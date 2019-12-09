NASCAR Pinty’s Series to compete on dirt for first time in 2020

NASCAR’s continued embrace of dirt racing will continue in 2020 with the Canada-based Pinty’s Series.

Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario announced on Friday that it will host the series’ first race at a dirt track next season.

The event on the 3/8-mile track will consist of practice, time trials, qualifying heats and a 100-lap feature event to be run at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 18.

The series follows in the steps of the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and its yearly visit to Eldora Speedway, which began in 2013. It also joins the ARCA Menards Series West, which has held a race on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track the last two seasons.

“Next year is the 25th anniversary of Ohsweken Speedway,” said track owner Glenn Styres in a press release. “It will be amazing to see NASCAR stock cars racing around this place. This is a great chance to show the world what a first class facility we have here in Ohsweken.”

Ohsweken Speedway is located about 60 miles southwest of Toronto, and 85 miles northwest of Buffalo, New York.

“Pinty’s has a long history in motorsports and whether it’s our NASCAR Pinty’s Series venues, Short Track Nationals at both Jukasa in Canada and Bristol in the USA or our investment in Pinty’s All North Racing on MavTV, we know our target audience lives for authentic experiences.” said Anthony Spiteri of series sponsor Pinty’s Delicious Foods in a press release. “Taking the Pinty’s Series to the ever popular Ohsweken Speedway combines the best of the best in teams, drivers and venues. I suspect a few surprises for our fans as well! August can’t come quick enough.”

