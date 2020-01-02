A few days after flipping multiple times in the first race of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series, Kyle Larson kicked off 2020 with his first dirt win of the year.
On Wednesday, Larson won the International Midget Series 40 Lapper at Huntly Speedway in New Zealand, the fourth race in the six-round series.
Larson, who is in the midst of a busy dirt racing schedule prior to the start of the NASCAR season, showed off a black eye during interviews after the race.
On Twitter, Larson called the win “one of my coolest victories after all I went through last week.”
The fifth round of the series is scheduled for Friday with the King of the Springs at Western Springs Speedway.
It is officially a new year and a new decade as 2020 gets underway today.
What better way to mark to occasion then to post the schedules for all three of NASCAR’s national series?
Here are some of the interesting changes to the 2020 schedule, including:
- Miami moves from the end of the season to March 22 for the Cup Series
- The first Cup race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway (May 9, 8 p.m. ET)
- The first weekend doubleheader for Cup, which occurs at Pocono (June 27 at 3 p.m. ET and June 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET)
- The Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis will be held July 5
- Daytona International Speedway’s summer race shifts to August 29 and will be the final Cup race of the regular season.
- The Xfinity Series returns to Martinsville Speedway for the first time since 2006 on Oct. 31.
- The Truck Series returns to Richmond Raceway for the first time since 2005 on April 18.
- Darlington Raceway hosts the opening race of the playoffs on September 6.
And there’ll be a new site for the championship races for all three series — ISM Raceway near Phoenix from Nov. 6-8.
NBC will air Cup races at Indianapolis (July 5), Daytona (Aug. 29), Talladega (Oct. 4), Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11), Kansas (Oct. 18), Martinsville (Nov. 1) and ISM Raceway near Phoenix (Nov. 8).
Here’s how the schedule for all three series looks for 2020:
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Network
|Start Time
|Radio
|Sun., Feb. 9
|Daytona 500 Qualifying
|FOX
|12:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Feb. 9
|Advance Auto Parts Clash
|FS1
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Thurs., Feb. 13
|Gander RV Duel at Daytona
|FS1
|7:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Feb. 16
|Daytona 500
|FOX
|2:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Feb. 23
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Mar. 1
|Auto Club Speedway
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Mar. 8
|ISM Raceway
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Mar. 15
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|FOX
|2:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Mar. 22
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|FOX
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Mar. 29
|Texas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|2:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Apr. 5
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|FS1
|2:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Apr. 19
|Richmond Raceway
|FOX
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Apr. 26
|Talladega Superspeedway
|FOX
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., May 3
|Dover International Speedway
|FS1
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., May 9
|Martinsville Speedway
|FS1
|8:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., May 16
|All-Star Open
|FS1
|7:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., May 16
|All-Star Race
|FS1
|9:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., May 24
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|FOX
|6:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., May 31
|Kansas Speedway
|FS1
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Jun. 7
|Michigan International Speedway
|FS1
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Jun. 14
|Sonoma Raceway
|FS1
|3:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Jun. 21
|Chicagoland Speedway
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jun. 27
|Pocono Raceway
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Jun. 28
|Pocono Raceway
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Jul. 5
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|NBC
|3:30 p.m.
|IMS/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jul. 11
|Kentucky Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Jul. 19
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Aug. 9
|Michigan International Speedway
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Aug. 16
|Watkins Glen International
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Aug. 23
|Dover International Speedway
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Aug. 29
|Daytona International Speedway
|NBC
|7:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Sept. 6
|Darlington Raceway
|NBCSN
|6:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Sept. 12
|Richmond Raceway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Sept. 19
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Sept. 27
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Oct. 4
|Talladega Superspeedway
|NBC
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Oct. 11
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Oct. 18
|Kansas Speedway
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Oct. 25
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Nov. 1
|Martinsville Speedway
|NBC
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Nov. 8
|ISM Raceway
|NBC
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Network
|Start Time
|Radio
|Sat., Feb. 15
|Daytona International Speedway
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Feb. 22
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|4:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Feb. 29
|Auto Club Speedway
|FS1
|4:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Mar. 7
|ISM Raceway
|FS1
|4:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Mar. 14
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|FS1
|4:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Mar. 21
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|FS1
|3:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Mar. 28
|Texas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|1:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Apr. 4
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|FS1
|1:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Apr. 25
|Talladega Superspeedway
|FS1
|1:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., May 2
|Dover International Speedway
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., May 23
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|FS1
|1:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., May 30
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|FS1
|1:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jun. 6
|Michigan International Speedway
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jun. 13
|Iowa Speedway
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jun. 20
|Chicagoland Speedway
|NBCSN
|4:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Jun. 28
|Pocono Raceway
|NBCSN
|12:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jul. 4
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|IMS/SiriusXM
|Fri., Jul. 10
|Kentucky Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jul. 18
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Aug. 1
|Iowa Speedway
|CNBC
|2:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Aug. 8
|Road America
|CNBC
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Aug. 15
|Watkins Glen International
|NBCSN
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Aug. 22
|Dover International Speedway
|NBCSN
|4:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Aug. 28
|Daytona International Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Sept. 5
|Darlington Raceway
|NBC
|4:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Sept. 11
|Richmond Raceway
|NBCSN
|8:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Sept. 18
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Sept. 26
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Oct. 10
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|NBC
|3:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Oct. 17
|Kansas Speedway
|NBC
|3:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Oct. 24
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBC
|3:30 p.m.
|PRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Oct. 31
|Martinsville Speedway
|NBCSN
|8:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Nov. 7
|ISM Raceway
|NBCSN
|4:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Network
|Start Tim
|Radio
|Fri., Feb. 14
|Daytona International Speedway
|FS1
|7:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Feb. 21
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|9:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Mar. 14
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Mar. 20
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|FS1
|8:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Mar. 27
|Texas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|9:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Apr. 18
|Richmond Raceway
|FS1
|7:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., May 1
|Dover International Speedway
|FS1
|5:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., May 15
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., May 30
|Kansas Speedway
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Jun. 5
|Texas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|9:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Jun. 12
|Iowa Speedway
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Jun. 19
|Chicagoland Speedway
|FS1
|8:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Jun. 27
|Pocono Raceway
|FS1
|12:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Thurs., Jul. 9
|Kentucky Speedway
|FS1
|7:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Thurs., Jul. 30
|Eldora Speedway
|FS1
|9:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Aug. 8
|Michigan International Speedway
|FS1
|1:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Aug. 21
|World Wide Technology Raceway
at Gateway
|FS1
|9:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sun., Sept. 6
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Thurs., Sept. 17
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|FS1
|7:30 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Sept. 25
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|9:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Sat., Oct. 3
|Talladega Superspeedway
|FS1
|1:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Oct. 30
|Martinsville Speedway
|FS1
|8:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
|Fri., Nov. 6
|ISM Raceway
|FS1
|8:00 p.m.
|MRN/SiriusXM
Kyle Busch
CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens
TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing
POINTS: First
WINS: Five (Phoenix 1, Fontana, Bristol 1, Pocono 1, Miami)
LAPS LED: 1,582
TOP 5s: 17
TOP 10s: 27
POLES: One (Phoenix 2)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Busch won the regular season championship and then the overall championship. Even with a 21-race winless streak sandwiched in-between his last two wins of the season, he still maintained consistency – if he couldn’t win, he worked to get the most out of his race car each time he took to the track – and never gave up. In addition, he had outstanding performances by his crew chief and pit crew, particularly in the playoffs. One other big key: Busch finally erased the asterisk associated with his first championship in 2015, when he won the Cup crown despite missing 11 races due to injury. Now, that asterisk is gone and Busch has become only the second active multi-season champion currently in the Cup Series. One other thing: Busch surpassed 200 career wins between the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, only the second driver in NASCAR history to do so (although Richard Petty’s 200 wins all came in the Cup Series).
WHAT WENT WRONG: The 21-race winless streak left many doubting Busch could win the championship as he entered the Championship 4 finale. But despite one of the longest winless streaks of his career, Busch refused to give up or give in, most notably in a four-race stretch when he finished the regular season 37th at Indianapolis, 19th in the playoff opener at Las Vegas and 29th in the playoff road course race at Charlotte.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: With guys like Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, brother Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin and several others in their 40s or late 30s, Busch – who turns 35 on May 2, 2020 – could be in a strong position to win several more championships as other drivers start to retire and long before he retires. At this juncture, Busch has a target on his back heading into 2020. Now it’s up to him to determine whether he can keep that target – which he welcomes – on his back.
Tyler Reddick
CREW CHIEF: Randall Burnett
TEAM: Richard Childress Racing
POINTS: First
WINS: Six, career best (Talladega, Charlotte I, MIchigan, Bristol II, Las Vegas II, Miami)
LAPS LED: 568, career best
TOP 5s: 24, career best
TOP 10s: 27, career best
POLES: Five, career best
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Almost everything. On his way to a second consecutive Xfinity Series championship, Reddick had three DNFs for wrecks. As a result, he only finished outside the top 10 six times all year. He didn’t have the most wins, but he was as consistent as you can get, at one point finishing in the top five in 10-straight races and then putting together an eight-race streak later in the season.
WHAT WENT WRONG: His three DNFs, that’s about it.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Reddick moves up to the Cup Series as a two-time defending Xfinity Series champion. He’ll be part of the very deep rookie class as he competes against fellow Xfinity drivers Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek.
Matt Crafton
CREW CHIEF: Carl Joiner
TEAM: ThorSport Racing
POINTS: First (third NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship in last seven seasons)
WINS: Zero (has not won since Eldora in 2017)
LAPS LED: 44
TOP 5s: 7
TOP 10s: 18
POLES: Three (Kansas, Charlotte, Talladega)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: While so much attention was focused on drivers like Ross Chastain, Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter, Crafton went about his season with diligence and determination. Even though he still hasn’t won a race in nearly 2 ½ years, he did what he needed to do to finish second in the season finale at Miami and earn just enough points to capture his third Trucks title in seven years. … Had the best single-season starting average of his Truck career (7.3).
WHAT WENT WRONG: Crafton proved you don’t always need to win races to win championships (it certainly helps, though). But the fact he hasn’t won in his last 58 starts is disconcerting. Still, he had an overall solid year, even if he didn’t get much attention until the final race of the season.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Now that he’s tied Jack Sprague for second on the all-time Trucks championship list (three titles apiece), look for Crafton – who will turn 44 next June 11 – to try and pick things up a few more notches to challenge and try to catch the all-time Trucks leader, Ron Hornaday Jr., and his four championships.
