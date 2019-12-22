Kyle Larson roars to big win in Gateway Dirt Nationals finals

Missouri is the Show Me State – and that’s exactly what NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson did in Saturday’s finale of the three-night Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis.
After winning Friday night’s Main A race, Larson showed everyone watching why he’s such an outstanding driver on dirt, picking up where he left to also capture Saturday night’s midget class 30-lap feature finale at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis..
Kyle Larson Wins the Gateway Dirt Nationals Midget A-Main Night III
2nd Chris Windom
3rd Tyler Courtney
4th Tanner Thorson
5th Ricky Stenhouse
6th Michael Pickens
7th Logan Seavey
8th Christopher Bell
9th Justin Grant
10th Chase Briscoe
Chris Windom was a close second, followed by Tyler Courtney, Tanner Thorson and NASCAR Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Two other NASCAR drivers were in the second five finishers, with Christopher Bell finishing eighth and Chase Briscoe 10th.
NBC Sports reporter Dylan Welch failed in the last chance qualifying race earlier in the evening to make the final, as did Ryan Newman, competing in his first weekend of midget racing on dirt in more than 19 years.
Larson started from the pole but fell back early. After making several bids to regain the lead, he finally managed to get back in front on Lap 15 and would hold on for the remaining 15 laps to take the checkered flag and the $10,000 first place prize.
But while Kyle took the win, son Owen stole the show when it came to celebrating his father’s win, according to social media. For the record, Owen had been practicing Thursday and Friday.
Then came the real deal for the young Larson on Saturday after his father took the checkered flag:
Also, one night after he won Friday’s Main A by .02 seconds, Tyler Carpenter once again won by mere inches, defeating Brandon Sheppard in Saturday’s Super Late Model final to capture the $10,000 first place prize.
There was high drama during one of the last chance qualifying races for the Super Late Models when Gordy Gundaker and Kevin Smith tangled on-track, with Smith ending up upside-down.
Never a dull moment in this building! Every single race so far has ended up in high drama!
Gundaker went after Smith but the two drivers never came to blows:
