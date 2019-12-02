Atlanta Motor Speedway president Ed Clark to retire in 2020

Atlanta Motor Speedway President Ed Clark will retire following next year’s Cup Series race at the track, Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced Monday.
Clark, 64, is the second-longest tenured employee at SMI, trailing only Bruton Smith, the company founder. Clark joined Speedway Motorsports in 1981 as a member of the public relations department at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He rose through the ranks before being named president of Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1995.
“Growing up on a tobacco farm in Virginia, I never dreamed as a boy that I’d have the opportunity to work in this sport for 44 seasons,” Clark said in a press release. “I have been privileged to work with and for many amazing people and I will be forever grateful for how they allowed me to follow and live my dream. It’s been a true blessing and a wonderful journey.”
“We are beyond grateful for Ed’s service to our company and to the entire NASCAR community,” said SMI CEO and President Marcus Smith in a press release. “We’re also blessed that Ed will continue to lead Atlanta Motor Speedway through the March 15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, so that the fans, drivers and sponsors can join us to say ‘thank you’ to a man whose countless contributions and dedication to our sport will be remembered for years to come.”
Through the viewfinder: Memorable photos of 2019 season
The end of each NASCAR season provides a chance for reflection … and a time to go back and look at the many photos taken at the track. Here are some photos I took in 2019 and what made them stand out to me.
If you’ve been to a race, you’ve likely seen pit crews stand in their pit box and wave to their driver as they pass by on pit road before heading to the track to begin the race (at least at races where cars are staged on pit road).
“If you don’t wave at them, you actually feel bad because they’ll like make sad faces,” Martin Truex Jr. said. Above was the scene at Charlotte in May on All-Star weekend.
After each event, one of the biggest races is for the spotter of the winning team to make it down from atop the press box to Victory Lane to celebrate with the team. Sometimes the spotter can’t make it down in time before photos begin to be taken.
Spotter Chris Lambert makes sure to get a picture with his driver, Denny Hamlin, after each win because Lambert often misses the group pictures. This photo is of them after Hamlin’s win at ISM Raceway put the No. 11 driver in the championship race.
But there is more to Lambert than being the voice that tells Hamlin “clear” or “inside” or “outside.” His first wife and infant son were killed in a car crash 20 years ago. After the tragedy, a series of seemingly unrelated events over the next few years led him to marry one of his wife’s best friends. Before each race, Lambert honors the family he has and the one had.
The intensity on Cole Custer‘s face is striking in the moments after he finished second for the Xfinity Series championship for the second year in a row in Miami.
Custer moves up to the Cup Series in 2020, joining a talented rookie class that includes two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell. This could be one of the best rookie of the year races in recent years.
This photo is of artwork in the Talladega Superspeedway media center celebrating 50 years of NASCAR racing at the track.
After I tweeted the photo, I was a bit surprised by the reaction from fans and their comments about the artwork. That’s one of the things I’ll remember most about this picture.
Of course, seeing some of the sport’s most famous cars on track together also was memorable.
Smith’s last event of the 2018 season was the Bristol night race before he was treated for testicular cancer. His treatment included four rounds of chemotherapy, which consisted of one week in a hospital and two weeks of recovery each time. Still, he continued to work out in the hospital.
Nothing else needs to be said as Mike Wheeler, crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto, stares at the damaged left front corner of the car after DiBenedetto finished second in the Bristol night race. Photo: Dustin Long
Kyle Larson became only the fourth driver in the 79 years of the Turkey Night Grand Prix to win the event at least three times, winning Friday night’s rain-delayed event at the 1/5-mile Ventura (California) Raceway.
Larson’s third win in the signature USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race came after the event was delayed a day by rain. Larson joins Ron Shuman (eight wins), Billy Boat (three) and Christopher Bell (three) as the only drivers to win the Turkey Night Grand Prix at least three times. Larson also became the first driver to win thee consecutive USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget races in the state of California since Boat did so in 1995.
“I’ve always run well at the Turkey Night Grand Prix,” Larson told USACracing.com. “To get another one feels great. I had to work hard for that one, everybody did, just to get to the checkered flag. It was extremely rough, but fun too because it was challenging, and the ruts changed all throughout the race.”
Larson passed Cannon McIntosh for the lead with 11 laps left in the 98-lap race to win. McIntosh led a race-high 67 laps before finishing second.
Larson also won the Turkey Night Grand Prix in 2012 and ’16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a rough night. He flipped twice and finished 24th in the 30-car field. Tyler Courtney, the 2019 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion, also flipped. He finished 18th.
With Thanksgiving now behind us, it’s time to start thinking about the 2020 NASCAR seasons, right?
Well, okay, we still have Christmas and New Years Eve/Day first, but it’s never too early to start thinking about how the 2020 NASCAR seasons in Cup, Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks series look like.
There will be some interesting changes to the 2020 schedule, including:
Miami moves from the end of the season to March 22 for the Cup Series
The first Cup race under the lights at Martinsville (May 9, 8 p.m. ET)
The first weekend doubleheader for Cup, which occurs at Pocono (June 27 at 3 p.m. ET and June 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET)
The Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis will be held July 5
Daytona International Speedway’s summer races shifts to August 29 to be the final Cup race of the regular season.
And there’ll be a new site for the championship races for all three series — ISM Raceway near Phoenix from Nov. 6-8.
NBC will air Cup races at Indianapolis (July 5), Daytona (Aug. 29), Talladega (Oct. 4), Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11), Kansas (Oct. 18), Martinsville (Nov. 1) and ISM Raceway near Phoenix (Nov. 8).
Here’s how the schedule for all three series looks for 2020:
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Date
Location
Network
Start Time
Radio
Sun., Feb. 9
DAYTONA 500 Qualifying
FOX
12:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Feb. 9
Advance Auto Parts Clash
FS1
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Thurs., Feb. 13
Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA
FS1
7:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Feb. 16
DAYTONA 500
FOX
2:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Feb. 23
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Mar. 1
Auto Club Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Mar. 8
ISM Raceway
FOX
3:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Mar. 15
Atlanta Motor Speedway
FOX
2:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Mar. 22
Homestead-Miami Speedway
FOX
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Mar. 29
Texas Motor Speedway
FS1
2:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Apr. 5
Bristol Motor Speedway
FS1
2:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Apr. 19
Richmond Raceway
FOX
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Apr. 26
Talladega Superspeedway
FOX
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., May 3
Dover International Speedway
FS1
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., May 9
Martinsville Speedway
FS1
8:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., May 16
All-Star Open
FS1
7:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., May 16
All-Star Race
FS1
9:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., May 24
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FOX
6:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., May 31
Kansas Speedway
FS1
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Jun. 7
Michigan International Speedway
FS1
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Jun. 14
Sonoma Raceway
FS1
3:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Jun. 21
Chicagoland Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Jun. 27
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Jun. 28
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Jul. 5
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NBC
3:30 p.m.
IMS/SiriusXM
Sat., Jul. 11
Kentucky Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Jul. 19
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Aug. 9
Michigan International Speedway
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Aug. 16
Watkins Glen International
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Aug. 23
Dover International Speedway
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Aug. 29
Daytona International Speedway
NBC
7:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Sept. 6
Darlington Raceway
NBCSN
6:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Sept. 12
Richmond Raceway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Sept. 19
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Sept. 27
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Oct. 4
Talladega Superspeedway
NBC
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Oct. 11
Charlotte Motor Speedway
NBC
2:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Oct. 18
Kansas Speedway
NBC
2:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Oct. 25
Texas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Nov. 1
Martinsville Speedway
NBC
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Nov. 8
ISM Raceway
NBC
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule
Date
Location
Network
Start Time
Radio
Sat., Feb. 15
Daytona International Speedway
FS1
2:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Feb. 22
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FS1
4:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Feb. 29
Auto Club Speedway
FS1
4:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Mar. 7
ISM Raceway
FS1
4:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Mar. 14
Atlanta Motor Speedway
FS1
4:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Mar. 21
Homestead-Miami Speedway
FS1
3:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Mar. 28
Texas Motor Speedway
FS1
1:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Apr. 4
Bristol Motor Speedway
FS1
1:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Apr. 25
Talladega Superspeedway
FS1
1:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., May 2
Dover International Speedway
FS1
1:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., May 23
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1
1:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., May 30
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
FS1
1:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Jun. 6
Michigan International Speedway
FS1
1:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Jun. 13
Iowa Speedway
FS1
8:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Jun. 20
Chicagoland Speedway
NBCSN
4:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sun., Jun. 28
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
12:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Jul. 4
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
IMS/SiriusXM
Fri., Jul. 10
Kentucky Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Jul. 18
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Aug. 1
Iowa Speedway
CNBC
2:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Aug. 8
Road America
CNBC
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Aug. 15
Watkins Glen International
NBCSN
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Aug. 22
Dover International Speedway
NBCSN
4:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Fri., Aug. 28
Daytona International Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Sept. 5
Darlington Raceway
NBC
4:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Fri., Sept. 11
Richmond Raceway
NBCSN
8:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Fri., Sept. 18
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Sept. 26
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Oct. 10
Charlotte Motor Speedway
NBC
3:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Oct. 17
Kansas Speedway
NBC
3:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Oct. 24
Texas Motor Speedway
NBC
3:30 p.m.
PRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Oct. 31
Martinsville Speedway
NBCSN
8:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
Sat., Nov. 7
ISM Raceway
NBCSN
4:00 p.m.
MRN/SiriusXM
2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Schedule