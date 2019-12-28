Denny Hamlin

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fourth

WINS: Six (Daytona 500, Texas I, Pocono II, Bristol II, Kansas II and Phoenix II)

LAPS LED: 922

TOP 5s: (career best)

TOP 10s: 24 (career best)

POLES: Three

WHAT WENT RIGHT: After going winless in 2018 for the first time in his full-time Cup career, Hamlin produced one of the best seasons of his career. His six wins were his most since 2010. In a must-win scenario in the final playoff elimination race, he did just that, beating teammate Kyle Busch at Phoenix.

WHAT WENT WRONG: While he didn’t have the best season finale to begin with, Hamlin’s championship hopes evaporated late in the Miami race when crew chief Chris Gabehart chose to put a large piece of tape on Hamlin’s grille. That resulted in the car starting to overheat and Hamlin having an unscheduled pit stop.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Hamlin accomplished a lot with crew chief Chris Gabehart, who was in his first full-time season as a Cup crew chief. It will be intriguing to see if the pair can accomplish even loftier achievements in their second season together.