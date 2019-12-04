Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Stewart-Haas Racing announces 2020 Cup driver-crew chief lineup

By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday it is shaking up its driver-crew chief lineup for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Rodney Childers the only crew chief staying in place.

Mike Shiplett will move up to the Cup Series to crew chief Cole Custer in his rookie season in the No. 41 Ford. Together, Custer and Shiplett won seven Xfinity Series races in 2019 and finished second to Tyler Reddick in the standings.

Shiplett returns to the Cup Series for the first time since 2011 when he was crew chief for A.J. Allmendinger in 19 races at Richard Petty Motorsports. He takes the place of Billy Scott, who was crew chief for Daniel Suarez‘ only season in the No. 41.

A team spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Scott is no longer with SHR as he pursues other opportunities.

SHR is swapping crew chiefs on the No. 14 and No. 10 cars, with Mike Bugarewicz now paired with Aric Almirola on the No. 10 and John Klausmeier paired with Clint Bowyer on the No. 14.

Klausmeier worked with Almirola for the last two seasons as they earned one win (Talladega II, 2018) and made the playoffs both years.

Bugarewicz has led the No. 14 team since 2016, where he was Tony Stewart’s crew chief for his last NASCAR season before being paired with Bowyer in 2017. They won two races together in 2018 (Martinsville I, Michigan I) but went winless in 2019.

SHR also confirmed the No. 10 and No. 14 teams will be switching their crews, with the exception of their pit crews.

Childers will be paired with Kevin Harvick for a seventh year. Since 2014 they have produced 26 victories, one championship and have made the Championship 4 in five of six years.

“Our biggest asset at Stewart-Haas Racing is our people, and we strive to put each person in the best position to succeed,” said Greg Zipadelli, the team’s vice president of competition, in a press release. “Our driver/crew chief pairings for next season reflect this ideology, and we believe this lineup provides the best opportunity to win every time we unload our Ford Mustangs at the racetrack.”

Anthony Alfredo to drive select Xfinity races for RCR in 2020

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dustin LongDec 3, 2019, 6:56 PM EST
Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday that Anthony Alfredo will share driving duties with Myatt Snider in the No. 21 car in the Xfinity Series in 2020.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” Alfredo said in a statement from the team. “It’s every racer’s dream to drive for such an iconic organization like RCR. I’m very thankful for everyone that has helped put this together, including my family, friends and our partners. This is a career-making opportunity for me, and I plan to take full advantage of it.”
The 20-year-old Alfredo competed full-time in the K&N Pro Series East in 2019, winning at South Boston (Virginia) Speedway. He also competed in 12 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race with DGR-Crosley, earning two top-10 results.
“I’ve watched Anthony drive in the Truck series this past season and I’m certain he’ll do well in our Xfinity Series cars,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement. “RCR has had a lot of success over the years producing young, talented drivers through our development program. I believe that Anthony will fit right into that same mold.”
The team did not announce how many races Alfredo will run in the No. 21 in 2020. Snider will drive a part-time schedule for the team. He will compete in the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15.

Joey Logano to test Next Gen car at ISM Raceway next week

NASCAR
By Daniel McFadinDec 3, 2019, 3:06 PM EST
Joey Logano will take part in a two-day test of the Cup Series’ Next Gen car next weekend at ISM Raceway, NASCAR confirmed Tuesday.

The test on the 1-mile track is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday with Logano the only driver participating.

Logano mentioned the test while discussing his offseason plans Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.”

“That will be kind of fun with the Next Gen car, that will be an interesting test to kind of see how that car’s going to be and what it’s like,” Logano said.

The Team Penske driver’s test will be the second time the Next Gen car – scheduled to debut in 2021 – has seen action on track.

Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing did a two-day test with the car in October at Richmond Raceway.

I really enjoyed driving the car,” Dillon said after that test. “I like the way that it looks, you can see the finished product down the road. The (manufacturers) can make the body look really good, like a street car that you see on the road today. When it comes together and they all get their cars on the track, we’re going to have something to work with that also looks really good.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said during championship weekend in Miami that the car is expected to be delivered to teams in July of next year.

Sources told NBC Sports’s Nate Ryan last month that at least three companies are being strongly considered to build the chassis for the Next Gen car, including Joe Gibbs Racing.

Time is running out to vote for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver

NASCAR and National Motorsports Press Association
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
If you haven’t already done so, you have less than 24 hours to cast your vote for the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver contest in NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Balloting, which began September 4, ends at Noon ET Wednesday, December 4. The winner will be announced Thursday evening during the NASCAR Cup awards banquet in Nashville.

NASCAR on Tuesday tweeted the five frontrunners for Cup Most Popular Driver (in alphabetical order): Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. Elliott won the award last year.

If you haven’t already — or if you want to vote again for who you feel is the Most Popular Driver in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks — click here to do so.

Silly Season scorecard: Early December update

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 3, 2019, 12:50 PM EST
As NASCAR begins to move deeper into the offseason, it has seen a flurry of driver announcements from teams about the 2020 racing season.

The most recent addition to the list came Tuesday, when Corey LaJoie announced on the “Sunday Money” podcast that he will be running a second full-time season in Cup with Go Fas Racing.

Also, Stewart Friesen will return to Halmar Friesen Racing for a third full-time season in the Truck Series. The team will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota Trucks in 2020, as well.

Here’s a look at all the official driver announcements made so far for next season.

 

OPEN CUP RIDES ANNOUNCED FOR 2020

No. 38: Front Row Motorsports must replace David Ragan, who stated Aug. 14 that 2019 would be his final season running a full schedule.

No. 36: Front Row Motorsports announced Nov. 13 it was parting ways with Matt Tifft so he could focus on his health following his seizure at Martinsville in March. Tifft said he could not commit to racing in 2020.

 

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2020

No. 1: Chip Ganassi Racing announced on Nov. 1 a multi-year extension with Kurt Busch.

No. 6: Roush Fenway Racing announced Oct. 30 that Ryan Newman would return to the car as part of the news that Oscar Mayer would sponsor the No. 6 through 2021.

No. 8: Richard Childress Racing made it official Oct. 2 that Tyler Reddick will move to Cup in 2020 and drive the No. 8 car.

No. 10: Aric Almirola confirmed Oct. 11 he signed an extension to race for Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 13: Ty Dillon posted a video Sept. 6 on Instagram refuting rumors that he would retire after this season. He has a contract with Germain Racing through 2020.

No. 14: Clint Bowyer was announced Oct. 17 as returning to Stewart-Haas Racing for a fourth season.

No. 17: Chris Buescher will take over the Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 ride in 2020 after the team announced Sept. 25 that it would part ways with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after this season.

No. 20: Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sept. 6 that it had signed Erik Jones to an extension. It is a one-year extension for the 2020 season.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto replaces Paul Menard at Wood Brothers Racing (announcement made Sept. 10). DiBenedetto’s deal is for 2020 only.

No. 32: Corey LaJoie will return for a second straight full season with Go Fas Racing and the No. 32 Ford. The team announced on Nov. 1 it would enter a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing next year.

No. 37: Ryan Preece moves over from the No. 47 to the No. 37. He will have a new crew chief, Trent Owens, who has been crew chief on the No. 37 for the past three seasons.

No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing announced Nov. 15 Cole Custer will replace Daniel Suarez.

No. 47: JTG Daugherty Racing announced Oct. 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will join Ryan Preece at the two-car team, essentially swapping seats with Chris Buescher. On Dec. 2, the team announced Stenhouse will drive the No. 47, with Brian Pattie serving as his crew chief.

No. 95: Christopher Bell moves to Cup in 2020 and will drive for Leavine Family Racing (announcement made Sept. 24).

Rick Ware Racing: JJ Yeley will drive one of the team’s three full-time rides.

 

AMONG THOSE YET TO ANNOUNCE DEALS FOR 2020

Daniel Suarez — The driver revealed Nov. 14  he would not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020 after one season driving the No. 41.

 

ANNOUNCED PLANS IN OTHER NASCAR SERIES

Xfinity Series 

Ross Chastain – Kaulig Racing announced Oct. 15 he would compete full-time for the team in 2020 driving the No. 10 Chevrolet, joining Justin Haley.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Announced Oct. 17 Harrison Burton will drive its No. 20 Toyota full-time in 2020. Announced Oct. 31 Brandon Jones would return for a third year in the No. 19. Revealed Nov. 5 it would field a third full-time entry with Riley Herbst in the No. 18.

JR MotorsportsJustin Allgaier will return to the team for a fifth year in the No. 7 Chevrolet. The No. 8 car will be driven by Daniel Hemric for 21 races, Jeb Burton 11 races and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for one race. Noah Gragson will also return for a second season in the No. 9 car, while Michael Annett returns for a fourth year with the team in the No. 1 car.

Richard Childress Racing — Has not announced its driver plans for 2020, but Richard Childress said after Tyler Reddick claimed the Xfinity title that it would field a full-time entry.

Stewart-Haas Racing – The team has not announced plans for the No. 00 Ford with Cole Custer moving to Cup or whether Chase Briscoe will return to the No. 98.

JD MotorsportsJesse Little will compete full-time for the team.

 

Truck Series

GMS RacingDriver lineup will include Brett Moffitt, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed and Tyler Ankrum

Kyle Busch MotorsportsRaphael Lessard will drive the No. 4 full-time while Christian Eckes will drive the No. 18 full-time.

Halmar Friesen Racing — Stewart Friesen will return for a third full-time season in the No. 52 Truck. The team will also switch from Chevrolet to Toyota Trucks in 2020.

Hattori Racing EnterprisesAustin Hill will return to the No. 16 Toyota for a second year.

