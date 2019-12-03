Kyle Busch ‘wins’ WWE title, only to lose it moments later

Kyle Busch won another championship Monday night, only to lose it a short while later, the shortest-tenured title he has ever held.
But like his father has done so many times in come-from-behind wins on the racetrack, Busch’s young son Brexton came to the rescue and took the title back to regain the family’s honor.
The elder Busch, wife Samantha and Brexton were in Nashville, where he’ll be honored Thursday for earning his second NASCAR Cup championship, when they attended WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.”
Busch, with Michael Waltrip serving as “referee,” won the WWE’s “24/7” championship belt after Rowdy — see, he already has a great wrestling nickname — snuck up behind real WWE wrestler and reigning 24/7 champ R-Truth (aka Ron Killings) and pinned the grappler, with Waltrip calling out a three-count to make it all look official.
By “winning” the 24/7 championship, Busch was essentially ordained to be ready to defend the belt 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no matter where, when or against whomever.
Busch proudly toted his belt around the arena in celebration until R-Truth did his own sneak-up job a short while later, pinning Busch by his dressing room and reclaiming the 24/7 belt.
Not for long, though, as little 4-year-old Brexton did his own stealth move, grabbing the belt from a distracted R-Truth and running away to infamy, putting the Busch family name back in good standing in WWE annals.
But alas, there was a bit more drama, per mama Samantha’s Twitter feed: Kyle suffered a significant injury in the process of all the wrasslin’ exploits.
We’re not making this up, folks. Check out the storyline(s) from social media:
The 2020 campaign will mark his second full-time season with Go Fas Racing.
“I don’t know if everybody was expecting that because it took a little while to get done, a little longer than both sides probably would have liked,” LaJoie said on the podcast by Motor Racing Network. “I’m … super excited to go back.”
LaJoie said he told the team Monday that he would back with the organization.
“(Owner) Archie (St. Hilaire) likes doing one-year deals, which I think is OK because things can change periodically, right?” LaJoie said on the podcast. “I think this is a crazy, crazy time in the sport with people retiring or moving around. The best I can figure, there’s probably only legitimately seven or eight cars that have their drivers committed for 2021. Everybody else is up in the air. So hopefully I can position myself the following year to be in something really good. But I am concentrated fully on 2020 with Go Fas.”
“We got some Stewart-Haas cars coming into the shop today,” LaJoie said. “I’ve heard they’re going to get two complete cars. Rolling, no motor. … It will have current suspension, rear end, truck arms. I would hope it will be pretty close to what they would send to the race track. That remains to be seen. … They’ll definitely be better than the four-year-old Front Row-Roush cars … The newer cars we had were four years old.”
LaJoie said he’s actively looking for a new crew chief, as Randy Cox has moved on.
“We’re talking obviously with the Stewart-Haas Xfinity guys, nobody really knows what’s going to go on there,” LaJoie said.
LaJoie said he had a “couple other options” for 2020 including moving over to Front Row Motorsports.
“There’s lots of stuff involved in that, there’s lots of stuff involved in all the deals, I just felt like the best team to go with and the best continuity and the best relationships I’ve had was to go back to the 32,” LaJoie said.
After winning two Truck Series races and making the Championship 4 in 2019, Halmar Friesen Racing will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota for the 2020 season, the team announced Tuesday.
The team, which fields the No. 52 truck driven by Stewart Friesen, goes from an alliance with GMS Racing to receiving support from Toyota Racing Development. It will purchase trucks from Kyle Busch Motorsports.
The team has also acquired a new headquarters in Statesville, North Carolina.
Tripp Bruce returns to the team as crew chief. Gene Nead has been signed as Competition Director.
Friesen, 36, will compete in his third full-time season on the circuit next year.
“We were all very impressed after spending time with Toyota,” Friesen said in a press release. “TRD has been welcoming to our organization. With their support, knowledge and technology, we hope to bring our team to another level.
Added Friesen: “Through this transition, we’ve been able to retain several members of our team from last season. They’ve remained loyal to us and have new energy going into 2020.”
Friesen’s wins came at Eldora Speedway and ISM Raceway, which was his first win on pavement.
Power rankings: NASCAR driver/crew chief combinations
NASCAR Talk continues its offseason Power Rankings, as voted on by NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers.
Today, we present our picks for the top driver/crew chief combinations in the sport.
There are a few surprises, for sure. Most notably: 2019 Cup champion Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens did not take the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
We’re asking fans to give their take on our picks (choose from Cup, Xfinity or Trucks). Do you agree or disagree – and why? Take our poll at the bottom of these rankings.
The top driver/crew chief rankings:
1. Martin Truex Jr./Cole Pearn (29 points): Among the sport’s gold standard, if not the standard other driver/crew chief pairings are measured. A series-high 23 wins have come in the last four seasons, including one championship in 2017 and back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
2. Denny Hamlin/Chris Gabehart (25 points): In his first season as a Cup crew chief, Gabehart brought a second wind to Hamlin’s career after the latter went winless in 2018. Hamlin put together his best year in almost a decade in 2019 with six wins, 19 top five and 24 top-10 finishes.
3. Kyle Busch/Adam Stevens (24 points): This is the only current driver-crew chief combo with multiple Cup titles. Stevens and Busch have been to the Championship 4 all five years they’ve been together. Sure, it wasn’t easy in the playoffs this year but they still claimed the championship.
4. Kevin Harvick/Rodney Childers (23 points): Were fast when they first got together in 2014 and have not slowed since. They have collected 26 wins in their six years together, earning the championship in 2014 and only missing the Championship 4 round once since (2016). If it wasn’t for occasional inconsistency and slumps, the No. 4 team likely would be ranked higher.
5. Christopher Bell/Jason Ratcliff (13 points): Though they will move to the Cup Series in 2020 without any Xfinity championships, they tormented the competition in the Xfinity Series the past two years, winning 15 times. Placed in the top five in 38 of 66 races.
6. Brad Keselowski/Paul Wolfe (12 points): The longest-tenured active combo in Cup at nine years. The duo has 29 wins, one championship and won three or more races in seven of those nine seasons together. The No. 2 team would have placed higher in these rankings except it has reached Championship 4 round just once (2015) since NASCAR went to an elimination playoff format in 2014.
7. Joey Logano/Todd Gordon (11 points): Did not have a strong playoffs but remained in contention for a Championship 4 spot until the penultimate race at Phoenix by grabbing stage points. The duo has 21 wins, one championship and one runner-up in seven years together. Have earned at least one win in each season they’ve been together but haven’t had more than three wins in a single season since 2015.
8. Chase Elliott/Alan Gustafson (7 points): Gustafson is underrated in his ability to build a team. After a slow start together, they’ve managed to produce back-to-back three-win seasons. Granted, the third round (finishes of 36th, 32nd and 39th) sealed Elliott’s hope of making the Championship 4, but this is a team that has laid a strong foundation.
9. William Byron/Chad Knaus (6 points): Only one of our voters selected Byron/Knaus. While this first-year pairing didn’t lead to a win for Byron, there was a tremendous amount of growth this season with five top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. Knaus’ veteran ability and patience and mentoring has paid dividends, leading to even higher expectations for this pairing in 2020.
10. Cole Custer/Mike Shiplett (5 points): After Custer earned just one win in each of his first two full-time Xfinity seasons, Shiplett provided a supercharge to Custer’s career. They earned seven wins and finished second in the championship race to Tyler Reddick in 2019. There has been no announcement whether Shiplett will follow Custer to Cup in 2020.