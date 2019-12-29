Christopher Bell

CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Third

WINS: Eight (career best)

LAPS LED: 2,005 (career best; had 759 in 2018)

TOP 5s: 20 (career best)

TOP 10s: 21 (carer best)

POLES: 6 (career best)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: After producing Xfinity rookie records in 2018, Bell went out and topped that in his second and final full-time Xfinity Series season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Other than his wins at Richmond and Texas, he didn’t finish better than 12th in the other four playoffs races prior Miami. His hopes of leaving the Xfinity Series with a championship disappeared after he missed pit road late in the championship race and went on to finish fifth.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Bell moves up to the Cup Series to drive the No. 95 Toyota for Leavine Family Racing. He will part of a very deep rookie class with fellow Xfinity driver Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek.