Corey LaJoie staying with Go Fas Racing in 2020

Corey LaJoie will remain with Go Fas Racing and drive its No. 32 Ford in the 2020 Cup Series season, LaJoie revealed on his “Sunday Money” podcast Tuesday.

The 2020 campaign will mark his second full-time season with Go Fas Racing.

“I don’t know if everybody was expecting that because it took a little while to get done, a little longer than both sides probably would have liked,” LaJoie said on the podcast by Motor Racing Network. “I’m … super excited to go back.”

LaJoie said he told the team Monday that he would back with the organization.

“I’ve got a baby on the way and a lot of diapers to pay for and I need to be driving around in circles,” LaJoie said.

LaJoie has a one-year deal with the team.

“(Owner) Archie (St. Hilaire) likes doing one-year deals, which I think is OK because things can change periodically, right?” LaJoie said on the podcast. “I think this is a crazy, crazy time in the sport with people retiring or moving around. The best I can figure, there’s probably only legitimately seven or eight cars that have their drivers committed for 2021. Everybody else is up in the air. So hopefully I can position myself the following year to be in something really good. But I am concentrated fully on 2020 with Go Fas.”

A big difference for Go Fas Racing in 2020 will be its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“We got some Stewart-Haas cars coming into the shop today,” LaJoie said. “I’ve heard they’re going to get two complete cars. Rolling, no motor. … It will have current suspension, rear end, truck arms. I would hope it will be pretty close to what they would send to the race track. That remains to be seen. … They’ll definitely be better than the four-year-old Front Row-Roush cars … The newer cars we had were four years old.”

LaJoie said he’s actively looking for a new crew chief, as Randy Cox has moved on.

“We’re talking obviously with the Stewart-Haas Xfinity guys, nobody really knows what’s going to go on there,” LaJoie said.

LaJoie said he had a “couple other options” for 2020 including moving over to Front Row Motorsports.

“There’s lots of stuff involved in that, there’s lots of stuff involved in all the deals, I just felt like the best team to go with and the best continuity and the best relationships I’ve had was to go back to the 32,” LaJoie said.