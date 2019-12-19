Ryan Newman 11th, Christopher Bell 15th in first night of Gateway Dirt Nationals

Even though he hasn’t driven a midget car on dirt for nearly 20 years, it was like getting back on a bicycle for NASCAR Cup star Ryan Newman in Thursday night’s midget Main A event on the first of the three-night Arizona Sport Shirts Gateway Dirt Nationals at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.
Newman finished 11th in the 17-car field, 9.543 seconds behind winner Thomas Meserauli, who pocketed $3,000 for taking the checkered flag.
Budding NASCAR star Christopher Bell was knocked out of the race after just five laps when something broke in his suspension, relegating him to a 15th-place finish, 15 laps down to Meserauli.
As for the other competitors in the midget Main A, Justin Grant finished second, followed by Blake Hahn, Chris Windom, Logan Seavey, Anton Hernandez, Tyler Courtney, Andrew Felker, Paul Nienhiser, Austin Brown, Newman, Tim Crawley, Ace McCarthy, Sam Johnson, Bell, Karter Sarff and Daniel Robinson in 17th.
The three-day Gateway Dirt Nationals feature midget cars, modifieds and super late models. Four more familiar names will put the pedal to the metal on Friday, including Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Briscoe and NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch will compete in the prelims.
In addition, former NASCAR driver and St. Louis native Kenny Wallace is entered in Friday’s modified preliminary race.
The main event for all three categories is scheduled to begin Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The winner of each race will be awarded $10,000.
After that, Larson will immediately fly nearly halfway around the world to New Zealand where he will again take part in the six-round United Truck Parts World Midget Series, which goes through the beginning of the new year.
Once he returns to the United States, Larson is scheduled to compete in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But then it will be back overseas for Larson as he takes part in four nights of sprint car racing in Australia.
After all that, Larson will be back in a stock car. His first NASCAR action of the year will be in practice for the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 8.
Here’s Larson’s complete schedule for the next five-plus weeks:
Dec. 20: Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis, Missouri (midget)
Dec. 26: Boxing Day Bash at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand (midget)
Dec. 28: Baypark Speedway in Tauranga for the 40 lap Gold Cup (midget)
Dec. 30: World 30 Lap Derby at Western Springs Speedway (midget)
Jan. 1: International Midget Series 40 Lapper at Huntly Speedway (midget)
Jan. 3: King of the Springs at Western Springs Speedway (midget)
Jan. 5: World 50 Lap Classic at Western Springs Speedway (midget)
Jan. 13 – 18: Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma (midget)
Jan. 22: President’s Cup at Avalon Raceway in Lara, Victoria, Australia (sprint)
Jan 23: King’s Challenge at Borderline Speedway in Mount Gambier, South Australia (sprint)
Jan 24-26: Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia (sprint)
Small, 36, is no stranger to Truex, Pearn or the No. 19 team as a whole, having served in various capacities the past three seasons with Truex, dating back to Truex’s last two seasons with Furniture Row Racing in the No. 78 (2017-2018).
When Truex, Pearn and the team moved from the now-defunct FRR to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2019 season, Small came along and was elevated to lead engineer, helping Truex to a series-best seven wins, as well as 15 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes.
“This is an incredible opportunity,” Small said in a JGR media release. “Having the confidence of Coach (team owner Joe Gibbs), Martin and everyone at JGR means a lot to me.
“I moved to the United States six years ago to work in NASCAR and I wanted to work my way up to become a crew chief. I’m ready for this and I am excited about working with Martin and the foundation we have in place on the 19 team with the group of guys we have.”
Truex took to Twitter to talk about Small’s promotion and his hopes for how the pair will fare in the upcoming 2020 season.
Truex also said in a media release, “I know James well and feel very comfortable with him. I feel like we approach racing very similar. He and Cole (Pearn) have a lot of similarities. It’s a natural fit and I’m really excited about it. I think he’ll do a great job.”
While this will be Small’s first time as a full-time Cup crew chief, he previously filled in for two races as crew chief for Erik Jones in the latter’s Cup rookie season in 2017 with Furniture Row Racing.
Small displayed his prowess atop the pit box almost immediately, leading Jones to a third-place finish at Michigan International Speedway and a 10th-place finish at Watkins Glen International.
Small spent that entire 2017 season as Jones’ lead engineer with the No. 77 team before moving to Truex’s team in 2018.
Prior to coming to the U.S. and NASCAR, Small spent eight years working in his native Australia in the V8 Supercars Championship. His first role in NASCAR was in an engineering role from 2014-2016 with Richard Childress Racing.
Later Thursday afternoon, Small was a guest on SiriusXM Speedway with Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Here’s a tweet of some of his comments:
Joe Gibbs Racing also announced that Jeff Curtis has joined the organization and will assume Small’s former role as lead engineer for Truex’s car. In addition, the team also announced Blake Harris will return as car chief for the No. 19.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will get to leave his personal touch on the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.
While he’s not being inducted – yet – into it, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday that the former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports analyst will guest curate the museum’s “Glory Road” exhibit.
“Glory Road” is located in the Hall of Fame’s main atrium and displays historic race cars in race formation on a curved “track” representing the different levels of banking found where NASCAR’s national series competes, along with some of NASCAR’s historic tracks.
The exhibit, “Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions,” will debut on Jan. 11 and will feature 18 premier series championship cars personally selected by Earnhardt. It will be on display for approximately three years.
“We are excited to present some of NASCAR’s most iconic premier series championship cars from the eyes of one of our biggest fans and ambassadors, Dale Earnhardt, Jr.,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in a press release. “I have always been inspired by Dale Jr.’s sincere interest in, and appreciation for, the history of our great sport.
“Having Dale guest curate one of our most recognizable exhibits following his days as a full-time driver has always been one of my personal goals. With so much from which to choose, selecting a theme, and narrowing that theme to 18 cars from a list of 75 – 100 available cars, is a very tough task. I know I can speak for my fellow NASCAR fans in thanking Dale for once again giving back to the sport he so dearly loves.”
The complete list of the new cars installed on “Glory Road” will be announced on the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s social media channels prior to the exhibit opening, starting on Jan. 6 and leading up to the exhibit’s opening.
“Having the chance to help choose the cars for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s newest installment of Glory Road was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Earnhardt said in the press release. “Everyone knows how much I enjoy learning about the history of our sport and sharing that history with people, and with this, I’m able to play a small role in what we share with fans who visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
“I knew when Winston and his team first met with me that if I was able to pick the cars for the exhibit, I wanted it to focus on the champions of our sport. I felt like that was a no-brainer,” he continued. “I picked cars for this exhibit for many different reasons. But I definitely wanted to represent a broad history of the sport as a whole, so we could also see the progression of the cars. It’s really cool when they’re all there together and you can see all that’s changed in the technology from where we started to where we are today.”
I really enjoyed the process of selecting cars for this. Even one in my collection made the cut. It’s a celebration of Cup Champions and the automobiles they piloted to greatness. https://t.co/fN9g3UkcOk
On the last lap around the New York road course, the rumble began when the second place car of Brad Keselowski made contact with and spun leader Kyle Busch in the esses. Then it was on. Keselowski, the eventual Cup champion, and Marcos Ambrose, the defending race winner, took part in nothing short of a brawl, aided by a track coated in oil that had leaked onto the surface.
The two drivers went off course twice in the bus stop, kicking up a cloud of dirt. Ambrose slid going into Turn 5 and recovered enough to deliver a shot to Keselowski’s rear bumper, opening the door for Ambrose. Keselowski then returned the favor in Turn 6, sending Ambrose off course and setting up a drag race to the final turn. Ambrose’s position on the inside line prevailed, as he beat Keselowski through the final right-hander and went on to claim his final Cup Series win.
On this day, the best club in New York was called “The Glen.”
2. Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Sept. 30, 2018
The drama from the last lap of the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 came in the final turn and ensured the Roval’s historic Cup debut would not be forgotten.
Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. led Jimmie Johnson, who hadn’t won (and remains winless) since the June 2017 race at Dover. As they approached the frontstretch chicane, Johnson moved to Truex’s left side for a pass. But Johnson’s brakes locked up and sent his No. 48 into a spin that ended with it hitting Truex’s right rear, which turned the No. 78 around.
That’s when Ryan Blaney swooped in to take the checkered flag and score his only win of the year.
Almost forgotten in the chaos was Kyle Larson. Larson had been limping his battered No. 42 Chevrolet around the track following a wreck. He bounced off the wall twice in the final turns and passed the prone car of Jeffrey Earnhardt right before crossing the start-finish line. That gave Larson a 25th-place finish. That one extra spot placed Larson in a tie with Johnson and Aric Almirola for a transfer spot to the Round of 12. But the tiebreaker did not favor Johnson.
3. Chicagoland Speedway, July 1, 2018
Usually when the two frontrunners in a race make contact twice in the last lap and the second contact results in the first-place car going into a slide and the second-place car pancaking the wall, it’s not likely you’ll see a 1-2 finish between those same cars.
Don’t tell that to Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.
This last-lap duel between them included Larson’s failed “Slide Job!” on Busch exiting Turn 2 and the first contact between them.
Then in Turn 3, Busch gave a push to Larson’s rear bumper, which sent the No. 42 into a slide as Busch contacted the wall.
Thanks to a 55-lap green flag run to end the race, the third-place car of Kevin Harvick couldn’t overtake either as Busch won and Larson finished second.
4. Daytona 500, Feb. 21, 2016
The Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing had the front of the field locked down for most of the 2016 Daytona 500. That was true right up to the checkered flag.
Denny Hamlin was fourth at the white flag before a push from Kevin Harvick in the outside lane propelled Hamlin to the rear bumper of leader Matt Kenseth entering Turn 3. Kenseth’s attempt to block a move by Hamlin to the inside resulted in slight contact that had Kenseth successfully avoid a spin or worse.
That set up a drag race between Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin winning his first Daytona 500 by .010 seconds, the closest finish in race history.
5.(tie) Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 25, 2012
There’s last-lap passes for the win and then there’s what James Buescher did in the 2012 Xfinity Series season opener.
Buescher, driving the No. 30 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet for Turner Scott Motorsports, was in 11th place as the field navigated through Turn 4 for the last time.
Buescher technically passed the 10 cars in front of him. In reality, he avoided a really big wreck.
It would be the only Xfinity win for the cousin of Chris Buescher. James would go on to win that season’s Truck Series title, earning four of his six career Truck wins.
Martin Truex Jr. was two turns away from winning his first short track race in the Cup Series.
Then Joey Logano pulled the rug out from underneath him.
After a spirited six-lap battle between the drivers, the playoff race came down to the final two turns. Logano gave Truex’s rear bumper a shove, drove underneath him and the two made contact as they exited Turn 4. Truex got sideways, Logano won and Truex finished third after Denny Hamlin snuck by him.
The win locked Logano into the Championship 4.
Three weeks later, Logano would pass Truex late in the season finale to win the race and his first Cup title.
7. Sonoma Raceway, July 26, 2016
If Tony Stewart was going to get his 49th and final Cup Series win on any type of track and in any fashion, it had to be a road course and it had to involve some bent fenders.
Stewart earned the eighth and final road course win of his career on this day after a last-lap duel with Denny Hamlin. Stewart lost the lead on the back half of the course. But opportunity presented itself in Sonoma’s signature hairpin turn.
Hamlin wheel hopped as he entered the turn, which left the inside open to Stewart. He took advantage and while Stewart passed Hamlin, he delivered an authoritative door slam to Hamlin’s car before racing to the checkered flag.
8. Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 20, 2016
Jimmie Johnson only led three laps all night in the 2016 season finale. They were the only three that mattered.
Johnson, who started from the rear due to failing pre-race inspection, only took the lead on the overtime restart, taking it from Kyle Larson. Johnson then held off Larson and Kevin Harvick to claim the win and his record tying seventh Cup title.
9. Auto Club Speedway, March 24, 2013
Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin made contact multiple times during the last lap around the 2-mile track in Fontana, California.
The last instance allowed Kyle Busch to streak by on the outside for the win as Hamlin slid toward the inside wall and Logano scraped along the outside wall. Hamlin’s car would impact the wall nose-first with the incident injuring his back.
Hamlin would sit out the next four races before returning at Talladega.
10. Daytona 500, Feb. 20, 2011
Trevor Bayne might be the epitome of a one hit wonder in NASCAR.
A day after turning 20, Bayne made his second career Cup start. It came in “The Great American Race” driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing.
On the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, Bayne received a pushes from Bobby Labonte and Carl Edwards over the last two laps.
Bayne would not win again in 187 Cup starts, the last start coming in 2018.
Honorable Mentions: 2018 Daytona 500, 2011 Coca-Cola 600, 2016 Truck Series race at Canada, 2015 Martinsville Cup playoff race and 2015 Truck Series race at Charlotte.
