Busch Beer returns as sponsor of The Clash at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 1:43 PM EST
The Busch Clash is back.

After a 22-year absence, Busch Beer will return in 2020 to sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series’ pre-Daytona 500 exhibition race, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday.

The 75-lap/187.5-mile race will be held on Feb. 9. Twenty Cup Series drivers are eligible for the event, including: 2019 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers.

Busch Beer has been part of NASCAR since 1978 when it began sponsoring the Busch Pole Award. The Clash was first held in 1979 and for much of its history only featured the previous year’s pole winners. After the 1997 season, the sponsor of the race was switched to Budweiser through the 2011 season.

“Busch Beer will forever be linked to the history of The Clash and we are thrilled to welcome them back as we collectively drive excitement for the start of the 2020 season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a press release. “Our brand-loyal fans have been awaiting Busch’s return to The Clash for years and we expect this will rekindle memories and help set the stage for the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

Busch’s return to The Clash is part of Busch Beer’s position as a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner, which was announced earlier this month.

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner afforded us the opportunity to evolve our presence in the sport, and authentically connect our deep-rooted history in NASCAR to its future,” said Nick Kelly, vice president of partnerships, beer category and community at Anheuser-Busch, in the press release.. “We’re looking forward to enjoying the Busch Clash with all the fans who’ve waited, and asked, for the return of the original race name.”

 

Tentative schedule for NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
NASCAR has released a preliminary schedule for its Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway next year.

Cup teams will race on the “Tricky Triangle” June 27-28. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will precede the Saturday Cup race and the Xfinity Series will compete before Sunday’s Cup race.

The weekend will begin with an ARCA Menards Series race on Thursday.

Here’s the weekend’s tentative schedule.

ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN.

Thursday, June 25

8 a.m. – ARCA garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – ARCA final practice

2 p.m. – ARCA Qualifying; group qualifying

4 p.m. – ARCA driver introductions

4:15 p.m. – ARCA race; 80 laps/200 miles

Friday, June 26

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck Series practice

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Cup practice

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying impound; single truck/one lap

Saturday, June 27

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 – 9:50 a.m. – Xfinity final practice

8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:45 a.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

10:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single car/one lap

11:15 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

Noon – Truck Series race;  Stages 15/30/60 laps – 150 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 1; Stages 30/60/130 laps – 325 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 28

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

9:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single car/one lap

10:30 a.m. – Combined Cup and Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

Noon – Xfinity race; Stages 20/40/90 laps – 225 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 2; Stages 35/70/140 laps – 350 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Rodney Childers can relate to why Cole Pearn stepped away from NASCAR

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 18, 2019, 2:06 PM EST
Cole Pearn shocked the NASCAR world last week when he announced he was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the No. 19 team and the sport as a whole to spend more time with his family.

Few people could better understand Pearn’s decision than Rodney Childers, crew chief on the Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford driven by Kevin Harvick.

While Childers is not quite at the point Pearn was when he made the fateful decision to step away, he more than understands why his good friend did what he did.

“Cole has always been a simple guy,” Childers said on the Stewart-Haas Radio Podcast, Episode 43, with Mike “Nook” McCarville. “He was in a position to do whatever he wants. He’s more of a family man than I think anybody in the garage realized, what his wife and kids mean to him is quite impressive. No matter how many races or championships you win, none of that matters at the end of the day. What matters is those kids and how they grow up and what their dad means to them.

Now-former NASCAR Cup crew chief Cole Pearn. (Getty Images)

“I can promise you, I think about that stuff every day. I’ve done this stuff for a long time. I’ve raced since I was 12 years old. It’s been 31 years, that’s a long time to do it, for sure. You just have to keep plugging along. Some days are good, some days are bad but you have to have a supportive family beneath you, and I feel he definitely had a supportive family. … He’s doing it (retiring) because of what he loves and what means the most to him.”

Childers identifies strongly with Pearn’s desire to spend more time with his family.

“You look back in 2014 and 2015 when we were first started this deal, I was getting home at 10 o’clock every night and I was here at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Childers said on the SHR podcast. “The guys still joke about it but New Years Day came around and I said we were working, and they were like, ‘Well, that’s a holiday.’ And I said, ‘It’s not a holiday right now.’

“If you’re going to win races and run for a championship, you have to work. As a crew chief, you don’t get those days off. … The only time I see the kids is at night. If things are rolling real good at the shop, sometimes I can get out of here at 5:30 p.m. Other times, I don’t get home until it’s 7:30 p.m. or 8 o’clock and they’re already getting in bed. It’s dark when you leave to go to work and it’s dark when you get home and you don’t get a chance to play basketball with them, you don’t throw a ball, don’t go to the tennis court and you don’t take them to golf lessons. You don’t do any of that stuff. I see that with my own kids.”

Childers and Pearn may have been tough competitors on the racetrack, but they also became close friends over the years.

“We’ve talked for a lot of years,” Childers said on the podcast. “A lot of people don’t know this but the first person I called for an elite engineer position when I was starting the 4 team was Cole Pearn. He was just getting moved up into a crew chief position (at Furniture Row Racing) and wasn’t sure if he wanted to do that or not, but he made the best out of it.

“He worked under Todd Berrier out there (Furniture Row Racing was based in suburban Denver). Todd moved back to Charlotte to work for Gibbs and kept things going out there (Denver). We have a ton of respect for each other over the years. His way of racing was really like ours, they work hard and try to win races. We probably like being beside them in the garage than anybody else in the entire series.

“It’s funny, you put the two of us in a garage beside each other, and we act like teammates in a way. At Homestead (for this past season’s championship race), we were beside each other the whole weekend and talked the whole weekend and I remember I needed a tool and I borrowed it out of their tool box. We respect each other, don’t rat each other out. We see things on their car and don’t say a word and they see stuff on ours and they don’t say a word. That’s a lot of mutual respect.”

Stewart Friesen to compete in Pinty’s Series dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway

Stewart Friesen
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen will make his debut in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series under historic circumstances.

Friesen will make his debut in NASCAR’s Canada-based series next year when it holds its first ever race at a dirt track on Aug. 18 at Ohsweken Speedway, which is 67 miles from his hometown of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The announcement came via a press release on Pinty’s Facebook page.

Friesen will also compete in a 360 Sprint Car at the track’s Northern Summer Nationals on Aug. 17 and 18 as part of the show.

For the sprint car race, Friesen will drive a Kevin Loveys-prepared Glenn Styres Racing sprint car with support from Ohsweken Speedway Racesource. His ride for the Pinty’s race will be announced later.

Friesen, who earned his first two Truck Series wins this year, including in the Eldora Dirt Derby, also made the Championship 4.

The release stated Friesen’s Truck Series crew chief, Trip Bruce, will work with him for the race.

“This is already a destination event for Canadian motorsports fans and adding Stewart Friesen to the cast of talent in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and in our local Ohsweken divisions just adds to this star-studded event,” said Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey in the press release.

In 2015, Friesen became the second Canadian-born driver to win a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event when he claimed a win at Ohsweken Speedway.

 

Darlington Raceway unveils theme for 2020 Throwback Weekend

Darlington Raceway
Darlington Raceway
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 18, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Darlington Raceway on Wednesday announced the theme for its annual throwback weekend, Sept. 4-6, 2020.

The “Track Too Tough To Tame” will be “Celebrating NASCAR’s Champions … Past, Present and Future” and will recognize NASCAR champions in both the Cup and Xfinity Series during the weekend.

The three days will culminate in the opening race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the legendary Southern 500, on Sept. 6.

“When you look back at the history of the sport and all the champions that have won our great championship and all those drivers that have won at Darlington, there’s almost 20 drivers that were champions in the same year that they won one or more races at Darlington,” track president Kerry Tharp said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

Tharp continued, “I think this gives teams a real opportunity to honor champions, whether it’s paint schemes or something on their car that honors champions of our sport. … We really thought this was the way to go and allows us to celebrate the past, celebrate the present and oh by the way, that first race in the playoffs at Darlington will be the first step towards the 2020 champion.”

This will be the sixth consecutive year that Darlington has held its award-winning throwback weekend, and also marks the 71st running of the Southern 500. The Xfinity Series will also host the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

“There is so much history and correlation between NASCAR champions and Darlington race winners that this Throwback theme makes our 2020 event that much more special for our fans, teams, partners and stakeholders,” Tharp said.

The NASCAR Cup Series has seen 33 different drivers capture 71 total championships since the series began in 1949. Drivers with multiple championships include Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson (all with seven championships apiece); Jeff Gordon (4); Lee Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip and Tony Stewart (all with three championships apiece); Buck Baker, Joe Weatherly, Ned Jarrett, Terry Labonte and Kyle Busch (all with two championships apiece), and 17 other drivers have won one championship each.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 29 different drivers have won the championship since the series began in 1982: Jack Ingram, Sam Ard, Larry Pearson, Randy LaJoie, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Tyler Reddick have all won two Xfinity championships apiece. There have been 20 other drivers who have won one championship each.

