s where the strategy comes in play, and I think that’s where the excitement level comes in.”

Eric Peterson, the Xfinity Series technical manager, addressed how the rules impact the relationship between the haves and have nots in the NASCAR garage.

“One of the things we looked at was kind of the data of our current pit stops and all the teams that consistently run in the top 10,” Peterson said “Our current pit stop strategy really did not mix the field up very well.  The average position change was right around one position.

 “That’s the reason we kind of took this other approach, is that kind of the purpose of coming down pit road and doing pit stops is to hopefully mix the field up a little bit where you don’t have a ‘follow the leader’ race the entire race.”

Last year's Truck race at Iowa saw Ross Chastain lead the final 141 laps to take the checkered flag before his victory was taken away when his truck failed post-race inspection.

While the financial saving of this limited pit format might be a “small aspect” for a team like JR Motorsports, it’s a different conversation for Tommy Joe Martins, who will race for his family-owned team in the Xfinity Series this year.

 

Go Fas Racing names Ryan Sparks crew chief for Corey LaJoie

Ryan Sparks
Photo courtesy Go Fas Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 7, 2020, 4:14 PM EST
Go Fas Racing on Tuesday named Ryan Sparks as crew chief of the No. 32 NASCAR Cup Ford Mustang driven by Corey LaJoie.

Sparks, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, joins the organization after 13 years with Richard Childress Racing. He most recently served as a race engineer on the No. 3 Cup Series team with driver Austin Dillon. Sparks also served as race engineer for Dillon’s 2011 Truck and 2013 Xfinity Series championships.

More: NASCAR Cup Series — What’s different in 2020

“I am beyond ecstatic for the opportunity that the St. Hilaire family has given me,” Sparks said in a team media release. “This is something I’ve been working for my entire career, and I’m looking forward to working with Corey and continuing Go Fas Racing’s progression up the points standings.”

Sparks’ hiring completes the team’s roster for the upcoming season.

“Ryan comes with a ton of motivation and knowledge to continue pushing the team in the right direction,” LaJoie said in the release. “Just by being around him for a couple hours on his first day I knew he was the guy for the job.”

 

Thunderbirds return for 10th straight flyover of Daytona 500

Thunderbirds
Photo by Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinJan 7, 2020, 10:33 AM EST
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be back to perform the flyover of the Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday.

It will mark the 10th straight year the Thunderbirds have done the flyover before the “Great American Race” and the 11th time overall.

Officially known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the group will showcase its choreography by flying their signature “Delta” formation over the track prior to the Feb. 16 race.

The flight team is made up of:

– Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird No. 1, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot

– Maj. Trevor Aldridge, Thunderbird No. 2, Left Wing pilot

– Capt. Michael Brewer, Thunderbird No. 3, Right Wing pilot

– Capt. Zane Taylor, Thunderbird No. 4, Slot Pilot

– Maj. Michelle Curran, Thunderbird No. 5, Lead Solo

– Capt. Kyle Oliver, Thunderbird No. 6, Opposing Solo

Three of the members of the team have Florida ties. Both Caldwell and Taylor are natives of Orlando and Brewer is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, which is next door to Daytona International Speedway.

 

2020 ARCA schedules

Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 6, 2020, 5:41 PM EST
ARCA revealed the 2020 schedule for ARCA Menards Series West on Monday. ARCA previously announced the schedules for the East Series and the Sioux Chief Showdown.

The West Series will have 10 races, opening the season Feb. 20 at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The season ends Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA announce new format

Here is a look at the 2020 ARCA schedules:

2020 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date                                         Track                                                   Location

Thursday, Feb. 20                     Bullring at LVMS                                   Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, March 28                   Irwindale Speedway                              Irwindale, California

Saturday, May 16                      Douglas County Speedway                    Roseburg, Oregon

Saturday, June 6                       Colorado National Speedway                 Dacono, Colorado

Saturday, June 13                     Sonoma Raceway                                 Sonoma, California

Saturday, Aug. 8                       Evergreen Speedway                            Monroe, Washington

Saturday, Aug. 29                     Meridian Speedway                               Meridian, Idaho

Saturday, Oct. 10                      All American Speedway                         Roseville, California

Saturday, Oct. 24                      Kern County Raceway Park                   Bakersfield, California

Friday, Nov. 6                           Phoenix Raceway                                 Avondale, Ariz.

 

 

2020 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

 

Date                                         Track                                                   Location

Monday, Feb. 10                       New Smyrna Speedway                         New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Saturday, March 14                   Five Flags Speedway                            Pensacola, Florida

Saturday, April 4                       Bristol Motor Speedway                         Bristol, Tennessee

Saturday, May 16                      Toledo Speedway                                 Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, July 25                      Berlin Raceway                                     Marne, Michigan

Friday, August 21                      Dover International Speedway                Dover, Delaware

Saturday, September 12            New Hampshire Motor Speedway           Loudon, New Hampshire

 

2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Schedule

 

Date                                         Track                                                   Location

Friday, March 6                         Phoenix Raceway                                 Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, April 19                        Salem Speedway                                  Salem, Indiana

Friday, May 29                          Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                  Lexington, Ohio

Friday, July 3                            Lucas Oil Raceway                               Brownsburg, Indiana

Saturday, July 11                      Elko Speedway                                     Elko, Minnesota

Friday, July 17                          Iowa Speedway                                     Newton, Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 2                         WWT Raceway at Gateway                   Madison, Illinois

Friday, Aug. 14                         Watkins Glen International                     Watkins Glen, New York

Thursday, Sept. 17                    Bristol Motor Speedway                         Bristol, Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 26                    Memphis International Raceway            Millington, Tennessee

 