Former Roush Fenway Racing teammates Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are now among the NASCAR drivers entered in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Roush’s Newman and Stenhouse – who will race for JTG Daugherty Racing in 2020 – join three-time defending winner Christopher Bell and a handful of other current and former NASCAR drivers among the roughly 340 entries for the 34th annual Chili Bowl.
Newman and Stenhouse will each compete for the Clauson-Marshall team.
The midget racing event will be held Jan. 13 – 18 on the Tulsa Expo Raceway, a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.
Bell, who will compete for Leavine Family Racing as a rookie in the Cup Series in 2020, won the event from 2017-19.
Joining Newman, Stenhouse and Bell in trying to claim the Chili Bowl’s “Golden Driller” trophy are:
“I’m pretty good now that I’ve been able to get home and get everything situated,” the 26-year-old Bonnett told NBC Sports in an exclusive interview Thursday. “It’s a long road to recovery but things are looking up.”
Driving the No. 12 car, the same number his grandfather drove for much of his NASCAR career, the younger Bonnett was running 26th on Lap 54 in the prelude to the next day’s Snowball Derby when he was unable to avoid the spinning car of Jarrett Parker.
The impact tore the fuel cell from Parker’s car, igniting a fireball that engulfed Bonnett’s car.
“I remember pretty much everything (about the wreck),” Bonnett told NBC Sports. “It didn’t knock me out. I remember trying to get the fire off me. I know I was on fire heavily and was trying to get it off me, but I couldn’t get it off me.
“I really was in an unsure state, trying to figure out what was going on, because everything happened so quick. Normally, when a car spins out, they don’t come shooting back up the racetrack. I was still wide-open, naturally, when that happened, I hadn’t lifted yet.”
Russell Brooks, brother of Five Flags Speedway technical director Ricky Brooks, hopped off a rescue truck, was the first to reach the burning inferno and helped Bonnett to safety.
“I couldn’t get my belts undone,” Bonnett said. “Russell Brooks reached in there and pulled my belts loose. I fought my steering wheel, trying to get it off, finally got it off, pulled out (of the car) and about halfway up my back when I realized something was wrong, I couldn’t get out. Russell Brooks reached in and pulled me out and then I saw my foot was broke.
“It’s really a blessing Russell (who was uninjured by the fire) was there because it would have taken longer for someone to get me out. He was the first to get to me and get me out and get me away from the fire.”
But he added, “Hey, it happens, it’s part of racing and you move on.”
It’s an ongoing process, but the racing community has also reached out in a big way to show its support. He points to help from Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR team owner Richard Childress as being key factors, particularly Childress, who put Bonnett in touch with a noted North Carolina burns specialist for treatment.
Bonnett’s friends also started a GoFundMe page that has already raised over $12,000 to help with Bonnett’s medical expenses.
“The racing community has came together and it has truly blown me away,” Bonnett said. “Yes, it’s hard, because Taylor, my girlfriend and we have an 11-month-old, it kind of makes it tough on her because she has to do everything.
“I’m like a baby now because I can’t walk, I’m on a walker, yes, it’s impacted the around the house part and made it more difficult, but it’s something we can get through. It tests at times, but it helps you in the long run.”
One of the biggest keys to Bonnett’s recovery is the attitude he has.
“You have to try and stay positive on the outlook and the way things go,” Bonnett said. “That’s the way I am, that’s me.
“When something like this happens, it’s very easy to get down. But I’m trying to stay as positive as I can and have a positive outlook on everything as much as I can to keep things going and hopefully, sooner than later, get back in the seat and keep going.”
He then adds with a laugh, “It’s getting lonely sitting in this house, though.”
Doctors have told Bonnett it will take at least six months to make a full recovery. He says with another laugh that he has a faster and more optimistic recovery timeline than his doctors: he’s targeting March 7 and the 56th annual Alabama 200 — one of the largest late model races of the year — at Montgomery (Alabama) Speedway as his first race back.
“I don’t know if I’ll make it,” Bonnett said of his ambitious timeline. “It’s before three months (since his crash, but I’m doing everything on my end and if I get cleared I’ll go back, but it’s all going to depend on the doctors.
“I have thought about getting back. I don’t know what it’s going to be like. It’s probably going to be different at first, it’s going to be a learning curve for me because of everything that has gone on. But I feel once I get back in there and put it all behind me, I feel like we’ll be okay.”
Bobby Gerhart’s heart will still be in the upcoming ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, even though his body won’t be behind the wheel.
For the first time in 33 years, Gerhart will not be in the field on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. It’s a race he has won eight times and has 15 top-10 finishes.
The reason is simple, although it could have been very serious: the Lebanon, Pennsylvania native recently suffered a heart attack.
“I guess you could say I got the greatest Christmas gift of all,” Gerhart told ARCAracing.com. “I was at home and wasn’t feeling well and drove myself to the doctor. When I got there they said I had a pretty serious heart attack. It could have been a matter of five minutes or five hours, but had I waited, it’s pretty likely it would not have ended up as well as it did. I still have a very long road to go but I have been given a second chance here and for that I am very lucky and very grateful.”
For now, the 61-year-old Gerhart will continue to be involved in his race team as owner, driving coach and cheerleader for his other drivers. But he won’t be behind the wheel for the foreseeable future.
“I guess we can say I am stepping out of the seat immediately due to health issues,” Gerhart told ARCAracing.com. “It’s maybe not the way I envisioned it but at the same time I feel like I was given a gift with the way it all went down.
“I travel all over the country, not just with racing but buying and selling big rigs for work. Had that happened when I was away from home, who knows if I would have decided to drive myself to the nearest hospital and get checked out.
“I never felt any symptoms. I don’t eat fried foods and I don’t eat a lot of red meat. I’ve never had high blood pressure. I just won the genetic lottery I suppose. But with the way it all went down – versus the way it could have – I got really, really lucky.”
Gerhart has made 341 career ARCA starts since his first race in 1988. His nine career wins include the eight at Daytona. He’s also made 24 NASCAR Cup, 18 Xfinity Series and 10 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts in his career as well.
Gerhart will be with his team at the upcoming series test at Daytona on Jan. 10-11, calling the shots from atop the pit box and along pit road. He still hasn’t named a driver for the No. 5, though, and with most drivers already with other teams, it’s a challenge.
Still, Gerhart hopes things can shake out positively for the season opening race on Feb. 8.
“It’s awfully late in the going, we know that,” Gerhart told ARCAracing.com. “But we have really great equipment ready to go. All we need is a driver to plug in and we can go win Daytona.
“We’ve done programs like this in the past with drivers like Kyle Krisiloff and Blake Feese. We have a great record of success at Daytona and working with other drivers so we’re hoping even with just a few weeks to go we can find someone who wants to go race.
“We’ll look at any opportunity, from one-race deals to partial season deals to a full season deal. We know we can be an asset to someone who is looking to go and run up front at Daytona. We are going to work hard to keep these race team going.”
The seven-time Cup Series champion closed 2019 by hoisting his first trophy of the year. But it didn’t come via a race on pavement or even dirt. He earned it on the snow.
Johnson and his oldest daughter, Evie, were part of the winning team in the Audi Ajax Cup, an amateur skiing competition that is the largest fundraiser for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club. Johnson is a part-time resident of Aspen, Colorado.
The event sees 16 teams of six members each, including a randomly assigned professional, competing in a dual giant slalom format set of races.
Johnson and his nine-year-old daughter were part of a team – the “West Side Hillbillies” – that was paired with Alex Ferreira, an Olympian and an X-Games gold medalist.
It was Ferreira who crossed the finish line for the win.
“Resume builder,” Johnson joked to the Aspen Times. “It feels great winning and to have this experience with my daughter and with Adam Lewis, who is on our team and his two sons, to watch our kids work through the challenges of the day, dealing with nervousness, is so special.”
The Ajax Cup capped off an interesting year athletically for Johnson, who went winless in the Cup Series for the second straight season and will retire from full-time Cup competition after 2020.