2019 Season in review: Cole Custer

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Cole Custer

CREW CHIEF: Mike Shiplett

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Second

WINS: Career-best seven (Fontana, Richmond 1, Pocono, Chicago, Kentucky, Darlington, Dover 2)

LAPS LED: 922 (Career best)

TOP 5s: 17 (Career best)

TOP 10s: 24

POLES: Six (Atlanta, Las Vegas 1, Bristol 1, Dover 1, Pocono, Iowa 1)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Finished second in Xfinity Series for second straight season, but this was definitely a breakout campaign for Custer, particularly in wins. He won seven times, after never having won more than once in a season before 2019 … Also had career-best starting average (5.5) and tied career-best finishing average (9.0).

WHAT WENT WRONG: It’s hard to find much that went wrong with Custer or his team in 2019. They were extremely consistent.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Custer has proven he’s ready for the Cup Series (he’ll replace Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 for next season). … While so much attention was focused on Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell in 2019, Custer didn’t let the pressure get to him. Look for him to do much of the same as he joins Reddick and Bell in Cup in 2020.

Cole Pearn reveals post-NASCAR plans

Cole Pearn
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
Three weeks after he stunned the NASCAR world by saying he was abruptly retiring from the sport, we now know what the next chapter of Cole Pearn’s life will be.

And it’s about as far away from NASCAR as you can get.

Pearn revealed recently to the Toronto Sun that he and his wife Carrie have moved to Western Canada and have purchased Golden Apple Holidays, a skiing and hiking vacation company in British Columbia.

“Not many times do you get the opportunity to do that, to leave when you’re at the height of your success,” Pearn told The Sun. “We were ready to go on to do the next chapter.”

Pearn was tired of being gone from home so often during the course of the NASCAR season and not being around 7-year-old son Callum and 5-year-old daughter Freya.

“I’ve had a ton of great memories when we do get time together, but that day-to-day life, they’re not used to me being there, so for me I felt like the window was closing,” Pearn told The Sun. “I think once they’re teenagers they probably won’t want anything to do with me. If I was going to be part of their lives, the window was now. I think that really pushed us to make the decision as early as we did.

“I know it’s what we needed to do. I’m sure there’s going to be things I’m going to miss, but at the same time it would have been hard to keep going.”

Even though Pearn doesn’t rule out the possibility of doing some consulting in NASCAR in the future, his decision to buy the skiing and hiking business is something “I’m definitely at peace” with, he told The Sun

The seed of Pearn’s new venture was sewn nearly a year ago while he was on a skiing trip in Japan with the now former owners of Golden Alpine Holidays, which includes four rental lodges.

“It just seemed to cross a lot of the things off the list of what we were looking for,” Pearn told The Sun. “We finally came to a point this year where we found an avenue that we felt could work and we were excited about and we just decided to act on it.

“We’re either going to do this or we’re not, and we didn’t feel good about any other options and that’s kind of how we settled on our plan.”

2019 Season in Review: Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.
By Daniel McFadinDec 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: 2nd

WINS: Seven (Richmond I, Dover I, Coke 600, Sonoma, Las Vegas II, Richmond II and Martinsville II)

LAPS LED: 1,371

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

POLES: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Martin Truex Jr. acclimated well in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, earning a series-leading seven wins. That included his first Cup Series win on a short track in the Richmond spring race, his second Coke 600 win and winning three times in the playoffs.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Truex likely had the best car in the championship race in Miami. But a fluke on pit road that caused the wrong tires to be put on each side of his car resulted in an unscheduled pit stop in the middle of the race. Truex quickly got got his lap back, but he didn’t have enough to track down eventual winner and champion Kyle Busch.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: After producing 24 wins and one championship over the last five years, Truex will have a new crew chief in 2020 after the surprising resignation of Cole Pearn earlier this month. His replacement will be the team’s lead engineer, James Small, who is no stranger, having been with Truex and Pearn for the last three seasons. Whether Truex can maintain his momentum in the new season with a new voice on the pit box will be a significant storyline.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell among NASCAR drivers entered in Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl Nationals
Chili Bowl Nationals
By Daniel McFadinDec 30, 2019, 9:55 AM EST
Three-time defending winner Christopher Bell and a handful of current and former NASCAR drivers are among the 336 entries so far for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

The midget racing event will be held Jan. 13 – 18 on the Tulsa Expo Raceway, a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Expo Square.

Bell, who will compete for Leavine Family Racing as a rookie in the Cup Series in 2020, won the event from 2017-19.

MORE: Christopher Bell withdraws from remaining New Zealand races after wreck

Joining Bell in trying to claim the Chili Bowl’s “Golden Driller” trophy are:

* Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and J.J. Yeley.

* Xfinity Series drivers Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe and former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver and two-time Chili Bowl winner Rico Abreu.

* NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch.

* Former IndyCar and Xfinity Series driver James Davison.

2019 Season in review: Kevin Harvick

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Kevin Harvick

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Third

WINS: Four (Loudon, Michigan 2, Indianapolis, Texas 2)

LAPS LED: 953 (Significant drop from 1,990 in 2018)

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 26

POLES: Six (Las Vegas 1, Richmond 1, Kansas 1, Pocono 2, Indianapolis, Texas 2)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was consistent throughout the season, never falling out of the top five in the weekly rankings (except for after the Daytona 500). Also, only once did he have two or more consecutive finishes outside the top 10. … Had second highest starting average (8.5) of his career.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Once again, finished third – for the third consecutive season. … Dropped from career-high eight wins in 2018 to four in 2019. … Pit crew mistakes continued to be a problem.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: The 2020 season could be a very pivotal year for Harvick. Depending upon how it goes, it could help answer several questions about his future, including: A) How many more seasons will Harvick continue to race? B) Does he have three or less seasons left in him? And perhaps most importantly, C) Does he still have a second Cup championship in him?

