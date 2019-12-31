2019 Season in review: Matt Crafton

CREW CHIEF: Carl Joiner
TEAM: ThorSport Racing
POINTS: First (third NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship in last seven seasons)
WINS: Zero (has not won since Eldora in 2017)
LAPS LED: 44
TOP 5s: 7
TOP 10s: 18
POLES: Three (Kansas, Charlotte, Talladega)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: While so much attention was focused on drivers like Ross Chastain, Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter, Crafton went about his season with diligence and determination. Even though he still hasn’t won a race in nearly 2 ½ years, he did what he needed to do to finish second in the season finale at Miami and earn just enough points to capture his third Trucks title in seven years. … Had the best single-season starting average of his Truck career (7.3).
WHAT WENT WRONG: Crafton proved you don’t always need to win races to win championships (it certainly helps, though). But the fact he hasn’t won in his last 58 starts is disconcerting. Still, he had an overall solid year, even if he didn’t get much attention until the final race of the season.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Now that he’s tied Jack Sprague for second on the all-time Trucks championship list (three titles apiece), look for Crafton – who will turn 44 next June 11 – to try and pick things up a few more notches to challenge and try to catch the all-time Trucks leader, Ron Hornaday Jr., and his four championships.