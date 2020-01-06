Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Third Next Gen car test set for Jan. 15-16 at Miami

By Daniel McFadinJan 6, 2020, 1:05 PM EST
NASCAR confirmed Monday the third test of the Cup Series’ Next Gen car will take place next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The two-day test, which is closed to the public, is set for Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16. A driver for the test has not been confirmed.

This will mark the first time the car, which is scheduled to debut in 2021, has been in action on an oval track larger than one mile.

Austin Dillon took part in the first test in October at Richmond Raceway, a .75-mile short track. Joey Logano drove the car in the second test in December at Phoenix Raceway, a flat, 1-mile oval.

After the Phoenix test John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation, said it was a “logical progression from Richmond” for testing the car.

“A lot of the testing we needed to do before we head to a track like Homestead – which is where we’re headed next – wasn’t completed at Richmond,” Probst said. “For us it was a really good progression from Richmond loads and speeds, and now we’re creeping the speeds up to start really testing out a lot of the mechanical parts and pieces on the car.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said during championship weekend in Miami that the car is expected to be delivered to teams in July of this year.

Sources told NBC Sports’s Nate Ryan last month that at least three companies are being strongly considered to build the chassis for the Next Gen car, including Joe Gibbs Racing.

In a video he posted to Instagram, Logano detailed his reaction to driving the Next Gen car.

2020 ARCA schedules

Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 6, 2020, 5:41 PM EST
ARCA revealed the 2020 schedule for ARCA Menards Series West on Monday. ARCA previously announced the schedules for the East Series and the Sioux Chief Showdown.

The West Series will have 10 races, opening the season Feb. 20 at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The season ends Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA announce new format

Here is a look at the 2020 ARCA schedules:

2020 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date                                         Track                                                   Location

Thursday, Feb. 20                     Bullring at LVMS                                   Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, March 28                   Irwindale Speedway                              Irwindale, California

Saturday, May 16                      Douglas County Speedway                    Roseburg, Oregon

Saturday, June 6                       Colorado National Speedway                 Dacono, Colorado

Saturday, June 13                     Sonoma Raceway                                 Sonoma, California

Saturday, Aug. 8                       Evergreen Speedway                            Monroe, Washington

Saturday, Aug. 29                     Meridian Speedway                               Meridian, Idaho

Saturday, Oct. 10                      All American Speedway                         Roseville, California

Saturday, Oct. 24                      Kern County Raceway Park                   Bakersfield, California

Friday, Nov. 6                           Phoenix Raceway                                 Avondale, Ariz.

 

 

2020 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

 

Date                                         Track                                                   Location

Monday, Feb. 10                       New Smyrna Speedway                         New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Saturday, March 14                   Five Flags Speedway                            Pensacola, Florida

Saturday, April 4                       Bristol Motor Speedway                         Bristol, Tennessee

Saturday, May 16                      Toledo Speedway                                 Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, July 25                      Berlin Raceway                                     Marne, Michigan

Friday, August 21                      Dover International Speedway                Dover, Delaware

Saturday, September 12            New Hampshire Motor Speedway           Loudon, New Hampshire

 

2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Schedule

 

Date                                         Track                                                   Location

Friday, March 6                         Phoenix Raceway                                 Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, April 19                        Salem Speedway                                  Salem, Indiana

Friday, May 29                          Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                  Lexington, Ohio

Friday, July 3                            Lucas Oil Raceway                               Brownsburg, Indiana

Saturday, July 11                      Elko Speedway                                     Elko, Minnesota

Friday, July 17                          Iowa Speedway                                     Newton, Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 2                         WWT Raceway at Gateway                   Madison, Illinois

Friday, Aug. 14                         Watkins Glen International                     Watkins Glen, New York

Thursday, Sept. 17                    Bristol Motor Speedway                         Bristol, Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 26                    Memphis International Raceway            Millington, Tennessee

 

Jerry Baxter named crew chief for Bubba Wallace for 2020

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 6, 2020, 5:02 PM EST
Jerry Baxter has been named crew chief of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Bubba Wallace for the 2020 NASCAR Cup season, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday.

It will be a reunion of sorts for Baxter and Wallace, who previously worked together for two seasons during Wallace’s tenure for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

“The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is a crucial year for Richard Petty Motorsports,” Wallace said in a team media release. “As a team, we have made a ton of progress from my debut in 2018, and we are looking to continue that progress with Jerry calling the shots.

“He has been a great mentor, and even better friend, since we were able to work together in 2013 and 2014. I am excited to see him get this opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series, and use our past success to take this team to new levels.”

This will be Wallace’s third different crew chief in as many seasons with RPM. Drew Blickensderfer was crew chief for the No. 43 in 2018, while Derek Stamets was promoted from Wallace’s engineer to crew chief in 2019. A spokesman for the team said Monday that Stamets “has been offered a position within Richard Petty Motorsports.”

Jerry Baxter, left, and Bubba Wallace shown together in 2014 at Phoenix. They’re reunited for 2020 with Baxter serving as Wallace’s crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series.(Getty Images)

Baxter and Wallace earned five wins, 25 top-10 finishes and three poles in their time together in Trucks with KBM, including Wallace finishing third in the driver standings in 2014.

“During our time together, he trusted what I did as a crew chief, and trusted himself more and more, and we got better and better as we went,” Baxter said in the media release. “This is an incredible opportunity, and change is good.

“Having the confidence of Bubba and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports means a lot to me. I am excited about working with Bubba again, and the foundation Richard Petty Motorsports has in place with their group of guys.”

Baxter spent the last three seasons at GMS Racing, most recently in 2019 as Brett Moffitt’s crew chief in the Truck Series. Moffitt finished third in the standings this past season with four wins, 13 top-5 and 17 top-10 finishes, as well as three poles.

Baxter has worked with a number of notable drivers over his 34-year career in NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks, including Ernie Irvan, Boris Said, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Matt Tifft, Timothy Peters, Martin Truex Jr., Michael Waltrip, David Reutimann, Trevor Bayne and Robby Gordon.

The majority of Baxter’s career as a crew chief has been in the Xfinity and Truck Series. This will be his first crew chief role in the Cup Series since 2000 with Robby Gordon.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Team Penske shakes up driver/crew chief lineup

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 6, 2020, 4:07 PM EST
Team Penske announced Monday that it has changed the driver/crew chief lineup for each of its three Cup teams.

The changes for 2020 are:

The changes come after a season where all three drivers finished in the top 10 in points and combined to win six races.

“As we do after the completion of each season, we evaluated what we can do to better achieve our goals and we felt it was time to make these changes to better position us to reach our potential,” said Roger Penske. “We are fortunate that we have three very strong leaders in Paul, Todd and Jeremy, who work with experienced and talented crews. Pairing each of these winning teams with different drivers and cars should provide new energy and a fresh approach for the 2020 season.”

Keselowski and Wolfe had been together since the 2010 Xfinity season. They won the Xfinity title that year and moved to Cup together in 2011. They won 29 races together and the 2012 Cup title but had only been to the championship race once since the playoff format change in 2014.

Gordon and Logano had been together since 2013. They won 21 races together and the 2018 Cup championship.

Bullins and Blaney had been together since 2014. Blaney has made all 162 Cup starts with Bullins as his crew chief. They were together with the Wood Brothers and moved together to Team Penske in 2018. They won three races together.

The changes were made even though all three teams won races last season. Logano won two races and finished fifth in the points. Blaney won one race and was seventh in points. Keselowski won three races and was eighth in points. Last year marked the second consecutive year Team Penske had all three of its drivers place in the top 10 in points.

Keselowski and Wolfe had the longest active streak together in Cup. With them split, the longest tenure for a current driver/crew chief pairing is Rodney Childers and Kevin Harvick. The 2020 season will mark the seventh year together for Childers and Harvick.

These changes also mean that six of the top 10 finishers in the points last year have had a new driver/crew chief pairing since 2019. Other drivers who finished in the top 10 who have had a new crew chief since the start of the 2019 season are:

Martin Truex Jr., who finished second in points last year, will be paired with James Small after Cole Pearn announced after last season he was stepping away from the sport.

Denny Hamlin, who finished fourth in the points last year, was paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart entering the 2019 season.

Clint Bowyer, who finished ninth in the points last year, will be paired with John Klausmeier this season after a swap of crew chiefs with Aric Almirola.

NASCAR Next grad Julia Landauer to race full-time in NASCAR Euro Series

Photo courtesy Julia Landauer
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 6, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
Former NASCAR Next graduate Julia Landauer will race full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2020, it was announced Monday.

The 28-year-old New York City native will drive for PK Carsport in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship and hopes to be the first female champion in the series.

“My goal for 2020 was to find a series that I could race full-time in,” Landauer said in a media release. “A few people told me about the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and how competitive and fun the series is, so I did research and thought it would be an awesome series to race in.

“I’m really excited to race on road courses all over Europe and I liked how the car handled in the Recruitment Day. My goal is to run up front, win races, and contend for the championship. And to have a lot of fun. There are so many great tracks. I’m particularly excited for Valencia and the oval in The Netherlands.”

During 2018 and 2019, Landauer made nine starts on NASCAR’s Canadian circuit, the Pinty’s Series, earning one top-10 finish. In 2016 and 2017, she made 28 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, earning eight top-five and 20 top-10 finishes.

A 2014 graduate of Stanford University with a degree in Science, Technology and Society, Landauer became the first woman to win a NASCAR Track Championship at Virginia’s Motor Mile Speedway in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series in 2015.

Belgium-based PK Carsport has been one of the most successful teams in the Euro Series, winning a total of 29 races, including two EuroNASCAR PRO championships (both won by team owner Anthony Kumpen behind the wheel), as well as two EuroNASCAR 2 titles with Maxime Dumarey and Stienes Longin.

“(Julia is) a very talented driver, she proved she can deliver very good results and that’s exactly what we want at PK Carsport: to race at the front with both our cars in both NWES championships,” Kumpen said. “Expectations will be high for her and we’ll do our best to help her become the first woman to win a NWES championship.”

The NASCAR Euro Series opens on April 25-26 at Valencia, Spain.

Follow @JerryBonkowski