Anthony Alfredo to drive select Xfinity races for RCR in 2020

Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday that Anthony Alfredo will share driving duties with Myatt Snider in the No. 21 car in the Xfinity Series in 2020.
Joey Logano to test Next Gen car at ISM Raceway next week
Joey Logano will take part in a two-day test of the Cup Series’ Next Gen car next weekend at ISM Raceway, NASCAR confirmed Tuesday.
The test on the 1-mile track is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday with Logano the only driver participating.
Logano mentioned the test while discussing his offseason plans Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.”
“That will be kind of fun with the Next Gen car, that will be an interesting test to kind of see how that car’s going to be and what it’s like,” Logano said.
The Team Penske driver’s test will be the second time the Next Gen car – scheduled to debut in 2021 – has seen action on track.
Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing did a two-day test with the car in October at Richmond Raceway.
“I really enjoyed driving the car,” Dillon said after that test. “I like the way that it looks, you can see the finished product down the road. The (manufacturers) can make the body look really good, like a street car that you see on the road today. When it comes together and they all get their cars on the track, we’re going to have something to work with that also looks really good.”
NASCAR President Steve Phelps said during championship weekend in Miami that the car is expected to be delivered to teams in July of next year.
Sources told NBC Sports’s Nate Ryan last month that at least three companies are being strongly considered to build the chassis for the Next Gen car, including Joe Gibbs Racing.
Time is running out to vote for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver
If you haven’t already done so, you have less than 24 hours to cast your vote for the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver contest in NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Balloting, which began September 4, ends at Noon ET Wednesday, December 4. The winner will be announced Thursday evening during the NASCAR Cup awards banquet in Nashville.
NASCAR on Tuesday tweeted the five frontrunners for Cup Most Popular Driver (in alphabetical order): Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. Elliott won the award last year.
If you haven’t already — or if you want to vote again for who you feel is the Most Popular Driver in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks — click here to do so.
Silly Season scorecard: Early December update
As NASCAR begins to move deeper into the offseason, it has seen a flurry of driver announcements from teams about the 2020 racing season.
The most recent addition to the list came Tuesday, when Corey LaJoie announced on the “Sunday Money” podcast that he will be running a second full-time season in Cup with Go Fas Racing.
Also, Stewart Friesen will return to Halmar Friesen Racing for a third full-time season in the Truck Series. The team will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota Trucks in 2020, as well.
Here’s a look at all the official driver announcements made so far for next season.
OPEN CUP RIDES ANNOUNCED FOR 2020
No. 38: Front Row Motorsports must replace David Ragan, who stated Aug. 14 that 2019 would be his final season running a full schedule.
No. 36: Front Row Motorsports announced Nov. 13 it was parting ways with Matt Tifft so he could focus on his health following his seizure at Martinsville in March. Tifft said he could not commit to racing in 2020.
ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2020
No. 1: Chip Ganassi Racing announced on Nov. 1 a multi-year extension with Kurt Busch.
No. 6: Roush Fenway Racing announced Oct. 30 that Ryan Newman would return to the car as part of the news that Oscar Mayer would sponsor the No. 6 through 2021.
No. 8: Richard Childress Racing made it official Oct. 2 that Tyler Reddick will move to Cup in 2020 and drive the No. 8 car.
No. 10: Aric Almirola confirmed Oct. 11 he signed an extension to race for Stewart-Haas Racing.
No. 13: Ty Dillon posted a video Sept. 6 on Instagram refuting rumors that he would retire after this season. He has a contract with Germain Racing through 2020.
No. 14: Clint Bowyer was announced Oct. 17 as returning to Stewart-Haas Racing for a fourth season.
No. 17: Chris Buescher will take over the Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 ride in 2020 after the team announced Sept. 25 that it would part ways with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after this season.
No. 20: Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sept. 6 that it had signed Erik Jones to an extension. It is a one-year extension for the 2020 season.
No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto replaces Paul Menard at Wood Brothers Racing (announcement made Sept. 10). DiBenedetto’s deal is for 2020 only.
No. 32: Corey LaJoie will return for a second straight full season with Go Fas Racing and the No. 32 Ford. The team announced on Nov. 1 it would enter a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing next year.
No. 37: Ryan Preece moves over from the No. 47 to the No. 37. He will have a new crew chief, Trent Owens, who has been crew chief on the No. 37 for the past three seasons.
No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing announced Nov. 15 Cole Custer will replace Daniel Suarez.
No. 47: JTG Daugherty Racing announced Oct. 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will join Ryan Preece at the two-car team, essentially swapping seats with Chris Buescher. On Dec. 2, the team announced Stenhouse will drive the No. 47, with Brian Pattie serving as his crew chief.
No. 95: Christopher Bell moves to Cup in 2020 and will drive for Leavine Family Racing (announcement made Sept. 24).
Rick Ware Racing: JJ Yeley will drive one of the team’s three full-time rides.
AMONG THOSE YET TO ANNOUNCE DEALS FOR 2020
Daniel Suarez — The driver revealed Nov. 14 he would not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020 after one season driving the No. 41.
ANNOUNCED PLANS IN OTHER NASCAR SERIES
Xfinity Series
Ross Chastain – Kaulig Racing announced Oct. 15 he would compete full-time for the team in 2020 driving the No. 10 Chevrolet, joining Justin Haley.
Joe Gibbs Racing — Announced Oct. 17 Harrison Burton will drive its No. 20 Toyota full-time in 2020. Announced Oct. 31 Brandon Jones would return for a third year in the No. 19. Revealed Nov. 5 it would field a third full-time entry with Riley Herbst in the No. 18.
JR Motorsports — Justin Allgaier will return to the team for a fifth year in the No. 7 Chevrolet. The No. 8 car will be driven by Daniel Hemric for 21 races, Jeb Burton 11 races and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for one race. Noah Gragson will also return for a second season in the No. 9 car, while Michael Annett returns for a fourth year with the team in the No. 1 car.
Richard Childress Racing — Has not announced its driver plans for 2020, but Richard Childress said after Tyler Reddick claimed the Xfinity title that it would field a full-time entry.
Stewart-Haas Racing – The team has not announced plans for the No. 00 Ford with Cole Custer moving to Cup or whether Chase Briscoe will return to the No. 98.
JD Motorsports — Jesse Little will compete full-time for the team.
Truck Series
GMS Racing – Driver lineup will include Brett Moffitt, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed and Tyler Ankrum
Kyle Busch Motorsports — Raphael Lessard will drive the No. 4 full-time while Christian Eckes will drive the No. 18 full-time.
Halmar Friesen Racing — Stewart Friesen will return for a third full-time season in the No. 52 Truck. The team will also switch from Chevrolet to Toyota Trucks in 2020.
Hattori Racing Enterprises – Austin Hill will return to the No. 16 Toyota for a second year.
Corey LaJoie staying with Go Fas Racing in 2020
Corey LaJoie will remain with Go Fas Racing and drive its No. 32 Ford in the 2020 Cup Series season, LaJoie revealed on his “Sunday Money” podcast Tuesday.
The 2020 campaign will mark his second full-time season with Go Fas Racing.
“I don’t know if everybody was expecting that because it took a little while to get done, a little longer than both sides probably would have liked,” LaJoie said on the podcast by Motor Racing Network. “I’m … super excited to go back.”
LaJoie said he told the team Monday that he would back with the organization.
“I’ve got a baby on the way and a lot of diapers to pay for and I need to be driving around in circles,” LaJoie said.
LaJoie has a one-year deal with the team.
“(Owner) Archie (St. Hilaire) likes doing one-year deals, which I think is OK because things can change periodically, right?” LaJoie said on the podcast. “I think this is a crazy, crazy time in the sport with people retiring or moving around. The best I can figure, there’s probably only legitimately seven or eight cars that have their drivers committed for 2021. Everybody else is up in the air. So hopefully I can position myself the following year to be in something really good. But I am concentrated fully on 2020 with Go Fas.”
A big difference for Go Fas Racing in 2020 will be its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.
“We got some Stewart-Haas cars coming into the shop today,” LaJoie said. “I’ve heard they’re going to get two complete cars. Rolling, no motor. … It will have current suspension, rear end, truck arms. I would hope it will be pretty close to what they would send to the race track. That remains to be seen. … They’ll definitely be better than the four-year-old Front Row-Roush cars … The newer cars we had were four years old.”
LaJoie said he’s actively looking for a new crew chief, as Randy Cox has moved on.
“We’re talking obviously with the Stewart-Haas Xfinity guys, nobody really knows what’s going to go on there,” LaJoie said.
LaJoie said he had a “couple other options” for 2020 including moving over to Front Row Motorsports.
“There’s lots of stuff involved in that, there’s lots of stuff involved in all the deals, I just felt like the best team to go with and the best continuity and the best relationships I’ve had was to go back to the 32,” LaJoie said.