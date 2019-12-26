Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson had an eventful day after Christmas down in New Zealand.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, as well as Christopher Bell, began a series of midget and sprint car races with Day 1 of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series at Western Springs Speedway.

Larson finished second in the third heat race and won the fifth heat race and the first United States vs New Zealand vs Australia Test Race.

But both Larson and Bell’s night ended before they got a chance to compete in the midget feature race. Larson lost control and flipped multiple times with two laps left in another of the Test Races.

Larson had to lay on the ground after the incident, but his team announced on Twitter that he was OK.

After a hard wreck in the International Teams races, @KyleLarsonRacin is okay but done racing for the night at @SpringsSpeedway. — Kyle Larson Racing (@KLRteam) December 26, 2019

Had a bit of a tumble last night. Feeling surprisingly not too bad. That’s a huge thanks to @AraiAmericas, @SimpsonRacing Hybrid Pro and seat belts, @BUTLERBuilt, @Justin_insley King Chassis. Oh and my parents for making me drink lots of milk growing up. 👍🏼 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 26, 2019

Larson’s flip was quickly followed by Bell flipping as well, eliminating him and depriving the feature race of both of the NASCAR stars.

Now @CBellRacing with a huge crash of his own @SpringsSpeedway pic.twitter.com/z3NX8IAZ68 — Speed Shift TV 🎥🏁 (@SpeedShiftTV) December 26, 2019

Round 2 of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series is Dec. 28 at Baypark Speedway with the 40 lap Gold Cup.