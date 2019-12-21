Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Gateway Dirt Nationals

Kyle Larson wins, advances to tonight’s Gateway Dirt Nationals finale

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 21, 2019, 10:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson captured Friday night’s Main A feature in the second night of the three-night Gateway Dirt Nationals at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

After winning his heat race earlier in the evening, Larson powered on to take the checkered flag again in the main event, holding off Cannon McIntosh, Michael Pickens, Tanner Thorson and Cole Bodine.

NBC Sports’ reporter Dillon Welch finished sixth, Gio Scelzi (son of four-time NHRA drag racing champ Gary Scelzi) was seventh, followed by Jonathan Beason, Sean McClellan and Robert Digby.

Two other NASCAR notables, Chase Briscoe and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., finished 12th and 16th, respectively.

Larson took home a $5,000 prize and advances to Saturday’s main event.

Joining Larson, Welch, Briscoe and Stenhouse in tonight’s midgets main event will be Ryan Newman and Christopher Bell, who both competed in Thursday night’s Main A, finishing 11th and 15th, respectively.

 

In the evening’s late model Main A event, Tyler Carpenter won a close battle with Tanner English by .02 of a second to take home the $5,000 winner’s prize and advance to Saturday’s big showdown.

 

Lastly, veteran NASCAR driver and St. Louis native Kenny Wallace finished 15th in the Modified class Main A feature due to a blown motor.

 

The main event for all three categories – midgets, modifieds and super late models – begins Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The winner of each race will take home $10,000 apiece.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

‘Last American Hero,’ NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, dies at 88

Junior Johnson
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 20, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, who won 50 NASCAR Cup Series races as a driver and 132 as an owner and was part of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, has died at 88.

Johnson had reportedly been in declining health and had entered hospice care earlier this week, according to NASCAR.com.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter Meredith and son Robert Glenn Johnson III.

A native of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Johnson – whose origins were in bootlegging moonshine –  was named one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in 1998 after a 14-year career that ended in 1966 and included a win in the 1960 Daytona 500.

He was immortalized as the “Last American Hero” in an Esquire magazine feature written by Tom Wolfe in 1965 and later in a 1973 movie adaptation starring Jeff Bridges.

As a car owner for drivers that included Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Bill Elliott and Terry Labonte, Johnson claimed six Cup championships. His last race win as an owner was the 1994 Southern 500 with Elliott.

It was Johnson who helped connect the RJ Reynolds tobacco company with NASCAR, which led to Winston sponsoring its premier series from 1971-2003.

In 1986, Johnson received a full presidential pardon from President Ronald Reagan for his 1956 federal conviction for moonshining.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Junior Johnson on behalf of the Johnson family. First and foremost, everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame offers our most sincere condolences to Lisa, Robert, Meredith and the entire family,” NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said in a statement. “We have lost one of NASCAR’s true pioneers, innovators, competitors and an incredible mechanical and business mind.  And personally, I have lost one of my dearest friends. While we will miss Junior mightily, his legacy and memory will forever be remembered, preserved, celebrated and cherished at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and in the hearts and minds of race fans around the world.  Please join us in remembering and celebrating Robert Glenn Johnson Jr. ”

NASCAR issued the following statement from its CEO and Chairman, Jim France:

“Junior Johnson truly was the ‘Last American Hero.’ From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit. He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner. Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has. The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

—————————–

Johnson was considered one of the greatest innovators in NASCAR history. Perhaps the most famous innovation he was credited with was “discovering” drafting and the the benefits associated with it, leading to his sole Daytona 500 win as a driver in 1960 (he also won the Great American Race as a team owner two other times, in 1969 and 1977). In several interviews over the years, Johnson said he discovered drafting by reportedly being able to “see” air moving between his car and the one in front of him, and how the air flow would help “pull” his car closer, being able to “push” the car ahead of him — and bringing along his own car as well — faster and quicker, and also leading to allow Johnson’s car to slingshot around and ahead, oftentimes leading to a win.

Like many drivers of his era, including fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson, Johnson primarily ran partial schedules during his 14 seasons of racing in what was then known as the NASCAR Grand National Series. But even running part-time did not hinder him, including 13 wins in 36 starts in 1965. That was also his final regular season as a driver, with his last win coming later that same year at what was considered his home racetrack, North Wilkesboro Speedway.

It was also because of his primarily part-time status that Johnson never competed in enough races in any single season to come close to win a Grand National championship as a driver — with his highest finish in any season being sixth (in both 1955 and 1961).

Johnson was just 35 years old when he hung up his steering wheel for the final time, going on to even greater success as a team owner. Even though he received numerous offers to get back behind the wheel, he passed on all of them, preferring to call his own shots as leader of his own team. Or, as he put it numerous times, “in a supervisory capacity.”

Johnson was most known for his No. 11 race car as both a driver and owner. As a driver, he also drove for several owners in cars sporting numbers including 26, 27, 3 and 55. As an owner, his teams sported 26, 27 and 98, but it was No. 11 that became so associated with him as an owner, primarily from 1974 through his final season leading his team in 1994.

He would sell all the equipment and assets of his organization upon the completion of the 1995 season to Brett Bodine, but for nearly another quarter-century, Johnson would remain a popular ambassador for NASCAR and the sport of stock car racing, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, as well as remained a fan favorite until Friday’s passing.

He called his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its first year of operation the greatest day of his life.

News of Johnson’s death drew quick response on social media:

 

Contributing: Jerry Bonkowski

Follow @DanielMcFadin

ARCA Menards Series 2020 TV schedule announced

ARCA Menards Series
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 20, 2019, 2:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

All 20 races of the 2020 ARCA Menards Series will be televised on Fox Sports and MAVTV, ARCA officials announced Friday.

The schedule also includes the 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown.

Eight races will air on Fox Sports networks, including FOX Sports, FS1 and FS2. The season-opening race will be the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

MAVTV will televise the other 12 races, including the inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown championship race on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Memphis International Raceway. The Sioux Chief Showdown is a 10-race super series that brings together the best drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, as well as the ARCA Menards East and West series (formerly the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Pro Series West Series).

The TV schedule for the ARCA Menards East and West series will be announced at a later date, the organization announced.

Here’s the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule:

 

DATE TRACK START TIME (ET) NETWORK
Sat, Feb 8 Daytona International Speedway 4:30 p.m. FS1
Fri, Mar 6 ISM Raceway * 7 p.m. FS1
Sun, Apr 19 Salem Speedway * 2 p.m. MAVTV
Fri, Apr 24 Talladega Superspeedway 6 p.m. FS1
Thu, May 21 Charlotte Motor Speedway 8 p.m. FS1
Fri, May 29 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course * 5:30 p.m. FS1
Fri, Jun 5 Michigan International Speedway 6 p.m. MAVTV
Thu, Jun 18 Chicagoland Speedway 8 p.m. FS1
Thu, Jun 25 Pocono Raceway 4 p.m. MAVTV
Fri, Jul 3 Lucas Oil Raceway * 8 p.m. MAVTV
Sat, Jul 11 Elko Speedway * 10 p.m. MAVTV
Fri, Jul 17 Iowa Speedway * 9 p.m. MAVTV
Sun, Aug 2 WWT Raceway at Gateway * 3 p.m. MAVTV
Fri, Aug 7 Madison International Speedway 9 p.m. MAVTV
Fri, Aug 14 Watkins Glen International * 5:30 p.m. MAVTV
Sun, Aug 23 Illinois State Fairgrounds 2:30 p.m. MAVTV
Sat, Sep 5 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds 9 p.m. MAVTV
Thu, Sep 17 Bristol Motor Speedway * 9:30 p.m. FS1
Sat, Sep 26 Memphis International Speedway * 7 p.m. MAVTV
Fri, Oct 16 Kansas Speedway 8:30 p.m. FS2

* Sioux Chief Showdown

Schedule subject to change.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Carson Hocevar to race part-time schedule with Niece Motorsports

Carson Hocevar
Niece Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinDec 20, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

ARCA Menards Series driver Carson Hocevar is set for nine Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts in 2020 with Niece Motorsports, the team announced Friday.

Hocevar, 16, joins a driver lineup that includes full-time driver Ty Majeski.

Hocevar made two Truck Series starts in 2019, finishing 25th at Eldora and 23rd at Phoenix.

He has 15 ARCA starts over the last two years, earning six top fives and 12 top-10 finishes.

A native of Portage, Michigan, Hocevar has won 15 United States Auto Club championships and 79 Quarter Midget National races.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” Hocevar said in a press release.  “Niece Motorsports has invested a lot in their program in the last few years, and the results are really showing.  I’m excited to be able to work with and learn from drivers like Ty Majeski and Ross Chastain.  I’m thrilled to get in race-winning equipment and hopefully learn a lot and compete at a high level.”

“Carson has proven to be a very talented young racer, and we are looking forward to him continuing that with our team,” said team owner Al Niece in the press release. “We are excited to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke and are looking to run strong again in 2020.”

Top 19 moments from the 2019 NASCAR Season

By NBC Sports StaffDec 20, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’ve spent the last four days looking back at NASCAR in the 2010s through its most memorable quotes, its 10 best driver, best finishes and most memorable moments.

Now it’s time to look back at 2019 and the moments that defined the sport.

In chronological order, here are the top 19 moments from the 2019 season (watch the above video for more).

 

February 17, 2019 – DAYTONA 500

Following a restart on Lap 191, Matt DiBenedetto spun (after contact from Paul Menard) and sparked an accident that collected a total of 21 cars. This was the first of three multi-car wrecks in the closing laps of the race (Lap 195, Lap 199). Only three of the race’s 40 cars were not involved in crashes during this race (Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain). In the end, it was Hamlin taking home the victory, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing. The victory took place just over a month following the passing of team president J.D. Gibbs.

Hailie Deegan’S TWO WINS

Rising star Hailie Deegan earned two wins in 2019 in NASCAR K&N Pro Series West competition. Both wins came on exciting last-lap passes: Feb. 28 on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, June 8 at Colorado National Speedway

 –

March 8, 2019 – CUP SERIES AT PHOENIX

After the first round of qualifying, Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell were involved in a scuffle on pit road. Suarez was upset with McDowell for getting in his way during the session. McDowell was unhappy because he felt Suarez tried to wreck him. McDowell’s crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer, rushed in and shoved Suarez onto the hood of McDowell’s car. Suarez tried to kick McDowell while still on the car.

March 17, 2019 – CUP SERIES AT FONTANA

Kyle Busch led a race-high 134 laps in his victory at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The victory was Busch’s 200th across NASCAR’s three national touring series (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks), becoming just the second driver to reach that milestone. Richard Petty had 200 wins during his career, all in the NASCAR Cup Series.

April 13, 2019 – CUP SERIES AT RICHMOND

Martin Truex Jr. held off a late challenge from Joey Logano to earn the win. It was Truex’s first Cup Series victory on a short track, having gone winless in his previous 80 attempts. This was the first of Truex’s series-leading seven victories in 2019.

May 18, 2019 – ALL-STAR RACE AT CHARLOTTE

Kyle Larson took home a check for $1 million by winning the All-Star Race. His victory was overshadowed a bit when Ryan Newman made contact with Clint Bowyer during the race’s cool down lap. Afterwards, an angry Bowyer rushed over to Newman’s car and threw multiple punches before crew members hauled him away. Neither driver was hurt.

FIRST-TIME WINNERS IN CUP SERIES

The NASCAR Cup Series saw its only first-time winners of 2019 in consecutive weeks. First, Alex Bowman passed Kyle Larson with six laps to go and held on to win at Chicagoland (June 30). The following weekend at Daytona (July 7), crew chief Peter Sospenzo had driver Justin Haley stay out during a caution following a massive multi-car accident, earning his first Cup Series win when the race is called due to weather.

July 13, 2019 – CUP SERIES AT KENTUCKY

Kurt Busch went from fourth to first during the overtime restart. He would then battle his younger brother Kyle on the final lap, passing the eventual Cup Series champ coming out of Turn 4 to take the checkered flag.

July 21, 2019 – CUP SERIES AT NEW HAMPSHIRE

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin engaged in a classic last-lap duel at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Harvick held off the hard-charging Hamlin in one of the best finishes of the year.

August 4, 2019 – CUP SERIES AT WATKINS GLEN

Following their epic duel the previous year at Watkins Glen, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. went head-to-head again on the historic road course. Their battle came down to the final stage, and once again, Elliott was victorious. The race also featured Bubba Wallace spinning out Kyle Busch on Lap 62 after the two drivers engaged in some aggressive racing on the front stretch. On the previous Lap (61), Ryan Blaney spun Jimmie Johnson, leading the seven-time champ to confront Blaney after the race.

August 17, 2019 – CUP SERIES AT BRISTOL

Matt DiBenedetto was in pursuit of his first Cup Series win and led a career-high 93 laps at Bristol. However, he could not thwart the effort of Denny Hamlin, who made the winning pass with just 12 laps to go. During the NBC Post-Race Show, Hamlin and DiBenedetto embraced in a show of sportsmanship.

THROWBACK WEEKEND AT DARLINGTON (AUG. 31 & SEP. 1)

NASCAR honored its past during Throwback Weekend at Darlington as many drivers sported retro paint schemes belonging to the heroes of the past. Fans also welcomed back Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the driver’s seat just two weeks after a plane crash involving himself and his family. The weekend was capped by Erik Jones’ victory in the Southern 500.

September 29, 2019 – CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL

Chase Elliott overcame his miscue on the Lap 65 restart on the Charlotte Roval, when he crashed into the Turn 1 tire barrier. Elliott rallied to pass Kevin Harvick with six laps to go and held on for the win. Alex Bowman, who finished second, grabbed the final transfer spot into the Round of 12. The event also featured a post-race altercation between Bubba Wallace and Bowman, who were involved in an on-track incident during Stage 2. Wallace walked up to Bowman, who was sitting next to his car, and splashed what appeared to be an energy drink in his face.

October 14, 2019 – CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS AT TALLADEGA

In a race determined by just .007 of a second, Ryan Blaney advanced to the Round of 8 with a thrilling victory over Ryan Newman at Talladega. The race featured three large multi-car wrecks, with the third and final one on Lap 182. During this crash, Brendan Gaughan‘s No. 62 car completely flipped, landing on its tires. Incredibly, Gaughan walked away from the crash.

October 19, 2019 – XFINITY SERIES PLAYOFFS AT KANSAS

A heated conversation between title contenders Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer turned physical following the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. The two drivers fell to the ground as they were swarmed by members of both teams. Reddick sustained a red mark above his right eye following the altercation.

 –

October 27, 2019 – CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS AT MARTINSVILLE

Martin Truex Jr. secured the first ticket to the Championship 4 with a dominant performance, leading 464 of the race’s 500 laps. The bigger story took place after the checkered flag when Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin got into a heated argument that led to a physical altercation. Team Penske crew member Dave Nichols Jr. was suspended one race for violently pulling Hamlin to the ground.

November 10, 2019 – CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS AT PHOENIX

Entering the Round of 8 elimination race at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix, Denny Hamlin was 20 points below the Championship cut line. As the race played out, Hamlin needed to win to advance to Miami. Hamlin pitted from the lead with seven laps to go and took just two tires only, winning the race off pit road. The decision paid off as Hamlin won to secure his spot in the Championship 4. Kyle Busch finished second to advance on points, joining Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

November 16, 2019 – XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP AT MIAMI

Tyler Reddick became the sixth driver to earn back-to-back Xfinity Series Championships, and the first to achieve the feat while driving for different teams (JR Motorsports in 2018, Richard Childress Racing in 2019). The highlight of the race took place with 19 laps to go as Reddick and Cole Custer exchanged the race lead three times in one lap.

 –

November 17, 2019 – CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP AT MIAMI

Kyle Busch earned his second Cup Series Championship with a hard-fought victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Following the race, he shared a victory lap with his son Brexton as the two cruised into Victory Lane.

 