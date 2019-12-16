Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
John Hunter Nemechek
John Hunter Nemechek is engaged

By Daniel McFadinDec 16, 2019, 1:51 PM EST
John Hunter Nemechek is off the market.

The 22 year-old Nemechek, who will drive the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series in 2020, announced on social media Sunday he is engaged to girlfriend Taylor Stier.

Tanner Gray to race Truck full-time in 2020 for DGR-Crosley

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 16, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Just over a year after winning the 2018 NHRA Pro Stock championship, Tanner Gray’s NASCAR path is picking up steam.

DGR-Crosley announced Monday that Gray will compete full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the 2020 season.

Gray, who will turn 21 on April 15, will drive the DGR-Crosley No. 15 Ford F-150 and compete for Truck Series’ rookie of the year honors.

The Artesia, New Mexico native will also drive in several select ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East (formerly K&N Pro Series East) races in 2020, the team announced.

Gray competed in several different racing series in the 2019 season, including late models, ARCA East (in 12 starts, won at South Boston, had six top-five and nine top-10 finishes, and finished third in the standings), ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (competed in three races, earning top-20 finishes in each).

“I’m really looking forward to next year,” Gray said in a media release. “Obviously running full-time in the Truck Series is going to be tough with how competitive the series is. It’s going to be challenging racing with these guys week in and week out, but I have a lot of great people around me.

“The experience in the DGR-Crosley guys will help me adapt and learn quickly. It’s also exciting that Ford is coming on board and giving us assets that will further advance our performance each week.”

Added team co-owner David Gilliland, “Tanner has done a great job in his transition to stock car racing. I was really impressed with how well he picked up the feel of the car and was able to provide very detailed feedback.”

Gilliland continued, “It’s a big step up to the Truck Series, but there’s not a doubt in my mind that he’s ready for it. I’m confident that the team we are assembling at DGR-Crosley is going to be one that is a factor every weekend and will compete for wins. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Gray’s first race is the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14.

Ryan Newman among NASCAR drivers entered in Gateway Dirt Nationals

Ryan Newman
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 16, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Several NASCAR drivers are entered into this weekend’s Arizona Sport Shirts Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis, which features midget cars, modifieds and super late models.

The three-night event runs from Thursday through Saturday and will be held at The Dome at America’s Center and will feature the likes of Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., incoming Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch.

All six of them will be competing in the midget portion of the event.

Newman and Bell will race in the Thursday night preliminary. Larson, Stenhouse, Briscoe and Welch are entered in the Friday night preliminary.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace is competing in the modifieds portion of the event. He is in the Friday night preliminary event.

On-track activity for both nights begins at 4 p.m. ET

The main event for all three categories is scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The winner of each race will be awarded $10,000.

Bill Simpson, legendary motorsports safety pioneer, dies at 79

Bill Simpson
Bob Harmeyer/Archive Photos/Getty Images
By Nate RyanDec 16, 2019, 3:40 PM EST
Motorsports safety pioneer Bill Simpson died Monday after suffering a stroke last week, according to the Motorsports Hall of Fame. He was 79.

Simpson was a 2003 inductee of the Motorsports Hall of Fame, which recognized his long career in racing. He began as a drag racer and moved on to open-wheel racing, finishing 13th in the 1974 Indianapolis 500. After ending his career as a driver, he focused on Simpson Performance Products, which he founded.

One of the company’s primary thrusts was racing safety, of which Simpson became a passionate advocate after breaking both arms in a 1958 drag racing crash.

“Until then, I was like most drivers,” Simpson was quoted as saying in his Motorsports Hall of Fame biography. “The only time I thought about safety was after I’d been hurt. This time, I was hurt bad enough to do a lot of thinking.”

Simpson is credited with helping spearhead many innovations and developed hundreds of safety products, including the first parachute in drag racing, the firesuit, heat shields and several generations of helmets.

His seat belts were used by dozens of famous drivers but also were at the center of the biggest controversy of Simpson’s career. Dale Earnhardt was wearing a Simpson-manufactured seat belt when he was killed in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. An accident report from NASCAR attributed Earnhardt’s skull fracture in part to his Simpson left-lap belt becoming separated.

Simpson filed an $8.5-million defamation of character lawsuit against NASCAR. After receiving death threats (and also having his tires slashed and bullets fired into his home in Charlotte, N.C.), he resigned from Simpson Performance Products in July 2001. But he remained in the safety business, forming Impact Racing.

His vigilance and belief in the quality of his products was legendary, particularly their flame-retardant ability. In 1986, he set himself on fire while wearing one of his suits to prove its efficacy.

NASCAR’s Mike Helton, wife to be honored for philanthropic, service efforts

Photo courtesy Council on Aging of Volusia County
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 16, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton and wife Lynda have been chosen as recipients of an award for their philanthropic and service efforts to the Volusia County, Florida community.

The Heltons will receive the Glenn and Connie Ritchey Community Service Award on April 24, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway’s Daytona 500 Club. According to a media release, the award “honors local heroes whose leadership and service make Volusia County a better place to live, work and play.”

Daytona Beach and Daytona International Speedway are both located within Volusia County.

This is the 16th year the award has been given, benefiting the Council on Aging of Volusia (COA). The Heltons, who reside in Volusia County, have long been involved in a number of county-based activities, including local arts, health and human service organizations, as well as NASCAR-supported charities, according to the media release.

“Lynda and Mike are known for their generosity to the NASCAR nation, in addition to their involvement in our own community, which includes their support of Council on Aging and SMA Healthcare, among countless other organizations,” said Sarah Gurtis, COA’s President and CEO. “We are thrilled that this wonderful couple was selected to receive this honor, and we are genuinely looking forward to this event!”

The evening will be a casual event “centered around three things – jeans, boots and wine,” the release said. There will be several fundraising elements to the evening, as well. Since the Ritchey Award was first started 15 years ago, it has raised well over $1 million to provide services to Volusia County at-risk seniors.

Members of the NASCAR community have been honored several times over the past 15 years, with other past winners including Anne Bledsoe France and husband/NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., Betty Jane and Bill France Jr., and International Speedway Corp. CEO Lesa France Kennedy and brother and former NASCAR chairman/CEO Brian France.

