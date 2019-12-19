Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Decade in Review: Best NASCAR finishes of the 2010s

By Daniel McFadinDec 19, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
From Saturday, Feb. 13, 2010 to Sunday Nov. 17, 2019, there were 3,564 days that went by on the calendar.

In that time span, NASCAR’s three national series held 924 points races.

That’s a lot of races, but unfortunately not every one had a memorable finish.

What were the best race finishes of the 2010s?

NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers compiled 21 memorable finishes from across the decade and then voted on them.

Here are the resulting 10 best finishes in NASCAR from the last decade:

 

1. Watkins Glen International, Aug. 12, 2012

To borrow a phrase from “Saturday Night Live’s” famous club critic, Stefon, this finish had everything.

On the last lap around the New York road course, the rumble began when the second place car of Brad Keselowski made contact with and spun leader Kyle Busch in the esses. Then it was on. Keselowski, the eventual Cup champion, and Marcos Ambrose, the defending race winner, took part in nothing short of a brawl, aided by a track coated in oil that had leaked onto the surface.

The two drivers went off course twice in the bus stop, kicking up a cloud of dirt.  Ambrose slid going into Turn 5 and recovered enough to deliver a shot to Keselowski’s rear bumper, opening the door for Ambrose. Keselowski then returned the favor in Turn 6, sending Ambrose off course and setting up a drag race to the final turn. Ambrose’s position on the inside line prevailed, as he beat Keselowski through the final right-hander and went on to claim his final Cup Series win.

On this day, the best club in New York was called “The Glen.”

2. Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Sept. 30, 2018

The drama from the last lap of the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 came in the final turn and ensured the Roval’s historic Cup debut would not be forgotten.

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. led Jimmie Johnson, who hadn’t won (and remains winless) since the June 2017 race at Dover. As they approached the frontstretch chicane, Johnson moved to Truex’s left side for a pass. But Johnson’s brakes locked up and sent his No. 48 into a spin that ended with it hitting Truex’s right rear, which turned the No. 78 around.

That’s when Ryan Blaney swooped in to take the checkered flag and score his only win of the year.

Almost forgotten in the chaos was Kyle Larson. Larson had been limping his battered No. 42 Chevrolet around the track following a wreck. He bounced off the wall twice in the final turns and passed the prone car of Jeffrey Earnhardt right before crossing the start-finish line. That gave Larson a 25th-place finish. That one extra spot placed Larson in a tie with Johnson and Aric Almirola for a transfer spot to the Round of 12. But the tiebreaker did not favor Johnson.

3. Chicagoland Speedway, July 1, 2018

Usually when the two frontrunners in a race make contact twice in the last lap and the second contact results in the first-place car going into a slide and the second-place car pancaking the wall, it’s not likely you’ll see a 1-2 finish between those same cars.

Don’t tell that to Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

This last-lap duel between them included Larson’s failed “Slide Job!” on Busch exiting Turn 2 and the first contact between them.

Then in Turn 3, Busch gave a push to Larson’s rear bumper, which sent the No. 42 into a slide as Busch contacted the wall.

Thanks to a 55-lap green flag run to end the race, the third-place car of Kevin Harvick couldn’t overtake either as Busch won and Larson finished second.

(Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images)

4. Daytona 500, Feb. 21, 2016

The Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing had the front of the field locked down for most of the 2016 Daytona 500. That was true right up to the checkered flag.

Denny Hamlin was fourth at the white flag before a push from Kevin Harvick in the outside lane propelled Hamlin to the rear bumper of leader Matt Kenseth entering Turn 3. Kenseth’s attempt to block a move by Hamlin to the inside resulted in slight contact that had Kenseth successfully avoid a spin or worse.

That set up a drag race between Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin winning his first Daytona 500 by .010 seconds, the closest finish in race history.

5.(tie) Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 25, 2012

There’s last-lap passes for the win and then there’s what James Buescher did in the 2012 Xfinity Series season opener.

Buescher, driving the No. 30 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet for Turner Scott Motorsports, was in 11th place as the field navigated through Turn 4 for the last time.

Buescher technically passed the 10 cars in front of him. In reality, he avoided a really big wreck.

It would be the only Xfinity win for the cousin of Chris Buescher. James would go on to win that season’s Truck Series title, earning four of his six career Truck wins.

Also, what’s up with cars sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles and wacky Daytona wins?

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

5. (tie) Martinsville Speedway, Oct. 28, 2018

Martin Truex Jr. was two turns away from winning his first short track race in the Cup Series.

Then Joey Logano pulled the rug out from underneath him.

After a spirited six-lap battle between the drivers, the playoff race came down to the final two turns. Logano gave Truex’s rear bumper a shove, drove underneath him and the two made contact as they exited Turn 4. Truex got sideways, Logano won and Truex finished third after Denny Hamlin snuck by him.

The win locked Logano into the Championship 4.

Three weeks later, Logano would pass Truex late in the season finale to win the race and his first Cup title.

7. Sonoma Raceway, July 26, 2016

If Tony Stewart was going to get his 49th and final Cup Series win on any type of track and in any fashion, it had to be a road course and it had to involve some bent fenders.

Stewart earned the eighth and final road course win of his career on this day after a last-lap duel with Denny Hamlin. Stewart lost the lead on the back half of the course. But opportunity presented itself in Sonoma’s signature hairpin turn.

Hamlin wheel hopped as he entered the turn, which left the inside open to Stewart. He took advantage and while Stewart passed Hamlin, he delivered an authoritative door slam to Hamlin’s car before racing to the checkered flag.

8. Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 20, 2016

Jimmie Johnson only led three laps all night in the 2016 season finale. They were the only three that mattered.

Johnson, who started from the rear due to failing pre-race inspection, only took the lead on the overtime restart, taking it from Kyle Larson. Johnson then held off Larson and Kevin Harvick to claim the win and his record tying seventh Cup title.

9. Auto Club Speedway, March 24, 2013

Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin made contact multiple times during the last lap around the 2-mile track in Fontana, California.

The last instance allowed Kyle Busch to streak by on the outside for the win as Hamlin slid toward the inside wall and Logano scraped along the outside wall. Hamlin’s car would impact the wall nose-first with the incident injuring his back.

Hamlin would sit out the next four races before returning at Talladega.

 

(Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for NASCAR)

10. Daytona 500, Feb. 20, 2011

Trevor Bayne might be the epitome of a one hit wonder in NASCAR.

A day after turning 20, Bayne made his second career Cup start. It came in “The Great American Race” driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing.

On the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, Bayne received a pushes from Bobby Labonte and Carl Edwards over the last two laps.

Bayne would not win again in 187 Cup starts, the last start coming in 2018.

Honorable Mentions: 2018 Daytona 500, 2011 Coca-Cola 600, 2016 Truck Series race at Canada, 2015 Martinsville Cup playoff race and 2015 Truck Series race at Charlotte.

Now’s your chance to vote. What is the best finish of the 2010s?

Tentative schedule for NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
NASCAR has released a preliminary schedule for its Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway next year.

Cup teams will race on the “Tricky Triangle” June 27-28. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will precede the Saturday Cup race and the Xfinity Series will compete before Sunday’s Cup race.

The weekend will begin with an ARCA Menards Series race on Thursday.

Here’s the weekend’s tentative schedule.

ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN.

Thursday, June 25

8 a.m. – ARCA garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – ARCA final practice

2 p.m. – ARCA Qualifying; group qualifying

4 p.m. – ARCA driver introductions

4:15 p.m. – ARCA race; 80 laps/200 miles

Friday, June 26

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck Series practice

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Cup practice

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying impound; single truck/one lap

Saturday, June 27

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 – 9:50 a.m. – Xfinity final practice

8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:45 a.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

10:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single car/one lap

11:15 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

Noon – Truck Series race;  Stages 15/30/60 laps – 150 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 1; Stages 30/60/130 laps – 325 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 28

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

9:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single car/one lap

10:30 a.m. – Combined Cup and Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

Noon – Xfinity race; Stages 20/40/90 laps – 225 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 2; Stages 35/70/140 laps – 350 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Rodney Childers can relate to why Cole Pearn stepped away from NASCAR

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 18, 2019, 2:06 PM EST
Cole Pearn shocked the NASCAR world last week when he announced he was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the No. 19 team and the sport as a whole to spend more time with his family.

Few people could better understand Pearn’s decision than Rodney Childers, crew chief on the Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford driven by Kevin Harvick.

While Childers is not quite at the point Pearn was when he made the fateful decision to step away, he more than understands why his good friend did what he did.

“Cole has always been a simple guy,” Childers said on the Stewart-Haas Radio Podcast, Episode 43, with Mike “Nook” McCarville. “He was in a position to do whatever he wants. He’s more of a family man than I think anybody in the garage realized, what his wife and kids mean to him is quite impressive. No matter how many races or championships you win, none of that matters at the end of the day. What matters is those kids and how they grow up and what their dad means to them.

Now-former NASCAR Cup crew chief Cole Pearn. (Getty Images)

“I can promise you, I think about that stuff every day. I’ve done this stuff for a long time. I’ve raced since I was 12 years old. It’s been 31 years, that’s a long time to do it, for sure. You just have to keep plugging along. Some days are good, some days are bad but you have to have a supportive family beneath you, and I feel he definitely had a supportive family. … He’s doing it (retiring) because of what he loves and what means the most to him.”

Childers identifies strongly with Pearn’s desire to spend more time with his family.

“You look back in 2014 and 2015 when we were first started this deal, I was getting home at 10 o’clock every night and I was here at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Childers said on the SHR podcast. “The guys still joke about it but New Years Day came around and I said we were working, and they were like, ‘Well, that’s a holiday.’ And I said, ‘It’s not a holiday right now.’

“If you’re going to win races and run for a championship, you have to work. As a crew chief, you don’t get those days off. … The only time I see the kids is at night. If things are rolling real good at the shop, sometimes I can get out of here at 5:30 p.m. Other times, I don’t get home until it’s 7:30 p.m. or 8 o’clock and they’re already getting in bed. It’s dark when you leave to go to work and it’s dark when you get home and you don’t get a chance to play basketball with them, you don’t throw a ball, don’t go to the tennis court and you don’t take them to golf lessons. You don’t do any of that stuff. I see that with my own kids.”

Childers and Pearn may have been tough competitors on the racetrack, but they also became close friends over the years.

“We’ve talked for a lot of years,” Childers said on the podcast. “A lot of people don’t know this but the first person I called for an elite engineer position when I was starting the 4 team was Cole Pearn. He was just getting moved up into a crew chief position (at Furniture Row Racing) and wasn’t sure if he wanted to do that or not, but he made the best out of it.

“He worked under Todd Berrier out there (Furniture Row Racing was based in suburban Denver). Todd moved back to Charlotte to work for Gibbs and kept things going out there (Denver). We have a ton of respect for each other over the years. His way of racing was really like ours, they work hard and try to win races. We probably like being beside them in the garage than anybody else in the entire series.

“It’s funny, you put the two of us in a garage beside each other, and we act like teammates in a way. At Homestead (for this past season’s championship race), we were beside each other the whole weekend and talked the whole weekend and I remember I needed a tool and I borrowed it out of their tool box. We respect each other, don’t rat each other out. We see things on their car and don’t say a word and they see stuff on ours and they don’t say a word. That’s a lot of mutual respect.”

Busch Beer returns as sponsor of The Clash at Daytona

Busch Beer
Daytona International Speedway
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 1:43 PM EST
The Busch Clash is back.

After a 22-year absence, Busch Beer will return in 2020 to sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series’ pre-Daytona 500 exhibition race, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday.

The 75-lap/187.5-mile race will be held on Feb. 9. Twenty Cup Series drivers are eligible for the event, including: 2019 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers.

Busch Beer has been part of NASCAR since 1978 when it began sponsoring the Busch Pole Award. The Clash was first held in 1979 and for much of its history only featured the previous year’s pole winners. After the 1997 season, the sponsor of the race was switched to Budweiser through the 2011 season.

“Busch Beer will forever be linked to the history of The Clash and we are thrilled to welcome them back as we collectively drive excitement for the start of the 2020 season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a press release. “Our brand-loyal fans have been awaiting Busch’s return to The Clash for years and we expect this will rekindle memories and help set the stage for the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

Busch’s return to The Clash is part of Busch Beer’s position as a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner, which was announced earlier this month.

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner afforded us the opportunity to evolve our presence in the sport, and authentically connect our deep-rooted history in NASCAR to its future,” said Nick Kelly, vice president of partnerships, beer category and community at Anheuser-Busch, in the press release.. “We’re looking forward to enjoying the Busch Clash with all the fans who’ve waited, and asked, for the return of the original race name.”

 

Stewart Friesen to compete in Pinty’s Series dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway

Stewart Friesen
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen will make his debut in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series under historic circumstances.

Friesen will make his debut in NASCAR’s Canada-based series next year when it holds its first ever race at a dirt track on Aug. 18 at Ohsweken Speedway, which is 67 miles from his hometown of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The announcement came via a press release on Pinty’s Facebook page.

Friesen will also compete in a 360 Sprint Car at the track’s Northern Summer Nationals on Aug. 17 and 18 as part of the show.

For the sprint car race, Friesen will drive a Kevin Loveys-prepared Glenn Styres Racing sprint car with support from Ohsweken Speedway Racesource. His ride for the Pinty’s race will be announced later.

Friesen, who earned his first two Truck Series wins this year, including in the Eldora Dirt Derby, also made the Championship 4.

MORE: Halmar Friesen Racing switching to Toyota for 2020 Truck Series season

The release stated Friesen’s Truck Series crew chief, Trip Bruce, will work with him for the race.

“This is already a destination event for Canadian motorsports fans and adding Stewart Friesen to the cast of talent in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and in our local Ohsweken divisions just adds to this star-studded event,” said Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey in the press release.

In 2015, Friesen became the second Canadian-born driver to win a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event when he claimed a win at Ohsweken Speedway.

 