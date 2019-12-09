North Wilkesboro Speedway gets makeover for ‘date’ with iRacing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The grandson of late NASCAR Cup star Neil Bonnett was seriously injured in a crash during Saturday night’s Snowflake 100 late model race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

Justin Bonnett suffered a compound fracture of the fibula and tibula and burns to his hands, face and neck in a fiery wreck that prompted him to be transferred to a hospital in Mobile, Alabama, according to a post on his team’s Facebook page.

According to various media reports, Bonnett was running 26th on Lap 54 when he was unable to avoid and made contact with the spinning car of Jarrett Parker.

Driving the No. 12, the same number his late grandfather carried for much of his Cup career, the younger Bonnett’s car was engulfed in flames after the fuel tank on Parker’s car became dislodged and caught fire, spilling fuel and flames across the racetrack. Here is a video of the incident, courtesy of Joshua Nelms, who shot the video, and Sidedrafting Productions, which posted it.

Bonnett’s car came to a stop on the apron between turns three and four, where he was quickly pulled from his car by safety crews, who also extinguished the fire. The race was red-flagged for a lengthy period of time afterward.

According to media reports, the 26-year-old Bonnett was taken by ambulance to a local Pensacola hospital, where he was briefly treated before he was airlifted to a hospital in Mobile.

It was upon arrival at the Mobile hospital that it was determined Bonnett would undergo late night surgery, according to several posts on his Facebook page, written by his aunt and Neil’s daughter, Kristen Bonnett Ray.

Later Sunday morning, Bonnett’s aunt posted this update on his condition:

Justin Bonnett still lives in Hueytown, Ala., home of the famous “Alabama Gang,” of which his grandfather was part of, as well as Bobby and Donnie Allison, Red Farmer, Jimmy Means, the late Davey Allison, Hut Stricklin and David Bonnett, Justin’s father.

The Snowflake 100 was a preliminary race for Sunday’s main event, the 52nd annual Snowball Derby. The 300-lap race starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Here are several additional posts on Bonnett’s wreck from social media:

Red Flag:"Everyone ran INTO the fire to make sure Justin Bonnett got out. Many brave people in the short track community. Justin was alert and asking for water, his leg is broken." pic.twitter.com/TmPByUvW0a — BackStretchRacingMedia 🏁🏁 (@backstretchrace) December 8, 2019

The damage to the Justin Bonnett car. This is where he connected with Jarrett Parker. Bonnett is being transported to a local hospital for a reported broken leg. pic.twitter.com/DpUwJrfN7O — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) December 8, 2019

Jarrett Parker lost control on the backstretch and came up the track and connected with Justin Bonnett. That's how the fuel cell got stripped apart. https://t.co/hSRqUxmlwF — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) December 8, 2019

The scene of absolute chaos. Justin Bonnett is the 12, but it was the 46 (far frame) who took a hit that shot the fuel cell a good 75 feet further into the center of the corner.@5FlagsSpeedway | #Snowflake100 pic.twitter.com/QrUxw5kTNO — Jacob Seelman (@JacobSeelman77) December 8, 2019

