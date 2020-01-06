NASCAR confirmed Monday the third test of the Cup Series’ Next Gen car will take place next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The two-day test, which is closed to the public, is set for Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16. A driver for the test has not been confirmed.
This will mark the first time the car, which is scheduled to debut in 2021, has been in action on an oval track larger than one mile.
Austin Dillon took part in the first test in October at Richmond Raceway, a .75-mile short track. Joey Logano drove the car in the second test in December at Phoenix Raceway, a flat, 1-mile oval.
After the Phoenix test John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation, said it was a “logical progression from Richmond” for testing the car.
“A lot of the testing we needed to do before we head to a track like Homestead – which is where we’re headed next – wasn’t completed at Richmond,” Probst said. “For us it was a really good progression from Richmond loads and speeds, and now we’re creeping the speeds up to start really testing out a lot of the mechanical parts and pieces on the car.”
NASCAR President Steve Phelps said during championship weekend in Miami that the car is expected to be delivered to teams in July of this year.
Sources told NBC Sports’s Nate Ryan last month that at least three companies are being strongly considered to build the chassis for the Next Gen car, including Joe Gibbs Racing.
In a video he posted to Instagram, Logano detailed his reaction to driving the Next Gen car.