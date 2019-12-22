Tony Stewart, Erik Jones and others ready to Rumble this weekend

It’ll be a short Christmas break for soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, who will be getting back to his racing roots in his home state of Indiana this Friday and Saturday in the 22nd annual Rumble in Fort Wayne indoor paved track race.
Over 100 drivers will compete in more than 100 races – yes, you read that correctly, over 100 races – over the two days inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and Expo Center including Midgets, Non-Wing Dirt 600 Mini Sprints, Outlaw Modified Winged Midgets, Go-Karts and Quarter Midgets.
Stewart, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 31 along with Joe Gibbs, Buddy Baker, Bobby Labonte and Waddell Wilson, will be going for his 10th Rumble title and will be joined by a few of his racing buddies including NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones, USAC and World of Outlaws winner Rico Abreu and NHRA Rookie of the Year Austin Prock, who will be returning to his sprint car roots.
Abreu will be looking to avenge bad luck in last year’s Rumble. He was unable to qualify when his car broke during a practice session and he wasn’t able to continue on.
“It’s fun seeing some of the young drivers that develop into nationwide stars,” Rumble Racing Series spokesman Bob Koorsen told the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. “Erik Jones ran here when he was 6 years old. Ten years ago, Austin Prock was winning quarter midget races and now he drives a Top Fuel dragster for John Force.
“(Abreu has) been … looking forward to coming back. The fans are going to get a treat.”
Koorsen will be one of the busiest individuals in the Coliseum, serving as lead announcer for all 100-plus races this weekend. He’s been a fixture throughout the Rumble’s two-plus decade history.
“I look forward to it all year long,” Koorsen told the Journal Gazette. “There’s just so many people you only see once a year. You have people coming in from California to the Carolinas, and they all converge on Fort Wayne for the smallest track they’ll run on all year.”
There will be one of the widest age swaths of any event in motorsports anywhere, with mini-go-kart drivers as young as five years old, on up to 600cc mini-sprint car driver Clarence Hoch, who will soon turn 72.
Both days of racing begin at 11 a.m. ET, with qualifying, heats, last chance races and features.
WINS: Three (Talladega I, Watkins Glen and Charlotte Roval). Tied his total from 2018.
LAPS LED: 601 (Most in his four full-time seasons)
TOP 5s: 11
TOP 10s: 15 (career worst in four full-time seasons)
POLES: Four, career best (Bristol I, Dover I, Watkins Glen, Talladega II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Earned his first superspeedway win in Cup and repeated as winner at Watkins Glen. He put on a stunning performance on the Roval when he came back to win after he plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier in the middle of the race.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Any hopes Elliott and the No. 9 team had of topping their 2018 season came crashing down in the Round of 8. Elliott finished 32nd or worse in all three races, capping it off with a wreck in the final elimination race on Lap 165. After his Roval win, he finished in the top five once, at Kansas Speedway in the Round of 12 when he capitalized on a late wreck to finish second.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: 2020 will be the last season Elliott has Jimmie Johnson as a full-time teammate. It will be interesting to see how Elliott transitions into a leadership role as he’ll be the most tenured Hendrick driver once 2021 arrives.
Kyle Larson roars to big win in Gateway Dirt Nationals finals
Missouri is the Show Me State – and that’s exactly what NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson did in Saturday’s finale of the three-night Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis.
After winning Friday night’s Main A race, Larson showed everyone watching why he’s such an outstanding driver on dirt, picking up where he left to also capture Saturday night’s midget class 30-lap feature finale at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis..
Kyle Larson Wins the Gateway Dirt Nationals Midget A-Main Night III 2nd Chris Windom 3rd Tyler Courtney 4th Tanner Thorson 5th Ricky Stenhouse 6th Michael Pickens 7th Logan Seavey 8th Christopher Bell 9th Justin Grant 10th Chase Briscoe Speed51 Photo pic.twitter.com/Byaqt33poz
NBC Sports reporter Dylan Welch failed in the last chance qualifying race earlier in the evening to make the final, as did Ryan Newman, competing in his first weekend of midget racing on dirt in more than 19 years.
Larson started from the pole but fell back early. After making several bids to regain the lead, he finally managed to get back in front on Lap 15 and would hold on for the remaining 15 laps to take the checkered flag and the $10,000 first place prize.
But while Kyle took the win, son Owen stole the show when it came to celebrating his father’s win, according to social media. For the record, Owen had been practicing Thursday and Friday.
Also, one night after he won Friday’s Main A by .02 seconds, Tyler Carpenter once again won by mere inches, defeating Brandon Sheppard in Saturday’s Super Late Model final to capture the $10,000 first place prize.
Joining Larson, Welch, Briscoe and Stenhouse in tonight’s midgets main event will be Ryan Newman and Christopher Bell, who both competed in Thursday night’s Main A, finishing 11th and 15th, respectively.
Kyle Larson Wins the Gateway Dirt Nationals Midgets A-Main Night II 2nd Cannon McIntosh 3rd Michael Pickens 4th Tanner Thorson 5th Cole Bodine 6th Dillon Welch 7th Gio Scelzi 8th Jonathan Beason 9th Sean McClellan 10th Robert Dalby Michael Boggs Photography pic.twitter.com/QmVbINrNXt
Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, who won 50 NASCAR Cup Series races as a driver and 132 as an owner and was part of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, has died at 88.
Johnson had reportedly been in declining health and had entered hospice care earlier this week, according to NASCAR.com.
Johnson is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter Meredith and son Robert Glenn Johnson III.
A native of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Johnson – whose origins were in bootlegging moonshine – was named one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in 1998 after a 14-year career that ended in 1966 and included a win in the 1960 Daytona 500.
He was immortalized as the “Last American Hero” in an Esquire magazine feature written by Tom Wolfe in 1965 and later in a 1973 movie adaptation starring Jeff Bridges.
As a car owner for drivers that included Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Bill Elliott and Terry Labonte, Johnson claimed six Cup championships. His last race win as an owner was the 1994 Southern 500 with Elliott.
It was Johnson who helped connect the RJ Reynolds tobacco company with NASCAR, which led to Winston sponsoring its premier series from 1971-2003.
In 1986, Johnson received a full presidential pardon from President Ronald Reagan for his 1956 federal conviction for moonshining.
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Junior Johnson on behalf of the Johnson family. First and foremost, everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame offers our most sincere condolences to Lisa, Robert, Meredith and the entirefamily,” NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said in a statement. “We have lost one of NASCAR’s true pioneers, innovators, competitors and an incredible mechanical and business mind. And personally, I have lost one of my dearest friends. While we will miss Junior mightily, his legacy and memory will forever be remembered, preserved, celebrated and cherished at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and in the hearts and minds of race fans around the world. Please join us in remembering and celebrating Robert Glenn Johnson Jr. ”
NASCAR issued the following statement from its CEO and Chairman, Jim France:
“Junior Johnson truly was the ‘Last American Hero.’ From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit. He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner. Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has. The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Johnson was considered one of the greatest innovators in NASCAR history. Perhaps the most famous innovation he was credited with was “discovering” drafting and the the benefits associated with it, leading to his sole Daytona 500 win as a driver in 1960 (he also won the Great American Race as a team owner two other times, in 1969 and 1977). In several interviews over the years, Johnson said he discovered drafting by reportedly being able to “see” air moving between his car and the one in front of him, and how the air flow would help “pull” his car closer, being able to “push” the car ahead of him — and bringing along his own car as well — faster and quicker, and also leading to allow Johnson’s car to slingshot around and ahead, oftentimes leading to a win.
Like many drivers of his era, including fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson, Johnson primarily ran partial schedules during his 14 seasons of racing in what was then known as the NASCAR Grand National Series. But even running part-time did not hinder him, including 13 wins in 36 starts in 1965. That was also his final regular season as a driver, with his last win coming later that same year at what was considered his home racetrack, North Wilkesboro Speedway.
It was also because of his primarily part-time status that Johnson never competed in enough races in any single season to come close to win a Grand National championship as a driver — with his highest finish in any season being sixth (in both 1955 and 1961).
Johnson was just 35 years old when he hung up his steering wheel for the final time, going on to even greater success as a team owner. Even though he received numerous offers to get back behind the wheel, he passed on all of them, preferring to call his own shots as leader of his own team. Or, as he put it numerous times, “in a supervisory capacity.”
Johnson was most known for his No. 11 race car as both a driver and owner. As a driver, he also drove for several owners in cars sporting numbers including 26, 27, 3 and 55. As an owner, his teams sported 26, 27 and 98, but it was No. 11 that became so associated with him as an owner, primarily from 1974 through his final season leading his team in 1994.
He would sell all the equipment and assets of his organization upon the completion of the 1995 season to Brett Bodine, but for nearly another quarter-century, Johnson would remain a popular ambassador for NASCAR and the sport of stock car racing, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, as well as remained a fan favorite until Friday’s passing.
He called his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its first year of operation the greatest day of his life.
News of Johnson’s death drew quick response on social media:
When I was a kid growing up in Owensboro, Ky I dreamed of meeting Jr Johnson, my dream came true, meet him, he became my boss and made me a champion, I loved that man, God Bless Jr and his family, You were the greatest! RIP
No one outside the France family has been more instrumental to the growth of Nascar than #JuniorJohnson, who has passed at age 88. A superstar driver, then multi-championship team owner, he brought RJR/Winston to Nascar, vaulting the sport to national prominence.
RIP to the last American hero, Junior Johnson. Junior was one of the first superstars in NASCAR and was one the first innovators within the sport. He was also a car owner, and owned cars driven by greats such as Darrell Waltrip, and my all time hero, Bill Elliott. Thanks Junior. pic.twitter.com/3NfGAFm93i
All of us at Richmond Raceway are heartbroken to hear the legendary Junior Johnson has passed away. ‘The Last American Hero’ won here as a driver twice, in 1961 & ‘65, and won 7 more times here as an owner.
No-one can ever be compared to Junior Johnson…nobody! Among the most identifiable names in Motorsports, most fascinating characters in all forms of entertainment, among the most abundant lives ever lived… There will never be a Life or Story quite like that of Junior Johnson🏁
North Carolina has lost a giant with the death of NASCAR legend Junior Johnson. I just got off the phone with his wife, Lisa, and our prayers are with her, his children, Robert and Meredith, and the entire family. – RC
It’s never easy when an icon of a sport passes. This evening, we remember the moonshiner turned legendary racer and owner, Junior Johnson. His love of our sport helped grow it into what it is today. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. #NASCAR#GodspeedJuniorpic.twitter.com/i9BFfhXzKw