Chase Elliott wins Cup Most Popular Driver award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chase Elliott was selected as the NMPA Most Popular Driver in a fan vote announced during Thursday’s NASCAR Awards show.
It is the second consecutive victory for Elliott in the category.
“Honored to have two,” Elliott said. “It’s really more than a trophy or award. It is about the people you see at the race track.”
It is the 29th consecutive year that either an Elliott or Earnhardt has won the award.
The last driver not named Elliott or Earnhardt to win this award was Darrell Waltrip in 1990.
Other award winners included:
The Bill France Award of Excellence, an award that is not given every year, was presented to car owner Joe Gibbs for his signifiant contribution to the sport.
The NMPA Myers Brothers Award for outstanding contribution to the sport was presented to Darrell Waltrip.
The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award is Joe Vaughn, who has volunteered for nearly two decades, raising both awareness and funds on behalf of the Project HOPE Foundation, based in Greenville, South Carolina. The foundation’s mission is to provide a lifespan of services to the autism community to help families, open minds, promote inclusion and expand potential.