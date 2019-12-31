Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tyler Reddick
Getty Images

2019 Season in Review: Tyler Reddick

By Daniel McFadinDec 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Tyler Reddick

CREW CHIEF: Randall Burnett

TEAM: Richard Childress Racing

POINTS: First

WINS: Six, career best (Talladega, Charlotte I, MIchigan, Bristol II, Las Vegas II, Miami)

LAPS LED: 568, career best

TOP 5s: 24, career best

TOP 10s: 27, career best

POLES: Five, career best

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Almost everything. On his way to a second consecutive Xfinity Series championship, Reddick had three DNFs for wrecks. As a result, he only finished outside the top 10 six times all year. He didn’t have the most wins, but he was as consistent as you can get, at one point finishing in the top five in 10-straight races and then putting together an eight-race streak later in the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: His three DNFs, that’s about it.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Reddick moves up to the Cup Series as a two-time defending Xfinity Series champion. He’ll be part of the very deep rookie class as he competes against fellow Xfinity drivers Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek.

2019 Season in review: Matt Crafton

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 31, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Matt Crafton

CREW CHIEF: Carl Joiner

TEAM: ThorSport Racing

POINTS: First (third NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship in last seven seasons)

WINS: Zero (has not won since Eldora in 2017)

LAPS LED: 44

TOP 5s: 7

TOP 10s: 18

POLES: Three (Kansas, Charlotte, Talladega)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: While so much attention was focused on drivers like Ross Chastain, Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter, Crafton went about his season with diligence and determination. Even though he still hasn’t won a race in nearly 2 ½ years, he did what he needed to do to finish second in the season finale at Miami and earn just enough points to capture his third Trucks title in seven years. … Had the best single-season starting average of his Truck career (7.3).

WHAT WENT WRONG: Crafton proved you don’t always need to win races to win championships (it certainly helps, though). But the fact he hasn’t won in his last 58 starts is disconcerting. Still, he had an overall solid year, even if he didn’t get much attention until the final race of the season.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Now that he’s tied Jack Sprague for second on the all-time Trucks championship list (three titles apiece), look for Crafton – who will turn 44 next June 11 – to try and pick things up a few more notches to challenge and try to catch the all-time Trucks leader, Ron Hornaday Jr., and his four championships.

Cole Pearn reveals post-NASCAR plans

Cole Pearn
Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
Three weeks after he stunned the NASCAR world by saying he was abruptly retiring from the sport, we now know what the next chapter of Cole Pearn’s life will be.

And it’s about as far away from NASCAR as you can get.

Pearn revealed recently to the Toronto Sun that he and his wife Carrie have moved to Western Canada and have purchased Golden Apple Holidays, a skiing and hiking vacation company in British Columbia.

“Not many times do you get the opportunity to do that, to leave when you’re at the height of your success,” Pearn told The Sun. “We were ready to go on to do the next chapter.”

Pearn was tired of being gone from home so often during the course of the NASCAR season and not being around 7-year-old son Callum and 5-year-old daughter Freya.

“I’ve had a ton of great memories when we do get time together, but that day-to-day life, they’re not used to me being there, so for me I felt like the window was closing,” Pearn told The Sun. “I think once they’re teenagers they probably won’t want anything to do with me. If I was going to be part of their lives, the window was now. I think that really pushed us to make the decision as early as we did.

“I know it’s what we needed to do. I’m sure there’s going to be things I’m going to miss, but at the same time it would have been hard to keep going.”

Even though Pearn doesn’t rule out the possibility of doing some consulting in NASCAR in the future, his decision to buy the skiing and hiking business is something “I’m definitely at peace” with, he told The Sun

The seed of Pearn’s new venture was sewn nearly a year ago while he was on a skiing trip in Japan with the now former owners of Golden Alpine Holidays, which includes four rental lodges.

“It just seemed to cross a lot of the things off the list of what we were looking for,” Pearn told The Sun. “We finally came to a point this year where we found an avenue that we felt could work and we were excited about and we just decided to act on it.

“We’re either going to do this or we’re not, and we didn’t feel good about any other options and that’s kind of how we settled on our plan.”

2019 Season in Review: Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: 2nd

WINS: Seven (Richmond I, Dover I, Coke 600, Sonoma, Las Vegas II, Richmond II and Martinsville II)

LAPS LED: 1,371

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

POLES: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Martin Truex Jr. acclimated well in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, earning a series-leading seven wins. That included his first Cup Series win on a short track in the Richmond spring race, his second Coke 600 win and winning three times in the playoffs.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Truex likely had the best car in the championship race in Miami. But a fluke on pit road that caused the wrong tires to be put on each side of his car resulted in an unscheduled pit stop in the middle of the race. Truex quickly got got his lap back, but he didn’t have enough to track down eventual winner and champion Kyle Busch.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: After producing 24 wins and one championship over the last five years, Truex will have a new crew chief in 2020 after the surprising resignation of Cole Pearn earlier this month. His replacement will be the team’s lead engineer, James Small, who is no stranger, having been with Truex and Pearn for the last three seasons. Whether Truex can maintain his momentum in the new season with a new voice on the pit box will be a significant storyline.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell among NASCAR drivers entered in Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl Nationals
Chili Bowl Nationals
By Daniel McFadinDec 30, 2019, 9:55 AM EST
Three-time defending winner Christopher Bell and a handful of current and former NASCAR drivers are among the 336 entries so far for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

The midget racing event will be held Jan. 13 – 18 on the Tulsa Expo Raceway, a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Expo Square.

Bell, who will compete for Leavine Family Racing as a rookie in the Cup Series in 2020, won the event from 2017-19.

Joining Bell in trying to claim the Chili Bowl’s “Golden Driller” trophy are:

* Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and J.J. Yeley.

* Xfinity Series drivers Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe and former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver and two-time Chili Bowl winner Rico Abreu.

* NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch.

* Former IndyCar and Xfinity Series driver James Davison.