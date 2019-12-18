Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Decade in Review: Most memorable NASCAR moments of the 2010s

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 9:50 AM EST
The NASCAR of 2010 and the NASCAR of 2019 offer completely different landscapes, from different postseason formats, rules packages, series sponsors and a rapidly changing driver pool driven by the “youth movement.”

A lot happened over the last 10 years, but what are the moments that defined the sport in the 2010s?

Here are 10 moments and stories as voted on by NBC Sports’ writers.

 

1. Aug. 5, 2018

It was a Sunday that began a new era for NASCAR.

Just after 5 p.m. ET, NASCAR’s soon-to-be-voted most popular driver, Chase Elliott, claimed his first career Cup Series win after a late-race duel with Martin Truex Jr. at Watkins Glen International.

The victory on the New York road course came in Elliott’s 99th Cup start and deep into his third full-time season of competition.

Roughly two hours later and more than 300 miles away in Sag Harbor Village, New York, NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

France took a leave absence and later pled guilty to the DWI charge. He was replaced in his position by his uncle, Jim France, one of the sons of NASCAR founder William H.G. France.

Jim France is now the permanent CEO and Chairman of NASCAR.

In the past year, while staying out of the spotlight, Jim France has overseen the integration of the sanctioning body with its track operation arm, International Speedway Corp., the merging of NASCAR with ARCA (which goes into full effect next year) and the Cup Series’ transition to a new premier sponsor model starting next year.

Elliott has won six times in the last two seasons and has been voted most popular driver both years.

 2. Johnson ties Petty and Earnhardt, Nov. 20, 2016

Jimmie Johnson’s record-tying seventh Cup Series title did not come easily.

After starting the season finale from the rear of the field due to a pre-race inspection failure, the Hendrick Motorsports’ driver did not lead in the season finale until an overtime restart to finish the race.

He led the final three laps and solidified his name as one of the greatest to drive a stock car, alongside Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Johnson’s seven titles are spread out over 11 years and multiple playoff formats.

3. Playoff elimination format introduced, 2014

NASCAR unveiled a new post-season format in 2014 that ensured the championship would be decided among four drivers in the final race of the season.

A field of 16 drivers are now whittled down over three rounds with the Championship 4 settled on after the Round of 8. In the finale, the highest placing driver is the champion.

Kevin Harvick claimed the first title under this format, earning his first championship in the process. So far all six championships under the elimination format have been claimed by the winner of the season finale.

Kyle Busch’s 2019 title made him the first repeat champion of the playoff era.

4. “Spingate,” Sept. 7, 2013

 Richmond Raceway was the site of the 2013 Cup regular season finale and a race manipulation scandal that had far reaching consequences.

Michael Waltrip Racing was at the center of “Spingate,” which got its name from the alleged intentional spin conducted by Clint Bowyer in the closing laps of the race, one part of a plan intended to get Bowyer’s teammate, Martin Truex Jr., into the playoffs.

The plan, while initially successful, eventually backfired.

NASCAR fined MWR $300,000, the largest fine in the sport’s history, and docked Bowyer and Truex’s teams 50 points each. Truex was knocked from playoff eligibility and replaced by Ryan Newman.

Further controversy over alleged coordination between Team Penkse and Front Row Motorsports resulted in Jeff Gordon being added as a 13th driver to the playoff field the following weekend.

As a result of the controversy, NAPA Auto Parts withdrew from sponsoring Truex’s team after the season and began sponsoring Chase Elliott at JR Motorsports (and eventually at Hendrick Motorsports).

Truex wound up at Furniture Row Racing in 2014 and three years later won the Cup championship with the single-car team.

Michael Waltrip Racing closed its doors after the 2015 season.

5. Tony Stewart’s final championship run, 2011

 When the 2011 Chase for the Cup began, two-time champion Tony Stewart entered the postseason with no wins and believing his team was a waste of space in the playoff field.

Then Stewart reeled off five wins in 10 races, including the season finale in Miami, where he beat Carl Edwards and clinched the title in a tiebreaker over Edwards.

Stewart remains the only Cup driver to earn their first win of the season in the playoffs and go on to win the championship.

6. NASCAR returns to dirt, July 24, 2013

Arguably one of the most anticipated NASCAR events since the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994, the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returned NASCAR to its roots in 2013 with its first race at Eldora Speedway, the dirt track owned by Tony Stewart.

Austin Dillon claimed the win in the inaugural event and other winners of the Eldora Dirt Derby include Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

7. Juan Pablo Montoya, a Jet Dryer and a Tweet, Feb. 27, 2012

Twitter as a social media platform has existed since 2006. But NASCAR Twitter™ came into its own late on a Monday night during the rain delayed Daytona 500.

With 40 laps left the and the race under caution, something broke on the No. 42 Chevrolet of Juan Pablo Montoya as his car entered Turn 3. His car then slammed into a jet dryer, causing a fiery explosion, spilling gas across the track and destroying Montoya’s car.

No one was hurt, but it led to scenes of track workers cleaning up the mess with Tide, drivers racing each other to a port-a-potty and the cherry on top, Brad Keselowski’s tweet from inside his No. 2 Dodge during the red flag.

Keselowski sent the tweet at 9:58 p.m. ET and NASCAR Twitter was born.

8. “Five Time,” Nov. 21, 2010

Jimmie Johnson got his decade off to a notable start by accomplishing a feat no one had done before or will likely repeat.

Johnson successfully won his fifth-consecutive Cup title, two more than the previous best feat of three straight by Cale Yarborough (1976-78).

Next season will be Johnson’s final full-time Cup campaign and he’ll try to start the next decade just like he started this one, by making some championship history with his eighth title.

9 (tie). Danica Patrick’s Daytona 500 pole, Feb. 17, 2013

Danica Patrick’s NASCAR career ended after 252 national series starts, the last coming in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Patrick never won in her time in a stock car, and the long-term impact of her time in NASCAR and her popularity likely won’t be evident for a while.

But there’s one thing that can never be taken away from her time in the sport: her pole for the 2013 Daytona 500.

That’s how Patrick started her first full-time season in Cup, by becoming the first woman to win the pole for a Cup Series race.

 9 (tie). Trevor Bayne’s only Cup Series win – Feb. 20, 2011

Trevor Bayne only won once in his Cup Series career and boy did he make it count.

The day after his 20th birthday, driving the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Ford in his second career start, Bayne survived the second green-white-checkered finish attempt of the Daytona 500 and won the “Great American Race.”

Bayne would make 187 Cup Starts, with the last coming in 2018 with Roush Fenway Racing.

9 (tie). Enter the Roval – Sept. 30, 2018

Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports Inc. and NASCAR couldn’t have asked for a better debut for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

It all came down to the last lap and the final turn on the new road course, which combined Charlotte’s traditional oval and the revamped infield circuit, the first of its kind in NASCAR.

Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson made contact and spun while racing for the lead, Ryan Blaney stole the win and Kyle Larson drove his battered No. 42 Chevy by the prone car of Jeffrey Earnhardt to pick up the one spot necessary to force a tiebreaker with Johnson and Aric Almirola and advance to the second round of the playoff.

Tentative schedule for NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
NASCAR has released a preliminary schedule for its Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway next year.

Cup teams will race on the “Tricky Triangle” June 27-28. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will precede the Saturday Cup race and the Xfinity Series will compete before Sunday’s Cup race.

The weekend will begin with an ARCA Menards Series race on Thursday.

Here’s the weekend’s tentative schedule.

ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN.

Thursday, June 25

8 a.m. – ARCA garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – ARCA final practice

2 p.m. – ARCA Qualifying; group qualifying

4 p.m. – ARCA driver introductions

4:15 p.m. – ARCA race; 80 laps/200 miles

Friday, June 26

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck Series practice

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Cup practice

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying impound; single truck/one lap

Saturday, June 27

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 – 9:50 a.m. – Xfinity final practice

8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:45 a.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

10:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single car/one lap

11:15 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

Noon – Truck Series race;  Stages 15/30/60 laps – 150 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 1; Stages 30/60/130 laps – 325 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 28

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

9:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single car/one lap

10:30 a.m. – Combined Cup and Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

Noon – Xfinity race; Stages 20/40/90 laps – 225 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 2; Stages 35/70/140 laps – 350 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Rodney Childers can relate to why Cole Pearn stepped away from NASCAR

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 18, 2019, 2:06 PM EST
Cole Pearn shocked the NASCAR world last week when he announced he was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the No. 19 team and the sport as a whole to spend more time with his family.

Few people could better understand Pearn’s decision than Rodney Childers, crew chief on the Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford driven by Kevin Harvick.

While Childers is not quite at the point Pearn was when he made the fateful decision to step away, he more than understands why his good friend did what he did.

“Cole has always been a simple guy,” Childers said on the Stewart-Haas Radio Podcast, Episode 43, with Mike “Nook” McCarville. “He was in a position to do whatever he wants. He’s more of a family man than I think anybody in the garage realized, what his wife and kids mean to him is quite impressive. No matter how many races or championships you win, none of that matters at the end of the day. What matters is those kids and how they grow up and what their dad means to them.

Now-former NASCAR Cup crew chief Cole Pearn. (Getty Images)

“I can promise you, I think about that stuff every day. I’ve done this stuff for a long time. I’ve raced since I was 12 years old. It’s been 31 years, that’s a long time to do it, for sure. You just have to keep plugging along. Some days are good, some days are bad but you have to have a supportive family beneath you, and I feel he definitely had a supportive family. … He’s doing it (retiring) because of what he loves and what means the most to him.”

Childers identifies strongly with Pearn’s desire to spend more time with his family.

“You look back in 2014 and 2015 when we were first started this deal, I was getting home at 10 o’clock every night and I was here at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Childers said on the SHR podcast. “The guys still joke about it but New Years Day came around and I said we were working, and they were like, ‘Well, that’s a holiday.’ And I said, ‘It’s not a holiday right now.’

“If you’re going to win races and run for a championship, you have to work. As a crew chief, you don’t get those days off. … The only time I see the kids is at night. If things are rolling real good at the shop, sometimes I can get out of here at 5:30 p.m. Other times, I don’t get home until it’s 7:30 p.m. or 8 o’clock and they’re already getting in bed. It’s dark when you leave to go to work and it’s dark when you get home and you don’t get a chance to play basketball with them, you don’t throw a ball, don’t go to the tennis court and you don’t take them to golf lessons. You don’t do any of that stuff. I see that with my own kids.”

Childers and Pearn may have been tough competitors on the racetrack, but they also became close friends over the years.

“We’ve talked for a lot of years,” Childers said on the podcast. “A lot of people don’t know this but the first person I called for an elite engineer position when I was starting the 4 team was Cole Pearn. He was just getting moved up into a crew chief position (at Furniture Row Racing) and wasn’t sure if he wanted to do that or not, but he made the best out of it.

“He worked under Todd Berrier out there (Furniture Row Racing was based in suburban Denver). Todd moved back to Charlotte to work for Gibbs and kept things going out there (Denver). We have a ton of respect for each other over the years. His way of racing was really like ours, they work hard and try to win races. We probably like being beside them in the garage than anybody else in the entire series.

“It’s funny, you put the two of us in a garage beside each other, and we act like teammates in a way. At Homestead (for this past season’s championship race), we were beside each other the whole weekend and talked the whole weekend and I remember I needed a tool and I borrowed it out of their tool box. We respect each other, don’t rat each other out. We see things on their car and don’t say a word and they see stuff on ours and they don’t say a word. That’s a lot of mutual respect.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Busch Beer returns as sponsor of The Clash at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 1:43 PM EST
The Busch Clash is back.

After a 22-year absence, Busch Beer will return in 2020 to sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series’ pre-Daytona 500 exhibition race, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday.

The 75-lap/187.5-mile race will be held on Feb. 9. Twenty Cup Series drivers are eligible for the event, including: 2019 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers.

Busch Beer has been part of NASCAR since 1978 when it began sponsoring the Busch Pole Award. The Clash was first held in 1979 and for much of its history only featured the previous year’s pole winners. After the 1997 season, the sponsor of the race was switched to Budweiser through the 2011 season.

“Busch Beer will forever be linked to the history of The Clash and we are thrilled to welcome them back as we collectively drive excitement for the start of the 2020 season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a press release. “Our brand-loyal fans have been awaiting Busch’s return to The Clash for years and we expect this will rekindle memories and help set the stage for the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

Busch’s return to The Clash is part of Busch Beer’s position as a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner, which was announced earlier this month.

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner afforded us the opportunity to evolve our presence in the sport, and authentically connect our deep-rooted history in NASCAR to its future,” said Nick Kelly, vice president of partnerships, beer category and community at Anheuser-Busch, in the press release.. “We’re looking forward to enjoying the Busch Clash with all the fans who’ve waited, and asked, for the return of the original race name.”

 

Stewart Friesen to compete in Pinty’s Series dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway

Stewart Friesen
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen will make his debut in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series under historic circumstances.

Friesen will make his debut in NASCAR’s Canada-based series next year when it holds its first ever race at a dirt track on Aug. 18 at Ohsweken Speedway, which is 67 miles from his hometown of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The announcement came via a press release on Pinty’s Facebook page.

Friesen will also compete in a 360 Sprint Car at the track’s Northern Summer Nationals on Aug. 17 and 18 as part of the show.

For the sprint car race, Friesen will drive a Kevin Loveys-prepared Glenn Styres Racing sprint car with support from Ohsweken Speedway Racesource. His ride for the Pinty’s race will be announced later.

Friesen, who earned his first two Truck Series wins this year, including in the Eldora Dirt Derby, also made the Championship 4.

MORE: Halmar Friesen Racing switching to Toyota for 2020 Truck Series season

The release stated Friesen’s Truck Series crew chief, Trip Bruce, will work with him for the race.

“This is already a destination event for Canadian motorsports fans and adding Stewart Friesen to the cast of talent in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and in our local Ohsweken divisions just adds to this star-studded event,” said Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey in the press release.

In 2015, Friesen became the second Canadian-born driver to win a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event when he claimed a win at Ohsweken Speedway.

 