Tony Stewart swept the weekend by winning both midget feature races in the 22nd annual “Rumble in Fort Wayne.”
Stewart won the races held Friday and Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
It is the third time Stewart has swept the event.
Kevin Harvick
CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Third
WINS: Four (Loudon, Michigan 2, Indianapolis, Texas 2)
LAPS LED: 953 (Significant drop from 1,990 in 2018)
TOP 5s: 15
TOP 10s: 26
POLES: Six (Las Vegas 1, Richmond 1, Kansas 1, Pocono 2, Indianapolis, Texas 2)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was consistent throughout the season, never falling out of the top five in the weekly rankings (except for after the Daytona 500). Also, only once did he have two or more consecutive finishes outside the top 10. … Had second highest starting average (8.5) of his career.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Once again, finished third – for the third consecutive season. … Dropped from career-high eight wins in 2018 to four in 2019. … Pit crew mistakes continued to be a problem.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: The 2020 season could be a very pivotal year for Harvick. Depending upon how it goes, it could help answer several questions about his future, including: A) How many more seasons will Harvick continue to race? B) Does he have three or less seasons left in him? And perhaps most importantly, C) Does he still have a second Cup championship in him?
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Christopher Bell
CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff
TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing
POINTS: Third
WINS: Eight (career best)
LAPS LED: 2,005 (career best; had 759 in 2018)
TOP 5s: 20 (career best)
TOP 10s: 21 (carer best)
POLES: 6 (career best)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: After producing Xfinity rookie records in 2018, Bell went out and topped that in his second and final full-time Xfinity Series season.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Other than his wins at Richmond and Texas, he didn’t finish better than 12th in the other four playoffs races prior Miami. His hopes of leaving the Xfinity Series with a championship disappeared after he missed pit road late in the championship race and went on to finish fifth.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Bell moves up to the Cup Series to drive the No. 95 Toyota for Leavine Family Racing. He will part of a very deep rookie class with fellow Xfinity driver Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek.
Christopher Bell has withdrawn from his remaining dirt races in New Zealand and returned home after he was involved in a wreck on the first night of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series.
Bell flipped multiple times after making contact with the wall during a qualifying race not long after Kyle Larson flipped multiple times in a single-car accident.
Despite a report by a New Zealand outlet saying Bell was instructed by his management team not to participate in the remaining races, Bell confirmed to Racin Boys that he made the decision on his own.
Leavine Family Racing owner Bob Leavine, who Bell will compete for in the Cup Series as a rookie next year, tweeted that the team did not instruct him to withdraw from the series.
Denny Hamlin
CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart
TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing
POINTS: Fourth
WINS: Six (Daytona 500, Texas I, Pocono II, Bristol II, Kansas II and Phoenix II)
LAPS LED: 922
TOP 5s: (career best)
TOP 10s: 24 (career best)
POLES: Three
WHAT WENT RIGHT: After going winless in 2018 for the first time in his full-time Cup career, Hamlin produced one of the best seasons of his career. His six wins were his most since 2010. In a must-win scenario in the final playoff elimination race, he did just that, beating teammate Kyle Busch at Phoenix.
WHAT WENT WRONG: While he didn’t have the best season finale to begin with, Hamlin’s championship hopes evaporated late in the Miami race when crew chief Chris Gabehart chose to put a large piece of tape on Hamlin’s grille. That resulted in the car starting to overheat and Hamlin having an unscheduled pit stop.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Hamlin accomplished a lot with crew chief Chris Gabehart, who was in his first full-time season as a Cup crew chief. It will be intriguing to see if the pair can accomplish even loftier achievements in their second season together.