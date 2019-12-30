Martin Truex Jr.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: 2nd

WINS: Seven (Richmond I, Dover I, Coke 600, Sonoma, Las Vegas II, Richmond II and Martinsville II)

LAPS LED: 1,371

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

POLES: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Martin Truex Jr. acclimated well in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, earning a series-leading seven wins. That included his first Cup Series win on a short track in the Richmond spring race, his second Coke 600 win and winning three times in the playoffs.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Truex likely had the best car in the championship race in Miami. But a fluke on pit road that caused the wrong tires to be put on each side of his car resulted in an unscheduled pit stop in the middle of the race. Truex quickly got got his lap back, but he didn’t have enough to track down eventual winner and champion Kyle Busch.