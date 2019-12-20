Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski recounts 2012 Watkins Glen finish

By Daniel McFadinDec 20, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski didn’t win the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

He came in second to Marcos Ambrose.

But the way he finished second, in a dramatic last-lap battle with Ambrose, resulted in it being voted the No. 1 race finish of the decade by NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers. 

Late Thursday night, the Team Penske driver took to Twitter and for roughly two hours shared his perspective on the last lap around the road course, which he is “proud” to be part of, even if it did add fuel to his rivalry with Kyle Busch for “years to come.”

Here’s his tweet thread.

 

Ryan Newman 11th, Christopher Bell 15th in first night of Gateway Dirt Nationals

Photo courtesy Ryan Newman official Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Even though he hasn’t driven a midget car on dirt for nearly 20 years, it was like getting back on a bicycle for NASCAR Cup star Ryan Newman in Thursday night’s midget Main A event on the first of the three-night Arizona Sport Shirts Gateway Dirt Nationals at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Newman finished 11th  in the 17-car field, 9.543 seconds behind winner Thomas Meserauli, who pocketed $3,000 for taking the checkered flag.

Budding NASCAR star Christopher Bell was knocked out of the race after just five laps when something broke in his suspension, relegating him to a 15th-place finish, 15 laps down to Meserauli.

 

As for the other competitors in the midget Main A, Justin Grant finished second, followed by Blake Hahn, Chris Windom, Logan Seavey, Anton Hernandez, Tyler Courtney, Andrew Felker, Paul Nienhiser, Austin Brown, Newman, Tim Crawley, Ace McCarthy, Sam Johnson, Bell, Karter Sarff and Daniel Robinson in 17th.

The three-day Gateway Dirt Nationals feature midget cars, modifieds and super late models. Four more familiar names will put the pedal to the metal on Friday, including Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Briscoe and NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch will compete in the prelims.

In addition, former NASCAR driver and St. Louis native Kenny Wallace is entered in Friday’s modified preliminary race.

The main event for all three categories is scheduled to begin Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The winner of each race will be awarded $10,000.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kyle Larson’s holiday dirt racing schedule

Kyle Larson
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 19, 2019, 2:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s no such thing as an offseason for Kyle Larson.

While other NASCAR drivers may go into racing hibernation once Champion’s Week is over, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver keeps his side gig going as he continues his passion in dirt racing.

Larson is once again in for a busy holiday season of racing and that begins Friday night when he takes part in his preliminary midget race in the Gateway Dirt Nationals.

Should he advance, the main event for the Nationals will be Saturday night.

After that, Larson will immediately fly nearly halfway around the world to New Zealand where he will again take part in the six-round United Truck Parts World Midget Series, which goes through the beginning of the new year.

Once he returns to the United States, Larson is scheduled to compete in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But then it will be back overseas for Larson as he takes part in four nights of sprint car racing in Australia.

After all that, Larson will be back in a stock car. His first NASCAR action of the year will be in practice for the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 8.

Here’s Larson’s complete schedule for the next five-plus weeks:

Dec. 20: Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis, Missouri (midget)

Dec. 26: Boxing Day Bash at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand (midget)

Dec. 28: Baypark Speedway in Tauranga for the 40 lap Gold Cup (midget)

Dec. 30: World 30 Lap Derby at Western Springs Speedway (midget)

Jan. 1: International Midget Series 40 Lapper at Huntly Speedway (midget)

Jan. 3:  King of the Springs at Western Springs Speedway (midget)

Jan. 5: World 50 Lap Classic at Western Springs Speedway (midget)

Jan. 13 – 18: Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma (midget)

Jan. 22: President’s Cup at Avalon Raceway in Lara, Victoria, Australia (sprint)

Jan 23: King’s Challenge at Borderline Speedway in Mount Gambier, South Australia (sprint)

Jan 24-26: Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia (sprint)

and on Facebook

James Small named Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief

Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

When Martin Truex Jr. greets his crew chief every morning, don’t be surprised if he starts off by saying “G’day, mate.”

One week after Cole Pearn announced he was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing as crew chief on Truex’s No. 19 Toyota Camry, the organization announced Thursday that Melbourne, Australia native James Small has been promoted from Truex’s lead engineer to Pearn’s replacement as crew chief.

Small, 36, is no stranger to Truex, Pearn or the No. 19 team as a whole, having served in various capacities the past three seasons with Truex, dating back to Truex’s last two seasons with Furniture Row Racing in the No. 78 (2017-2018).

When Truex, Pearn and the team moved from the now-defunct FRR to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2019 season, Small came along and was elevated to lead engineer, helping Truex to a series-best seven wins, as well as 15 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes.

Truex finished second to JGR teammate Kyle Busch in the final season standings. After Pearn’s departure, Truex discussed what he was looking for in a new crew chief. He apparently has found that with Small’s ascension to that role.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” Small said in a JGR media release. “Having the confidence of Coach (team owner Joe Gibbs), Martin and everyone at JGR means a lot to me.

“I moved to the United States six years ago to work in NASCAR and I wanted to work my way up to become a crew chief. I’m ready for this and I am excited about working with Martin and the foundation we have in place on the 19 team with the group of guys we have.”

Truex took to Twitter to talk about Small’s promotion and his hopes for how the pair will fare in the upcoming 2020 season.

Truex also said in a media release, “I know James well and feel very comfortable with him. I feel like we approach racing very similar. He and Cole (Pearn) have a lot of similarities. It’s a natural fit and I’m really excited about it. I think he’ll do a great job.”

While this will be Small’s first time as a full-time Cup crew chief, he previously filled in for two races as crew chief for Erik Jones in the latter’s Cup rookie season in 2017 with Furniture Row Racing.

Small displayed his prowess atop the pit box almost immediately, leading Jones to a third-place finish at Michigan International Speedway and a 10th-place finish at Watkins Glen International.

Small spent that entire 2017 season as Jones’ lead engineer with the No. 77 team before moving to Truex’s team in 2018.

Prior to coming to the U.S. and NASCAR, Small spent eight years working in his native Australia in the V8 Supercars Championship. His first role in NASCAR was in an engineering role from 2014-2016 with Richard Childress Racing.

Later Thursday afternoon, Small was a guest on SiriusXM Speedway with Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Here’s a tweet of some of his comments:

Joe Gibbs Racing also announced that Jeff Curtis has joined the organization and will assume Small’s former role as lead engineer for Truex’s car. In addition, the team also announced Blake Harris will return as car chief for the No. 19.

Pearn also tweeted about Small’s promotion:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to guest curate NASCAR Hall of Fame’s ‘Glory Road’ exhibit

NASCAR Hall of Fame
By Daniel McFadinDec 19, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will get to leave his personal touch on the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

While he’s not being inducted – yet – into it, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday that the former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports analyst will guest curate the museum’s “Glory Road” exhibit.

“Glory Road” is located in the Hall of Fame’s main atrium and displays historic race cars in race formation on a curved “track” representing the different levels of banking found where NASCAR’s national series competes, along with some of NASCAR’s historic tracks.

NASCAR Hall of Fame
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The exhibit, “Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions,” will debut on Jan. 11 and will feature 18 premier series championship cars personally selected by Earnhardt. It will be on display for approximately three years.

“We are excited to present some of NASCAR’s most iconic premier series championship cars from the eyes of one of our biggest fans and ambassadors, Dale Earnhardt, Jr.,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in a press release. “I have always been inspired by Dale Jr.’s sincere interest in, and appreciation for, the history of our great sport.

“Having Dale guest curate one of our most recognizable exhibits following his days as a full-time driver has always been one of my personal goals. With so much from which to choose, selecting a theme, and narrowing that theme to 18 cars from a list of 75 – 100 available cars, is a very tough task. I know I can speak for my fellow NASCAR fans in thanking Dale for once again giving back to the sport he so dearly loves.”

The complete list of the new cars installed on “Glory Road” will be announced on the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s social media channels prior to the exhibit opening, starting on Jan. 6 and leading up to the exhibit’s opening.

“Having the chance to help choose the cars for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s newest installment of Glory Road was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Earnhardt said in the press release. “Everyone knows how much I enjoy learning about the history of our sport and sharing that history with people, and with this, I’m able to play a small role in what we share with fans who visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I knew when Winston and his team first met with me that if I was able to pick the cars for the exhibit, I wanted it to focus on the champions of our sport. I felt like that was a no-brainer,” he continued. “I picked cars for this exhibit for many different reasons. But I definitely wanted to represent a broad history of the sport as a whole, so we could also see the progression of the cars. It’s really cool when they’re all there together and you can see all that’s changed in the technology from where we started to where we are today.”

and on Facebook