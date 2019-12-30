2019 Season in review: Cole Custer

CREW CHIEF: Mike Shiplett
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Second
WINS: Career-best seven (Fontana, Richmond 1, Pocono, Chicago, Kentucky, Darlington, Dover 2)
LAPS LED: 922 (Career best)
TOP 5s: 17 (Career best)
TOP 10s: 24
POLES: Six (Atlanta, Las Vegas 1, Bristol 1, Dover 1, Pocono, Iowa 1)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Finished second in Xfinity Series for second straight season, but this was definitely a breakout campaign for Custer, particularly in wins. He won seven times, after never having won more than once in a season before 2019 … Also had career-best starting average (5.5) and tied career-best finishing average (9.0).
WHAT WENT WRONG: It’s hard to find much that went wrong with Custer or his team in 2019. They were extremely consistent.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Custer has proven he’s ready for the Cup Series (he’ll replace Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 for next season). … While so much attention was focused on Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell in 2019, Custer didn’t let the pressure get to him. Look for him to do much of the same as he joins Reddick and Bell in Cup in 2020.