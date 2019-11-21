Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Advance Auto Parts to sponsor Ryan Blaney in four 2020 Cup races

By Daniel McFadinNov 21, 2019, 11:31 AM EST
Advance Auto Parts will be a primary sponsor for Ryan Blaney in four Cup Series races next year and an associate sponsor for the full 2020 season as part of a multi-year deal, Team Penske announced Thursday morning.

The auto parts store company will be on Blaney’s No. 12 Ford at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15), Richmond Raceway (April 19), Watkins Glen International (August 16) and the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19).

Advance Auto Parts also sponsors the Feb. 9 exhibition race “The Clash” at Daytona International Speedway.

“We welcome one of the most established and innovative companies in the automotive aftermarket parts industry to Team Penske,” team owner Roger Penske said in a press release. “Advance focuses on executing with excellence in their business and we bring those same goals and principles to the race track every weekend. We are excited to have Advance on board with Ryan and the No. 12 Ford team next season and look forward to growing our partnership for the future.”

For Blaney, a native of High Point, North Carolina, Advance Auto Parts feels like a hometown company with its headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I think it’s a really big deal with me being from High Point right in the Triad (north-central area of the state), … it’s really cool to have an almost … really close to home company be on your car,” Blaney told NBC Sports. “It’s nice to have a hometown, North Carolina company with me being from here.”

The sponsor also provides a natural rivalry with for Blaney in Chase Elliott, who is sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts.

“That’s right, I think that’s good, man. You need it,” Blaney said. “Hopefully we can whip that NAPA car in the four races we got. That’s our goal.”

Next year will be Blaney’s third full-time season with Team Penske.

He ended the 2019 season seventh in the point standings after he earned one win (Talladega II), 11 tops fives and 18 top-10 finishes.

Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery

By Daniel McFadinNov 21, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
Denny Hamlin has successfully undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday. The team said Hamlin is expected to fully recover in time for the 2020 Cup season.

The surgery was completed by Dr. Patrick Connor at Charlotte Surgery Center.

Hamlin addressed his shoulder during the playoff weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 1.

“I really don’t know how it happened to be honest with you, but it’s something that has been nagging really for years,” Hamlin said. “I’ve had shoulder issues. It just got to the point where it was really bad and got it scanned and figured out what it was. It hadn’t really affected me in the car at all. That part has really been fine.”

Joe Gibbs Racing among serious bidders to build Next Gen chassis

By Nate RyanNov 21, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – When NASCAR initially set a 2021 deadline for launching its NextGen car, Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson was skeptical of the timeframe.

Nearly a year later, he believes NASCAR’s overhaul is on track for next season, but he still has reservations about the aggressive rollout of a project that he compares with one of the most ambitious undertakings of the 20th century.

“We need another year, really,” Wilson told NBCSports.com last week about the release of the new car. “Because here’s my concern: We can’t afford to get this wrong. But the analogy is when NASA is doing a moon shot or rocket launch, that’s pretty well thought out, and they’re not afraid to pull the date back. What we’re doing in a relative sense feels like the same thing.

“There’s going to be more change in a year than this sport has seen in the past 60 years combined. Cumulative. It’s a revolutionary change. We as an industry need to get this right.”

During his annual address of the news media Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR president Steve Phelps reaffirmed multiple times that the Next Gen is on pace for a 2021 debut.

A prototype of the car recently made its debut at Richmond Raceway with Austin Dillon (whose Richard Childress Racing team worked with NASCAR to build the prototype), but Cup teams likely won’t take delivery on a real-world version to test until next July.

Using a Request For Proposal-type process, NASCAR is soliciting bids on suppliers for the various stock elements that the new car will have, principally the chassis (in a structure that will resemble how Dallara supplies IndyCar teams with a standard chassis).

“The car is on schedule,” Phelps said. “I have to give a shoutout to, again, really the entire industry because they’re working collaboratively.  NASCAR runs the process, but there are teams that are involved, (manufacturers) that are involved, and that’s how we’re going to be successful moving forward.”

Multiple people familiar with the Next Gen process but who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly told NBCSports.com that there are at least three companies being considered seriously to build the chassis.

That list includes Joe Gibbs Racing, which is one of multiple Cup teams that inquired about bidding on the chassis.

It isn’t unusual for a Cup team to build chassis for others (such as Hendrick Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing and JGR) have counted rivals as clients. But it would be new to have a single team that builds chassis for the entire field.

Phelps mostly demurred when asked by NBCSports.com how NASCAR would handle that arrangement.

“With respect to those that are in the RFPs to build the car, I don’t want to get into specifics about where that is,” Phelps said. “There would obviously need to be a separation between that race team and whatever part or the vehicle itself that’s being put together.

“If there is a team that is interested in competing for what that’s going to be, it would have to be kind of removed from what that organization is.”

Wilson said TRD favors Cup teams getting involved in the business of building the new car because of their familiarity with the output.

“It’s kind of polarizing because of the perceived advantage for the team that’s supplying, but the reason I say that it works to our favor is because nobody understands like a team does what it means to make a quality part,” he said.

Goodyear’s move from a 15- to 18-inch wheel with the new car also will need to be factored into the timeline of the rollout. Goodyear’s Greg Stucker said Thursday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR’s The Morning Drive that it’ll be a “significant change,” but that the tire supplier is on schedule with NASCAR and teams.

Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook said nearly 10 months ago that he was optimistic about having the new car by 2021 and reiterated his enthusiasm in a Saturday news conference with manufacturer executives hosted by NASCAR.

“It’s a very exciting time for NASCAR,” Rushbrook said. “To see all the technology and architecture changes that are going into Next Gen, it’s had a very successful test already. I think the fans are going to be excited once they see the final versions of the car. And then leading beyond ’21 to further technology with hybrid I think is important for all of us as manufacturers.”

The commonality of the new car should eliminate the assembly lines that many teams have and result in cost savings (in part by trimming staff). That theoretically should lower the barrier of entry to NASCAR for new teams and manufacturers (NASCAR courted a prospective automaker two weeks ago in Phoenix, according to Phelps).

Ed Laukes, group vice president of marketing for Toyota Motor North America, said the cost reductions were “overdue and had to happen, so one way or another there needs to be new blood brought into the sport, new team ownership brought into the sport, and this is the way that it’s going to happen. I think the vision of (NASCAR chairman) Jim France and of NASCAR right now was very, very appropriate.”

The new car also will enhance showroom relevance with the addition of independent rear suspension.

“When you see the proportions of this car, it fits the production vehicle even better, particularly in the rear,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports for Chevrolet. “It matches up to where the Camaro is, and we’re really quite excited about that. Finally, we’ve got symmetry between left‑ and right‑hand side. We needed that so it looks more like the street car.  We’ll have a wheel that really mirrors a little bit closer to what you see on the production side in terms of size.”

Phelps said NASCAR has another test of the new car in a few weeks, and Toyota had a Next Gen body in a wind tunnel last week for the second time.

“I handicapped the possibility of racing in ’21 (with the Next Gen car) as a very slim chance,” Wilson said. “I have to eat a little crow. It is on the calendar as they laid out. On paper, it certainly looks like ’21, and certainly Jim France has not given one inch to hedging that.

“I will say that everything has to go to that schedule. There’s no margin for slipping.”

Wilson also believes there needs to be more than one vendor available for some parts to safeguard against unforeseen emergencies and faulty manufacturing.

“I was talking to Steve O’Donnell and Jim France at Charlotte just kind of cautioning them relative to the slippery slope that you have with a single-source supplier,” Wilson said. “Anecdotally, we used to have one valve-spring supplier, and that bit us in the butt. Now we have two. The issue there is very pragmatic, in case say you have a fire that takes out your factory. But the other side is you have a bad batch of material or something that puts you in a tough spot, and you don’t have a backup.

“So just suggesting that they use some, not common sense per se, but that they think about contingencies relative to the supply of parts and pieces.”

Wilson also believes a backup is needed for keeping the 2020 cars in place just in case NASCAR is unable to hit the 2021 target.

But he added the financial straits that many teams are facing have made the ’21 deadline a necessary reality for the NASCAR industry.

“We all know there are teams on the precipice of failing. So there is a lot of pressure,” Wilson said. “We appreciate and respect that there are parts of our sport that are in trouble.

“The team ownership model is nuts. So it’s not that we shouldn’t be attempting (the Next Gen in ’21). But we just need to get it right. If we can’t — hand on heart — make that target in ’21, we need to be prepared with a contingency plan.”

Myatt Snider to run part-time in Xfinity for Richard Childress Racing in 2020

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 21, 2019, 10:46 AM EST
After spending much of the 2019 racing season competing in Europe, Myatt Snider is coming back home, announcing Thursday morning that he’ll drive a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing.

“I am thrilled to be driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” Snider said in a media release. “It’s an honor to drive for a team with such a rich history in the sport, and I’m excited to start learning from everyone. After a great season of racing in Europe this past year, I’m excited to be back home and moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

Snider, son of NASCAR on NBC broadcaster Marty Snider, will run at least seven Xfinity races for RCR, with primary sponsorship from TaxSlayer, an online tax preparation and financial company.

Snider revealed the news he’s joining RCR Thursday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive. He is slated to drive five of the first seven races on the schedule, as well as the fall race at Martinsville and the season-ending race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

“I feel I’m ready for the Xfinity Series starts and I’ll learn a lot,” Snider said on The Morning Drive.

Snider’s first race will be the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 15. It will also be his first career race in the Xfinity Series.

“I know the season just ended, but 2020 is shaping up to be an excellent year,” Snider said. “I’m just ready for Daytona to get here as soon as possible.”

Snider, who turns 25 on December 30, won the 2018 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year. He finished fifth in the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, with eight top-10 finishes in nine starts, including a pair of runner-up finishes. He also earned two poles.

The younger Snider also made three NASCAR Truck Series starts this past season with a sixth-place finish at Martinsville and 10th at Gateway.

GMS Racing won’t field Xfinity team in 2020

By Daniel McFadinNov 21, 2019, 10:16 AM EST
GMS Racing announced Thursday it will not field an entry in the Xfinity Series in 2020.

The team, which competed with John Hunter Nemechek in the series this year, will focus on the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series.

The team made 116 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2016 and had one win, with Spencer Gallagher at Talladega in 2018. Nemechek made the playoffs this year and finished seventh in the standings driving the No. 23 Chevrolet. He earned six top fives and 19 top-10 finishes.

GMS Racing released the following statement from president Mike Beam:

GMS Racing will not field a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry next season. We have decided that in the best interest of the organization we will put our complete focus on our Gander Trucks and ARCA Racing Series programs in 2020. We can’t thank John Hunter and everyone that has been involved in our Xfinity effort over the past four years enough for their hard work and dedication to the organization. We wish John Hunter the best in his future endeavors.

