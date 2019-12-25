2019 Season in review: Ryan Blaney

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Enjoyed the best single season performance of his Cup career, with one win and career highs for top 5s and top 10s.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Struggled somewhat in qualifying, with an average start of 12.3, his lowest per-race average start since 14.9 in 2016. Also tied for second-lowest season in lead-lap finishes (23).
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Is ready for a breakout season. Has to improve number of wins (has averaged just one in each of the last three seasons) and consistency. Never could accumulate more than three top 10s in a row in 2019.
POLES: Three (New Hampshire, Michigan II, Richmond II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Keselowski won three races for the third straight year, putting him at 30 career Cup wins as the decade ended. Led his most laps since 2015 (1,185 laps).
WHAT WENT WRONG: All three of Keselowski’s wins came before the Coke 600 in May. While he finished in the top five in all three Round of 16 playoff races, he only placed in the top 10 twice once over the final seven playoff races. That stretch included two DNFs for wrecks.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: Keselowski will begin his second decade of full-time Cup competition. He will try to continue the most consistent portion of his Cup career, as he’s won at least three races in each of the last four years.
CREW CHIEF: Mike Bugarewicz (Moves to Aric Almirola’s crew chief in 2020, with Johnny Klausmeier becoming Bowyer’s crew chief)
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Ninth
WINS: Zero
LAPS LED: 138
TOP 5s: 7
TOP 10s: 18
POLES: One (Las Vegas II, first pole since New Hampshire in 2007)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Recorded his best season finish since seventh in 2013. Also earned most top 10s in a season since 19 in 2013.
WHAT WENT WRONG: For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, Bowyer failed to reach victory lane (he won twice in 2018). Also, he recorded seven DNFs, the most in a single season in his Cup career.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: With one season left on his current contract, if Bowyer’s overall performance doesn’t pick up, 2020 could be his last with Stewart-Haas Racing, if not the end of his Cup career.
It’ll be a short Christmas break for soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, who will be getting back to his racing roots in his home state of Indiana this Friday and Saturday in the 22nd annual Rumble in Fort Wayne.
Over 100 drivers will compete in more than 100 qualifying races, heats, last chance races and features on the indoor paved track inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and Expo Center including Midgets, Non-Wing Dirt 600 Mini Sprints, Outlaw Modified Winged Midgets, Go-Karts and Quarter Midgets.
Stewart, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 31 along with Joe Gibbs, Buddy Baker, Bobby Labonte and Waddell Wilson, will be going for his 10th Rumble title and will be joined by a few of his racing buddies including USAC and World of Outlaws winner Rico Abreu.
Abreu will be looking to avenge bad luck in last year’s Rumble. He was unable to qualify when his car broke during a practice session and he wasn’t able to continue on.
“It’s fun seeing some of the young drivers that develop into nationwide stars,” Rumble Racing Series spokesman Bob Koorsen told the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. “Erik Jones ran here when he was 6 years old. Ten years ago, Austin Prock was winning quarter midget races and now he drives a Top Fuel dragster for John Force.
“(Abreu has) been … looking forward to coming back. The fans are going to get a treat.”
Koorsen will be one of the busiest individuals in the Coliseum, serving as lead announcer for all 100-plus races this weekend. He’s been a fixture throughout the Rumble’s two-plus decade history.
“I look forward to it all year long,” Koorsen told the Journal Gazette. “There’s just so many people you only see once a year. You have people coming in from California to the Carolinas, and they all converge on Fort Wayne for the smallest track they’ll run on all year.”
There will be one of the widest age swaths of any event in motorsports anywhere, with mini-go-kart drivers as young as five years old, on up to 600cc mini-sprint car driver Clarence Hoch, who will soon turn 72.
Both days of racing begin at 11 a.m. ET, with qualifying, heats, last chance races and features.
WINS: Three (Talladega I, Watkins Glen and Charlotte Roval). Tied his total from 2018.
LAPS LED: 601 (Most in his four full-time seasons)
TOP 5s: 11
TOP 10s: 15 (career worst in four full-time seasons)
POLES: Four, career best (Bristol I, Dover I, Watkins Glen, Talladega II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Earned his first superspeedway win in Cup and repeated as winner at Watkins Glen. He put on a stunning performance on the Roval when he came back to win after he plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier in the middle of the race.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Any hopes Elliott and the No. 9 team had of topping their 2018 season came crashing down in the Round of 8. Elliott finished 32nd or worse in all three races, capping it off with a wreck in the final elimination race on Lap 165. After his Roval win, he finished in the top five once, at Kansas Speedway in the Round of 12 when he capitalized on a late wreck to finish second.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: 2020 will be the last season Elliott has Jimmie Johnson as a full-time teammate. It will be interesting to see how Elliott transitions into a leadership role as he’ll be the most tenured Hendrick driver once 2021 arrives.