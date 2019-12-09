Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Stephen Nasse roars from back of field to win Snowball Derby

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 9, 2019, 8:52 PM EST
Stephen Nasse went from starting next-to-last to finish first and win the rain-delayed 52nd Snowball Derby Monday at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

The 24-year-old Nasse, of Pinellas Park, Florida, started from 36th position in the 37-driver field, survived four late restarts and captured one of the most prestigious Super Late Model races in the country.

“Man, this is awesome, dude,” Nasse told Speed51.com. “The power steering went out on Lap 80 and I thought we were screwed. My arms are so tired now.

“Just a lot of patience, a great spotter and crew. I did everything I could. But we made it and we’re the Derby champs.”

When asked where this win ranks in his career, Nasse told Speed51.com, “This is the top daddy right here. This is it.”

Where does Nasse go from here? “It makes us a lot better to come back and win it again next year,” Nasse told Speed51.com.

Nasse adds his name to a long list of Derby winners including Kyle Busch (2009, 2017), Erik Jones (2012, 2013), John Hunter Nemecheck (2014), Chase Elliott (2011, 2015), Christian Eckes (2016) and Noah Gragson (2018).

Travis Braden, who started 30th, finished second, followed by 14-year-old Jake Garcia, who made his first career Snowball Derby start. Had Garcia won, he would have been the youngest winner in Derby history (NASCAR Cup star Chase Elliott holds that record at 16 years, 6 days old, in 2011).

Rounding out the top five were Canadian native Cole Butcher and Jesse Dutilly. The race was originally scheduled to be run Sunday, but persistent rain pushed the event to Monday afternoon/evening.

Several other notables and their finishing positions included veteran Cup driver David Gilliland (28th), JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry (30th), and NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie, who suffered early problems and finished 32nd. Former Roush Fenway Racing Xfinity Series driver Ty Majeski finished 14th, and ARCA Menards Pro Series West (formerly K&N Pro Series West) driver Derek Kraus finished 19th.

Majeski appeared headed to the win with less than two laps to go when he was involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 317, bringing out a red flag race stoppage.

That opened the door for Nasse, Braden and Garcia.

As a result, instead of earning what would have been the 100th late model win of his career, the 25-year-old native of Seymour, Wisconsin, was left with a wrecked race car and finished 14th.

“I’m just extremely frustrated,” Majeski told Speed51.com. “We had a real good car, a car plenty capable of winning. This is a tough one. Man, it sucks.”

Here are the unofficial results, courtesy of Speed51.com:

52nd Annual Snowball Derby Unofficial Results

Pos. # Driver
1 51n Stephen Nasse
2 26b Travis Braden
3 35 Jake Garcia
4 53b Cole Butcher
5 30 Jesse Dutilly
6 48 Preston Peltier
7 51s Chandler Smith
8 22 Casey Roderick
9 18 Hunter Robbins
10 36 Dan Fredrickson
11 53j Boris Jurkovic
12 119 Dalton Zehr
13 12G Derek Griffith
14 91 Ty Majeski
15 9C Jeff Choquette
16 43 Derek Thorn
17 81 Giovanni Bromante
18 7d John DeAngelis
19 2 Derek Kraus
20 54c Matt Craig
21 9m Brad May
22 51a Michael Atwell
23 20m Cole Moore
24 75 Jeremy Doss
25 16 Lucas Jones
26 26p Bubba Pollard
27 10 Kaden Honeycutt
28 54g David Gilliland
29 112 Augie Grill
30 57 Josh Berry
31 14c Connor Okrzesik
32 7 Corey LaJoie
33 21p Jeremy Pate
34 11 David Rogers
35 15 Rodrigo Rejon
36 4 Kyle Plott
37 78 Corey Heim

Oh baby: Austin Dillon and wife Whitney expecting their first child

Photo courtesy Austin and Whitney Dillon
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 9, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
The NASCAR baby boom continues.

Austin Dillon and wife Whitney announced Monday on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. Baby Dillon is due in June 2020, the couple revealed.

View this post on Instagram

DILLON PARTY OF 3 ❤️ Coming June 2020

A post shared by Whitney Dillon (@whitneydillon) on

 

 

As part of a photo shoot at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of Austin’s first career Cup win, Austin and Whitney Dillon made the baby news reveal on the same day as their second wedding anniversary.

They were married Dec. 9, 2017, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina.

Baby Dillon will be the second great-grandchild for team owner Richard Childress and wife Judy. Austin’s brother, Ty, and wife Haley welcomed daughter Oakley Ray Dillon on Nov. 22, 2017.

News of Austin and Whitney’s forthcoming bundle of joy comes on the heels of Corey LaJoie and wife Kelly are expecting their first child around Easter 2020, as well as the last week’s birth of the second child, daughter Autumn, to driver Brad Keselowski and wife Paige.

NASCAR shocker: Cole Pearn resigns as Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 9, 2019, 4:59 PM EST
In what is one of the biggest surprises of the NASCAR offseason, Cole Pearn has resigned as crew chief of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Pearn has decided to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities, the team said in a media release.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” Pearn said in a statement. “At the end of the day, I really want to spend time with my family and actually see my kids grow up.

“Being on the road, you are away from home so much and miss a lot of time with your family. I don’t want to miss that time anymore. I want to be there for all the things that my kids are going to experience while they are still young.

“I love racing and there isn’t a better place to be than Joe Gibbs Racing, but I don’t want to look back in 20 years and think about everything I missed with my wife and kids while I was gone. They are what is most important to me.”

Added Truex in a statement, “I cannot say enough good things about Cole and what he has meant for my career. I appreciate his hard work and dedication to our race team over the past six years going back to when he was my engineer at Furniture Row. Our friendship is what matters most to me and I’m happy that he’s doing what’s best for him and his family.”

About an hour after the blockbuster news was made public by JGR, Pearn appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s SiriusXM Speedway with Dave Moody and further expounded on his reasons for stepping down, saying:

“Everybody in the sport understands the grind of what the schedule is. To do it at the top level, you have to be all the way in. I was somehow making it work with my family until my kids got in school and once they’re in school and you have a day off on a Thursday, it really doesn’t matter. You pretty much go all week and you barely see ’em.

“I didn’t want to look back at my life and miss those moments. For me to get the opportunity to work in racing has been just a dream come true and then to have the success we’ve had just blows my mind. When you’ve achieved more than you’ve ever dreamt, you look at the other things in life you’ve been missing and I just felt like it was time.”

What’s next for Pearn?

“We’re working on that and going to let the dust settle a bit,” Pearn told Moody. “I’m must looking forward to being around the family. I’m going to keep myself busy. I’m definitely too young not to do anything so I’m definitely going to keep working, that’s for sure.”

Pearn conceded that both Truex and team owner Joe Gibbs were shocked when he revealed his plans to step away.

“Yeah, I definitely don’t think anybody saw that coming,” Pearn told Moody. “There’s no easy way to deliver that news, especially to people you respect and care about. I’ve been losing a lot of sleep trying to figure out the best way to do it, but at the end of the day, just being honest and speaking from the heart was the way to do it. They’re both amazing people and I think they took it about as best as anybody could.”

Truex joined Furniture Row Racing in 2014 and Pearn, who had already been with the team as an engineer, moved to the crew chief role for the 2015 season. In 179 races together, Pearn and Truex combined to reach the season- and championship-deciding Championship 4 race four different times, achieving one championship (2017), two runner-up titles (2018 and 2019), 24 wins, 70 top fives, 110 top 10s and 12 poles.

Of note, their 23 wins together from 2016 through 2019 are the most of any driver-crew chief combination currently active. During the most recent playoffs, the team claimed three wins, a pair of runner-up finishes and only finished outside the top seven once in 10 races.

The pair moved to JGR for the 2019 season from the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing. They compiled a NASCAR Cup series-best seven wins, 15 top-five finishes and 24 top-10s in 2019. During the playoffs alone, the Pearn-led No. 19 team claimed three wins, a pair of runner-up finishes and only finished outside the top seven once in 10 races.

JGR said in its statement that a replacement for Pearn as crew chief for the No. 19 will be announced at a later date.

Fellow crew chief Rodney Childers, of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team, along with others took to Twitter to express their feelings on Pearn’s departure:

North Wilkesboro Speedway gets makeover for ‘date’ with iRacing

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Twitter
By Daniel McFadinDec 9, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina hasn’t hosted a NASCAR national series event since September 1996 and it’s not about to anytime soon.

But, thanks to the efforts of Dale Earnhardt Jr., the historic short track may soon have a second digital-based life on the iRacing simulator.

Earnhardt posted images on social media Monday showing the track’s aging surface cleared of debris that had grown up on it over the years.

With the images, Earnhardt said the track is “getting a trim for an important date with @iRacing.”

This comes a few months after Earnhardt discussed the subject of cleaning the racing surface and scanning it for use on iRacing with Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith on an episode of “The Dale Jr. Download.”

NASCAR Pinty’s Series to compete on dirt for first time in 2020

NASCAR Pinty's Series
By Daniel McFadinDec 9, 2019, 10:59 AM EST
NASCAR’s continued embrace of dirt racing will continue in 2020 with the Canada-based Pinty’s Series.

Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario announced on Friday that it will host the series’ first race at a dirt track next season.

The event on the 3/8-mile track will consist of practice, time trials, qualifying heats and a 100-lap feature event to be run at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 18.

Photo courtesy Ohsweken Speedway.

The series follows in the steps of the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and its yearly visit to Eldora Speedway, which began in 2013. It also joins the ARCA Menards Series West, which has held a race on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track the last two seasons.

“Next year is the 25th anniversary of Ohsweken Speedway,” said track owner Glenn Styres in a press release. “It will be amazing to see NASCAR stock cars racing around this place. This is a great chance to show the world what a first class facility we have here in Ohsweken.”

Ohsweken Speedway is located about 60 miles southwest of Toronto, and 85 miles northwest of Buffalo, New York.

“Pinty’s has a long history in motorsports and whether it’s our NASCAR Pinty’s Series venues, Short Track Nationals at both Jukasa in Canada and Bristol in the USA or our investment in Pinty’s All North Racing on MavTV, we know our target audience lives for authentic experiences.” said Anthony Spiteri of series sponsor Pinty’s Delicious Foods in a press release. “Taking the Pinty’s Series to the ever popular Ohsweken Speedway combines the best of the best in teams, drivers and venues. I suspect a few surprises for our fans as well! August can’t come quick enough.”