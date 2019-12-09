Stephen Nasse roars from back of field to win Snowball Derby

Stephen Nasse went from starting next-to-last to finish first and win the rain-delayed 52nd Snowball Derby Monday at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
The 24-year-old Nasse, of Pinellas Park, Florida, started from 36th position in the 37-driver field, survived four late restarts and captured one of the most prestigious Super Late Model races in the country.
“Man, this is awesome, dude,” Nasse told Speed51.com. “The power steering went out on Lap 80 and I thought we were screwed. My arms are so tired now.
“Just a lot of patience, a great spotter and crew. I did everything I could. But we made it and we’re the Derby champs.”
When asked where this win ranks in his career, Nasse told Speed51.com, “This is the top daddy right here. This is it.”
Where does Nasse go from here? “It makes us a lot better to come back and win it again next year,” Nasse told Speed51.com.
Nasse adds his name to a long list of Derby winners including Kyle Busch (2009, 2017), Erik Jones (2012, 2013), John Hunter Nemecheck (2014), Chase Elliott (2011, 2015), Christian Eckes (2016) and Noah Gragson (2018).
Travis Braden, who started 30th, finished second, followed by 14-year-old Jake Garcia, who made his first career Snowball Derby start. Had Garcia won, he would have been the youngest winner in Derby history (NASCAR Cup star Chase Elliott holds that record at 16 years, 6 days old, in 2011).
Rounding out the top five were Canadian native Cole Butcher and Jesse Dutilly. The race was originally scheduled to be run Sunday, but persistent rain pushed the event to Monday afternoon/evening.
Several other notables and their finishing positions included veteran Cup driver David Gilliland (28th), JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry (30th), and NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie, who suffered early problems and finished 32nd. Former Roush Fenway Racing Xfinity Series driver Ty Majeski finished 14th, and ARCA Menards Pro Series West (formerly K&N Pro Series West) driver Derek Kraus finished 19th.
Majeski appeared headed to the win with less than two laps to go when he was involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 317, bringing out a red flag race stoppage.
That opened the door for Nasse, Braden and Garcia.
As a result, instead of earning what would have been the 100th late model win of his career, the 25-year-old native of Seymour, Wisconsin, was left with a wrecked race car and finished 14th.
“I’m just extremely frustrated,” Majeski told Speed51.com. “We had a real good car, a car plenty capable of winning. This is a tough one. Man, it sucks.”
Here are the unofficial results, courtesy of Speed51.com:
52nd Annual Snowball Derby Unofficial Results
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|51n
|Stephen Nasse
|2
|26b
|Travis Braden
|3
|35
|Jake Garcia
|4
|53b
|Cole Butcher
|5
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|6
|48
|Preston Peltier
|7
|51s
|Chandler Smith
|8
|22
|Casey Roderick
|9
|18
|Hunter Robbins
|10
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|11
|53j
|Boris Jurkovic
|12
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|13
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|14
|91
|Ty Majeski
|15
|9C
|Jeff Choquette
|16
|43
|Derek Thorn
|17
|81
|Giovanni Bromante
|18
|7d
|John DeAngelis
|19
|2
|Derek Kraus
|20
|54c
|Matt Craig
|21
|9m
|Brad May
|22
|51a
|Michael Atwell
|23
|20m
|Cole Moore
|24
|75
|Jeremy Doss
|25
|16
|Lucas Jones
|26
|26p
|Bubba Pollard
|27
|10
|Kaden Honeycutt
|28
|54g
|David Gilliland
|29
|112
|Augie Grill
|30
|57
|Josh Berry
|31
|14c
|Connor Okrzesik
|32
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|33
|21p
|Jeremy Pate
|34
|11
|David Rogers
|35
|15
|Rodrigo Rejon
|36
|4
|Kyle Plott
|37
|78
|Corey Heim