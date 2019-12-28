Christopher Bell withdraws from New Zealand races after midget wreck

Christopher Bell has withdrawn from his remaining dirt races in New Zealand and returned home after he was involved in a wreck on the first night of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series.
Bell flipped multiple times after making contact with the wall during a qualifying race not long after Kyle Larson flipped multiple times in a single-car accident.
Despite a report by a New Zealand outlet saying Bell was instructed by his management team not to participate in the remaining races, Bell confirmed to Racin Boys that he made the decision on his own.
Leavine Family Racing owner Bob Leavine, who Bell will compete for in the Cup Series as a rookie next year, tweeted that the team did not instruct him to withdraw from the series.
Denny Hamlin
CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart
TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing
POINTS: Fourth
WINS: Six (Daytona 500, Texas I, Pocono II, Bristol II, Kansas II and Phoenix II)
LAPS LED: 922
TOP 5s: (career best)
TOP 10s: 24 (career best)
POLES: Three
WHAT WENT RIGHT: After going winless in 2018 for the first time in his full-time Cup career, Hamlin produced one of the best seasons of his career. His six wins were his most since 2010. In a must-win scenario in the final playoff elimination race, he did just that, beating teammate Kyle Busch at Phoenix.
WHAT WENT WRONG: While he didn’t have the best season finale to begin with, Hamlin’s championship hopes evaporated late in the Miami race when crew chief Chris Gabehart chose to put a large piece of tape on Hamlin’s grille. That resulted in the car starting to overheat and Hamlin having an unscheduled pit stop.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Hamlin accomplished a lot with crew chief Chris Gabehart, who was in his first full-time season as a Cup crew chief. It will be intriguing to see if the pair can accomplish even loftier achievements in their second season together.
Justin Allgaier
CREW CHIEF: Jason Burdett
TEAM: JR Motorsports
POINTS: Fourth
WINS: One (Phoenix 2)
LAPS LED: 607 (Second-most in a single season in his career; top was 741 in 2018)
TOP 5s: 16 (Second-most in a single season in his career; top was 17 in 2018)
TOP 10s: 24 (tied for second-most in single season in his career)
POLES: Zero
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Had a very strong season overall, although he struggled to just one win. But that one win was huge, as it put him into the Xfinity Series Championship 4 race. … Also, recorded best single-season average start (7.3) and finish (9.0) in his career.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Went from career-best five wins in 2018 to just one win in 2019. Consistency and mistakes contributed to much of that, including just 24 lead lap finishes. And let’s not forget the tough competition he faced, including two-time champ Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Allgaier turns 34 next June. Look for a significant jump in his overall performance for at least one reason: Reddick, Bell and Custer will have moved on to the Cup Series full-time.
Joey Logano
CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon
TEAM: Team Penske
POINTS: Fifth
WINS: Two (Las Vegas 1, Michigan 1)
LAPS LED: 899
TOP 5s: 12
TOP 10s: 21
POLES: Two (Martinsville 1, Michigan 1)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was ranked either first, second or third in the standings after 23 of the season’s 36 points-paying races. … Had zero DNFs for second time in his Cup career (also 2015).
WHAT WENT WRONG: Didn’t finish high enough in Phoenix playoff race to be able to advance to Championship 4 round and defend his 2018 championship.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Look for Logano to have another strong season. In the six years since the elimination playoff format began in 2014, Logano has completely missed the playoffs just once (17th in 2017) and has reached the Championship 4 four times. Look for that latter trend to continue in 2020.
Tommy Joe Martins‘ Martins Motorsports will attempt to compete in the Xfinity Series full-time in 2020, the team announced on Tuesday.
Martins, 33, will be the initial driver of the No. 44 car.
The native of Como, Mississippi, has 57 career Xfinity Series starts. He made 18 combined starts in 2019 for B.J. McLeod and Carl Long.
Long-time sponsor and family friend Rodney Riessen will join Martins Motorsports as a co-owner.
Martins Motorsports hasn’t competed on-track since the 2017 Gander RV & Truck Series season. It last attempted a full NASCAR schedule in 2014 before shutting down mid-season.
“It’s so exciting,” Martins said in a press release. “Extremely nerve wracking but also really exciting. We’ve learned so much over these last few years about this series & the business as a whole. I’ve improved a lot as a driver. Having Rodney [Riessen] as a partner in this thing is a game changer. He’s just as passionate about the success of this team as dad (Craig Martins) & I are.”
The team will have sponsor Diamond Gusset Jeans on the No. 44 car for an undetermined number of races.
Martins would “gladly” get out of the car if a funded driver was available.
“I love driving these cars, but the best thing financially for this race team is to have me as a part-time driver, not a full-time one,” Martins said in the press release. “Right now I just want to focus on starting this year strong, getting us up in the points, & proving to everyone this is a competitive race team. I think everything takes care of itself from that point on.”