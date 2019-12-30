Martin Truex Jr.
CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn
TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing
POINTS: 2nd
WINS: Seven (Richmond I, Dover I, Coke 600, Sonoma, Las Vegas II, Richmond II and Martinsville II)
LAPS LED: 1,371
TOP 5s: 15
TOP 10s: 21
POLES: None
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Martin Truex Jr. acclimated well in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, earning a series-leading seven wins. That included his first Cup Series win on a short track in the Richmond spring race, his second Coke 600 win and winning three times in the playoffs.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Truex likely had the best car in the championship race in Miami. But a fluke on pit road that caused the wrong tires to be put on each side of his car resulted in an unscheduled pit stop in the middle of the race. Truex quickly got got his lap back, but he didn’t have enough to track down eventual winner and champion Kyle Busch.
Three-time defending winner Christopher Bell and a handful of current and former NASCAR drivers are among the 336 entries so far for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.
The midget racing event will be held Jan. 13 – 18 on the Tulsa Expo Raceway, a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Expo Square.
Bell, who will compete for Leavine Family Racing as a rookie in the Cup Series in 2020, won the event from 2017-19.
MORE: Christopher Bell withdraws from remaining New Zealand races after wreck
Joining Bell in trying to claim the Chili Bowl’s “Golden Driller” trophy are:
* Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and J.J. Yeley.
* Xfinity Series drivers Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe and former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver and two-time Chili Bowl winner Rico Abreu.
* NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch.
* Former IndyCar and Xfinity Series driver James Davison.
Cole Custer
CREW CHIEF: Mike Shiplett
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Second
WINS: Career-best seven (Fontana, Richmond 1, Pocono, Chicago, Kentucky, Darlington, Dover 2)
LAPS LED: 922 (Career best)
TOP 5s: 17 (Career best)
TOP 10s: 24
POLES: Six (Atlanta, Las Vegas 1, Bristol 1, Dover 1, Pocono, Iowa 1)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Finished second in Xfinity Series for second straight season, but this was definitely a breakout campaign for Custer, particularly in wins. He won seven times, after never having won more than once in a season before 2019 … Also had career-best starting average (5.5) and tied career-best finishing average (9.0).
WHAT WENT WRONG: It’s hard to find much that went wrong with Custer or his team in 2019. They were extremely consistent.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Custer has proven he’s ready for the Cup Series (he’ll replace Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 for next season). … While so much attention was focused on Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell in 2019, Custer didn’t let the pressure get to him. Look for him to do much of the same as he joins Reddick and Bell in Cup in 2020.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Kevin Harvick
CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Third
WINS: Four (Loudon, Michigan 2, Indianapolis, Texas 2)
LAPS LED: 953 (Significant drop from 1,990 in 2018)
TOP 5s: 15
TOP 10s: 26
POLES: Six (Las Vegas 1, Richmond 1, Kansas 1, Pocono 2, Indianapolis, Texas 2)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was consistent throughout the season, never falling out of the top five in the weekly rankings (except for after the Daytona 500). Also, only once did he have two or more consecutive finishes outside the top 10. … Had second highest starting average (8.5) of his career.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Once again, finished third – for the third consecutive season. … Dropped from career-high eight wins in 2018 to four in 2019. … Pit crew mistakes continued to be a problem.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: The 2020 season could be a very pivotal year for Harvick. Depending upon how it goes, it could help answer several questions about his future, including: A) How many more seasons will Harvick continue to race? B) Does he have three or less seasons left in him? And perhaps most importantly, C) Does he still have a second Cup championship in him?
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Tony Stewart swept the weekend by winning both midget feature races in the 22nd annual “Rumble in Fort Wayne.”
Stewart won the races held Friday and Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
It is the third time Stewart has swept the event.