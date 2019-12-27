2019 Season in review: Joey Logano

Joey Logano
CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon
TEAM: Team Penske
POINTS: Fifth
WINS: Two (Las Vegas 1, Michigan 1)
LAPS LED: 899
TOP 5s: 12
TOP 10s: 21
POLES: Two (Martinsville 1, Michigan 1)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was ranked either first, second or third in the standings after 23 of the season’s 36 points-paying races. … Had zero DNFs for second time in his Cup career (also 2015).
WHAT WENT WRONG: Didn’t finish high enough in Phoenix playoff race to be able to advance to Championship 4 round and defend his 2018 championship.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Look for Logano to have another strong season. In the six years since the elimination playoff format began in 2014, Logano has completely missed the playoffs just once (17th in 2017) and has reached the Championship 4 four times. Look for that latter trend to continue in 2020.
Tommy Joe Martins‘ Martins Motorsports will attempt to compete in the Xfinity Series full-time in 2020, the team announced on Tuesday.
Martins, 33, will be the initial driver of the No. 44 car.
The native of Como, Mississippi, has 57 career Xfinity Series starts. He made 18 combined starts in 2019 for B.J. McLeod and Carl Long.
Long-time sponsor and family friend Rodney Riessen will join Martins Motorsports as a co-owner.
Martins Motorsports hasn’t competed on-track since the 2017 Gander RV & Truck Series season. It last attempted a full NASCAR schedule in 2014 before shutting down mid-season.
“It’s so exciting,” Martins said in a press release. “Extremely nerve wracking but also really exciting. We’ve learned so much over these last few years about this series & the business as a whole. I’ve improved a lot as a driver. Having Rodney [Riessen] as a partner in this thing is a game changer. He’s just as passionate about the success of this team as dad (Craig Martins) & I are.”
The team will have sponsor Diamond Gusset Jeans on the No. 44 car for an undetermined number of races.
Martins would “gladly” get out of the car if a funded driver was available.
“I love driving these cars, but the best thing financially for this race team is to have me as a part-time driver, not a full-time one,” Martins said in the press release. “Right now I just want to focus on starting this year strong, getting us up in the points, & proving to everyone this is a competitive race team. I think everything takes care of itself from that point on.”
Brett Moffitt made Christmas Day this year a little more memorable.
The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he is now engaged to girlfriend Stephanie Campo.
Kyle Larson had an eventful day after Christmas down in New Zealand.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, as well as Christopher Bell, began a series of midget and sprint car races with Day 1 of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series at Western Springs Speedway.
Larson finished second in the third heat race and won the fifth heat race and the first United States vs New Zealand vs Australia Test Race.
But both Larson and Bell’s night ended before they got a chance to compete in the midget feature race. Larson lost control and flipped multiple times with two laps left in another of the Test Races.
Larson had to lay on the ground after the incident, but his team announced on Twitter that he was OK.
Larson’s flip was quickly followed by Bell flipping as well, eliminating him and depriving the feature race of both of the NASCAR stars.
Round 2 of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series is Dec. 28 at Baypark Speedway with the 40 lap Gold Cup.
Kyle Larson
CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston
TEAM: Chip Ganassi Racing
POINTS: Sixth
WINS: One (Dover II)
LAPS LED: 529
TOP 5s: Eight
TOP 10s: 17
POLES: One (Sonoma)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Larson snapped a 75-race winless streak with his Dover victory in the playoffs. His Round of 8 appearance was the deepest a Chip Ganassi Racing driver has made it in the playoffs.
WHAT WENT WRONG: While he won a race, the rest of Larson’s 2019 was statistically a step down from last year in almost every category, with fewer top fives, top 10s, laps led and a worse average finish (15.1 compared to 12.6 in 2018). Larson didn’t finish in the top five until race No. 11 on the season.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020:
Larson will have a second year to work with teammate Kurt Busch
, who helped step up Chip Ganassi Racing’s efforts in his first year with the program, which had two drivers win races for the first time since 2010.