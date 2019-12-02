Brad Keselowski’s wife delivers couple’s second daughter

Brad Keselowski announced the birth of daughter Autumn on Monday on social media. Autumn is the second daughter for Brad and Paige Keselowski.
Daughter Scarlett was born in May 2015.
JTG Daugherty Racing announced Monday its driver-crew chief lineup for the 2020 Cup Series season, which will see Ricky Stenhouse Jr. take over the No. 47 Chevrolet, while Ryan Preece moves over to the No. 37 Chevrolet.
Stenhouse, who joins the team from Roush Fenway Racing, will work with Brian Pattie, the crew chief he had for his final three seasons with Roush. Two of Pattie’s six Cup wins were with Stenhouse, but the duo failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons.
“I’m very grateful to have Brian join me at JTG Daugherty Racing next season,” Stenhouse Jr. said in a press release. “Working together the past several seasons, our relationship away from the track has really developed and I know that will speed up the process of getting familiar and plugged into the team as quick as possible. He knows what I’m looking for and I know what he expects from me. This team is a great fit for both of us, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the success JTG Daugherty Racing has been building.”
Preece, who drove the No. 47 in his rookie year with two crew chiefs, Tristan Smith (30 races) and Eddie Pardue (six races), will be paired with Trent Owens. Owens has helmed the No. 37 team the last three seasons.
He helped lead Chris Buescher to four top-10 finishes and 12 top-15 finishes in 2019, improving the team’s average finishing position from 21.0 to 17.8.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Trent Owens this upcoming season,” Preece said in a press release. “Our teams worked closely together in 2019. It was impressive to see what he’s done with the No. 37 team the last three years. I really want to continue building on that and bringing both cars into the top 15 regularly next year.”
Atlanta Motor Speedway President Ed Clark will retire following next year’s Cup Series race at the track, Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced Monday.
Clark, 64, is the second-longest tenured employee at SMI, trailing only Bruton Smith, the company founder. Clark joined Speedway Motorsports in 1981 as a member of the public relations department at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He rose through the ranks before being named president of Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1995.
“Growing up on a tobacco farm in Virginia, I never dreamed as a boy that I’d have the opportunity to work in this sport for 44 seasons,” Clark said in a press release. “I have been privileged to work with and for many amazing people and I will be forever grateful for how they allowed me to follow and live my dream. It’s been a true blessing and a wonderful journey.”
“We are beyond grateful for Ed’s service to our company and to the entire NASCAR community,” said SMI CEO and President Marcus Smith in a press release. “We’re also blessed that Ed will continue to lead Atlanta Motor Speedway through the March 15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, so that the fans, drivers and sponsors can join us to say ‘thank you’ to a man whose countless contributions and dedication to our sport will be remembered for years to come.”
The end of each NASCAR season provides a chance for reflection … and a time to go back and look at the many photos taken at the track. Here are some photos I took in 2019 and what made them stand out to me.
If you’ve been to a race, you’ve likely seen pit crews stand in their pit box and wave to their driver as they pass by on pit road before heading to the track to begin the race (at least at races where cars are staged on pit road).
The Richard Petty Motorsports pit crew, though, waves to every vehicle that passes them on pit road. Often drivers will wave back.
“If you don’t wave at them, you actually feel bad because they’ll like make sad faces,” Martin Truex Jr. said. Above was the scene at Charlotte in May on All-Star weekend.
After each event, one of the biggest races is for the spotter of the winning team to make it down from atop the press box to Victory Lane to celebrate with the team. Sometimes the spotter can’t make it down in time before photos begin to be taken.
Spotter Chris Lambert makes sure to get a picture with his driver, Denny Hamlin, after each win because Lambert often misses the group pictures. This photo is of them after Hamlin’s win at ISM Raceway put the No. 11 driver in the championship race.
But there is more to Lambert than being the voice that tells Hamlin “clear” or “inside” or “outside.” His first wife and infant son were killed in a car crash 20 years ago. After the tragedy, a series of seemingly unrelated events over the next few years led him to marry one of his wife’s best friends. Before each race, Lambert honors the family he has and the one had.
The intensity on Cole Custer‘s face is striking in the moments after he finished second for the Xfinity Series championship for the second year in a row in Miami.
Custer moves up to the Cup Series in 2020, joining a talented rookie class that includes two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell. This could be one of the best rookie of the year races in recent years.
This photo is of artwork in the Talladega Superspeedway media center celebrating 50 years of NASCAR racing at the track.
After I tweeted the photo, I was a bit surprised by the reaction from fans and their comments about the artwork. That’s one of the things I’ll remember most about this picture.
Of course, seeing some of the sport’s most famous cars on track together also was memorable.
Another special story on pit road in 2019 was the return of Daniel Smith, rear tire changer for Kevin Harvick’s team.
Smith’s last event of the 2018 season was the Bristol night race before he was treated for testicular cancer. His treatment included four rounds of chemotherapy, which consisted of one week in a hospital and two weeks of recovery each time. Still, he continued to work out in the hospital.
Smith returned at Daytona in February. He remained on pit road through the Bristol night race this past season until surgery to remove lymph nodes in his lower abdomen. He returned to his job on pit road at Talladega Superspeedway in October.
Nothing else needs to be said as Mike Wheeler, crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto, stares at the damaged left front corner of the car after DiBenedetto finished second in the Bristol night race. Photo: Dustin Long
After winning three USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget series races in California, Kyle Larson continued his winning ways Saturday by capturing the feature on the opening night of the Copper Classic sprint car race at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Arizona.
Christopher Bell finished second in the ASCS Southwest Region race.
The Copper Classic concludes Sunday night.